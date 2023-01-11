ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

KC Restaurant Week returns with more than 200 restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Restaurant Week is kicking off in Kansas City. The event comes at a time when restaurants are struggling, but so are metro families with finances. More than 200 restaurants in the KC area are participating. At the Tenderloin Grill off Southwest Boulevard, it's their second...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Local mom delivers triplets ahead of schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local mom is thinking she better try her luck at the Mega Millions drawing after she just gave birth to identical triplets this week!. The odds of that are one in 200 million. E’mani, Leilani and Khelani were born on Wednesday at just 30 weeks old.
KANSAS CITY, MO
AOL Corp

This Kansas City area barbecue spot is called a ‘true hidden gem.’ Now it has closed

After 13 years, Roscoe’s Barbeque has closed in western Wyandotte County. In a Jan. 7 Facebook post, the owners said: “We would like to express gratitude to our customers and businesses. Our words do not come lightly, nor do goodbye’s. Roscoe has made the choice to Retire. These past 13 years have been life touching. The relationships we have developed we will always hold dear to us.”
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
fox4kc.com

How to make cinnamon crescent rolls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Culinarian Lauren Lane joins FOX4’s Nick Vasos to make delicious cinnamon crescent rolls. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Unroll the crescent rolls and place on a greased rimmed cookie sheet. In a small bowl mix butter, sugar and cinnamon. Spread mixture over Crescent rolls...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Locals invited to get sneak peek of brand new terminal at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In February, locals will have a chance to get a sneak peek of Kansas City International Airport’s brand new terminal. The community open house event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. People will also be able to take a virtual tour online at 10 a.m. on that same day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

A popular ramen chain is coming to Overland Park

JINYA, a ramen bar chain based in Los Angeles, will be opening its first Kansas location in the Bluhawk development in South Overland Park (7761 W. 159th St. Overland Park, KS) in February. With fifty locations throughout the US and Canada, the highly anticipated three-thousand-square-foot restaurant will specialize in traditional Japanese flavors, serving up authentic ramen and small plates.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

