FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
Kansas City Restaurant Week begins Friday with 216 restaurants participating
KMBC.com
KC Restaurant Week returns with more than 200 restaurants
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Restaurant Week is kicking off in Kansas City. The event comes at a time when restaurants are struggling, but so are metro families with finances. More than 200 restaurants in the KC area are participating. At the Tenderloin Grill off Southwest Boulevard, it's their second...
AOL Corp
This Kansas City distillery was named an international bucket list drinking spot
J. Rieger & Co. is an iconic spot in Kansas City, and now the distillery is reaching worldwide fame. This month, Wine Enthusiast included it in its list of “8 Bucket List Drink Spots Around the World.” It’s featured on the list with other distilleries in Amsterdam, Las Vegas and Tel Aviv, Israel.
KCTV 5
Local mom delivers triplets ahead of schedule
KCTV 5
Meet the Overland Park man who bought the Oregon home featured in ‘The Goonies’ for $1.7M
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- “Hey, you guys!” A local entrepreneur has purchased a piece of Hollywood nostalgia in the form of an iconic movie home. Behman Zakeri, who owns several businesses in Overland Park, bought the home featured in the 1985 movie “The Goonies” for $1.7 million.
Kansas City-area eateries get taste of Restaurant Week
Friday the 13th tattoo events in Kansas City
Nothing is spookier than the sound of a tattoo gun.
AOL Corp
This Kansas City area barbecue spot is called a ‘true hidden gem.’ Now it has closed
After 13 years, Roscoe’s Barbeque has closed in western Wyandotte County. In a Jan. 7 Facebook post, the owners said: “We would like to express gratitude to our customers and businesses. Our words do not come lightly, nor do goodbye’s. Roscoe has made the choice to Retire. These past 13 years have been life touching. The relationships we have developed we will always hold dear to us.”
fox4kc.com
How to make cinnamon crescent rolls
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Culinarian Lauren Lane joins FOX4’s Nick Vasos to make delicious cinnamon crescent rolls. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Unroll the crescent rolls and place on a greased rimmed cookie sheet. In a small bowl mix butter, sugar and cinnamon. Spread mixture over Crescent rolls...
Kansas City woman injured by rock that crashed through her windshield speaks out
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is out of the hospital and speaking out for the first time after she was hit in the head with a rock that crashed through her windshield.
Oldest polar bear in the nation dies at KC zoo
The Kansas City Zoo says its beloved polar bear Berlin has died. The 33-year-old polar bear was the oldest polar bear in the United States.
kcur.org
Kansas City Restaurant Week can bring out the worst in diners. Here’s how to be a good one
For the next 10 days, foodies and avid diners will have a chance to celebrate the annual Kansas City Restaurant Week by visiting their tried and true spots and discovering new favorites. 200 restaurants, serving Southern comfort food to German and Ethiopian cuisines, are participating from Jan. 13-22 across the...
Kansas City police locate missing girl
Spring Hill gets first stop light in town's history
Spring Hill's first stop light is more than just a traffic signal, it's a symbol of growth in a city that continues to add more residents.
Here’s the winning numbers for $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot, game’s 2nd highest
After no winners in Tuesday night's drawing, the prize has grown to an estimated $1.35 billion with a cash value of $707.9 million. It's the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
KCTV 5
Locals invited to get sneak peek of brand new terminal at KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In February, locals will have a chance to get a sneak peek of Kansas City International Airport’s brand new terminal. The community open house event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. People will also be able to take a virtual tour online at 10 a.m. on that same day.
earnthenecklace.com
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
UPDATE: KCPD says 11-year-old girl located safe
Kansas City couple welcomes rare set of triplets at University Health
kansascitymag.com
A popular ramen chain is coming to Overland Park
JINYA, a ramen bar chain based in Los Angeles, will be opening its first Kansas location in the Bluhawk development in South Overland Park (7761 W. 159th St. Overland Park, KS) in February. With fifty locations throughout the US and Canada, the highly anticipated three-thousand-square-foot restaurant will specialize in traditional Japanese flavors, serving up authentic ramen and small plates.
