Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
doorcountydailynews.com
Girls basketball round-up: Local teams split Thursday, play two Friday
A rout and a nail-biter featuring local teams highlighted Thursday's girls' basketball action ahead of another pair of games Friday night. Andie Schar scored 20 points but it was not enough Gillett squeaked past Gibraltar 34-33. Teagan Luedke led the way for Algoma as they crushed Gresham 54-32. Playing on...
doorcountydailynews.com
Gibraltar, Southern Door meet on U-1021
It is north versus south in a Packerland Conference battle in Brussels Friday night as Gibraltar travels to meet Southern Door. The Vikings picked up their first conference win of the season last Saturday when they beat Sevastopol, but lost to the visiting Menominee Maroons 76-59 earlier this week. Jake Schar had another strong game offensively, erupting for 25 points, while Will Friedenfels chipped in 13 points. Vikings head coach Travis Ward says it has been nice to have Friedenfels back in the line-up after suffering an injury during the football season.
doorcountydailynews.com
DCU swims at Sheboygan South Invitational
The boys of the Door County United swim team will hit the pool for the second time this week competitively when they head to Sheboygan South High School. Ashwaubenon, Marshfield, Plymouth, Racine Park, and Sheboygan North will also compete at the invite with DCU. The team is coming off a meet victory earlier this week against Kiel and Berlin.
doorcountydailynews.com
Boys basketball Preview: Clippers to honor Benesh; take on Wolves on The Clipper, Spartans host Foxes on WRLU
The Sturgeon Bay Clippers boys basketball team will take to their homecourt again when they take on the Algoma Wolves Thursday night. The Clippers will enter the game against Algoma with a 4-7 overall record, as they will be coming off of a loss to the Kohler Blue Bombers 102-78. Isaak Aune did his usual work in the teams win, as he scored 32 in his effort to will the Clippers to a win. Sturgeon Bay will gladly get back into Packerland conference play, as they have gone 2-4 out of the conference, and 2-3 in the Packerland, and will look to get back to .500.
doorcountydailynews.com
Luxemburg-Casco, Kewaunee, Southern Door battle in quadangular
Three of the area's four local wrestling programs will converge in Kewaunee on Thursday night for a quadrangular meet. Kewaunee will host local foes Southern Door and Luxemburg-Casco along with Little Chute as a part of the meet that starts at 6 p.m. All three local schools are coming off...
Cookie Craze: Crumbl Cookies opens in Ashwaubenon
Friday was a much-anticipated day for cookie lovers in the Green Bay area. It marked the grand opening of the new Crumbl Cookies that just made its new home on Oneida Street.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Giant Muskie Hooked on Green Bay
Door County’s roller coaster of a winter continued this week as Mother Nature teased ice anglers with a few cold nights, followed by another mild spell. The 10-day forecast isn’t much better, with highs often above freezing and lows mainly in the 20s. That’s not what’s needed to lock in what so far is as much open water on Green Bay as ice.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Jimmy Simm’s
(WFRV) – There is a new spot to grab a bite to eat in Green Bay. Mother-son duo Diane and James Crowley joined us with a look at the menu of their new restaurant, Jimmy Simm’s. Jimmy Simm’s is located at 2850 Humboldt Road in Green Bay.
CBS 58
Winter weather advisory issued Wednesday morning for ice
Freezing rain and a layer of ice will be possible for the Wednesday morning commute. Some light precipitation including snow, ice and rain has been moving through southeast Wisconsin since 1 AM early Wednesday morning. As temperatures have cooled, especially north of I-94, a layer of ice and slick spots have started to form. A winter weather advisory has been issued for many of our central and northern counties including Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties until 9 AM.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah students hurt when bus crashes during ski trip
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Neenah High School students were taken to a hospital after a bus crash during a Ski Club trip Wednesday night. Action 2 News received a letter from the school district to parents with an update on the students, who were traveling home from Nordic Mountain in Wild Rose.
wearegreenbay.com
New candy store hoping to become a staple in Kaukauna community
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have a sweet tooth, you must make your way down to the Fox Valley as a new candy shop is open for business. Sweet Treats Candies & Sweets held its grand opening on Wednesday and is officially open for business. From cake pops to ice cream, the business sells a variety of candies.
wearegreenbay.com
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
WBAY Green Bay
First responders detail “challenging rescue” in Calumet County woods
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - First responders rescued a man who fell in some swampy woods in Calumet County Thursday. The Chilton Fire Department detailed the rescue on Facebook. First responders and firefighters were called to Jefferson Rd Thursday. They hiked a half-mile into a swamp to find the man.
Green Bay Police investigate dog bite reported on Velp Avenue
The Green Bay Police Department is seeking to speak with the owner of a yellow Labrador Retriever type dog that was reportedly involved in the bite incident of a woman, who was running on Velp Avenue.
doorcountydailynews.com
Door County YMCA closes in on $10.2 million campaign goal
Your support is helping a goal become a reality for the Door County YMCA. The organization announced on Thursday that it is within $130,000 of its $10.2 million goal for its capital campaign. The money raised is going towards the expansive addition and renovation of its Sturgeon Bay Program Center. When the project is complete, members will experience a new youth activity center and wellness center to go along with additional class and community spaces.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Identify Stabbing Suspect; Request for Public’s Assistance
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for their assistance in the search for 21-year-old Angel Guerrero of Green Bay. He is the suspect in a reported stabbing that caused non-life-threatening injuries to a 17-year-old Green Bay male following an alleged argument.
Business fire sent large plume of smoke over I-41 in Brown County
A large plume of smoke was visible Thursday and was impacting traffic on I-41 at Miners Way. Traffic slowed down in the area.
Door County Pulse
Ephraim Says No to Wine and Liquor Sales
After nearly a year of deliberation and many hours spent carefully crafting an ordinance with the village attorney, Ephraim’s board of trustees voted at its Tuesday meeting against issuing Class A liquor licenses. The license would have allowed the sale of wine and liquor for off-premise consumption, similar to...
doorcountydailynews.com
Potawatomi Tower requests ignored, multi-million dollar projects proposed
Anything but a simple fix for the Potawatomi State Park Observation Tower was proposed Thursday during a virtual presentation held by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. In conjunction with the architectural firm GRAEF, the DNR presented four options based on the observation tower and an ADA-accessible ramp leading up...
