The Sturgeon Bay Clippers boys basketball team will take to their homecourt again when they take on the Algoma Wolves Thursday night. The Clippers will enter the game against Algoma with a 4-7 overall record, as they will be coming off of a loss to the Kohler Blue Bombers 102-78. Isaak Aune did his usual work in the teams win, as he scored 32 in his effort to will the Clippers to a win. Sturgeon Bay will gladly get back into Packerland conference play, as they have gone 2-4 out of the conference, and 2-3 in the Packerland, and will look to get back to .500.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO