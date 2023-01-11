ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewaunee, WI

doorcountydailynews.com

Girls basketball round-up: Local teams split Thursday, play two Friday

A rout and a nail-biter featuring local teams highlighted Thursday's girls' basketball action ahead of another pair of games Friday night. Andie Schar scored 20 points but it was not enough Gillett squeaked past Gibraltar 34-33. Teagan Luedke led the way for Algoma as they crushed Gresham 54-32. Playing on...
ALGOMA, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Gibraltar, Southern Door meet on U-1021

It is north versus south in a Packerland Conference battle in Brussels Friday night as Gibraltar travels to meet Southern Door. The Vikings picked up their first conference win of the season last Saturday when they beat Sevastopol, but lost to the visiting Menominee Maroons 76-59 earlier this week. Jake Schar had another strong game offensively, erupting for 25 points, while Will Friedenfels chipped in 13 points. Vikings head coach Travis Ward says it has been nice to have Friedenfels back in the line-up after suffering an injury during the football season.
BRUSSELS, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

DCU swims at Sheboygan South Invitational

The boys of the Door County United swim team will hit the pool for the second time this week competitively when they head to Sheboygan South High School. Ashwaubenon, Marshfield, Plymouth, Racine Park, and Sheboygan North will also compete at the invite with DCU. The team is coming off a meet victory earlier this week against Kiel and Berlin.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Boys basketball Preview: Clippers to honor Benesh; take on Wolves on The Clipper, Spartans host Foxes on WRLU

The Sturgeon Bay Clippers boys basketball team will take to their homecourt again when they take on the Algoma Wolves Thursday night. The Clippers will enter the game against Algoma with a 4-7 overall record, as they will be coming off of a loss to the Kohler Blue Bombers 102-78. Isaak Aune did his usual work in the teams win, as he scored 32 in his effort to will the Clippers to a win. Sturgeon Bay will gladly get back into Packerland conference play, as they have gone 2-4 out of the conference, and 2-3 in the Packerland, and will look to get back to .500.
STURGEON BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Luxemburg-Casco, Kewaunee, Southern Door battle in quadangular

Three of the area's four local wrestling programs will converge in Kewaunee on Thursday night for a quadrangular meet. Kewaunee will host local foes Southern Door and Luxemburg-Casco along with Little Chute as a part of the meet that starts at 6 p.m. All three local schools are coming off...
KEWAUNEE, WI
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Giant Muskie Hooked on Green Bay

Door County’s roller coaster of a winter continued this week as Mother Nature teased ice anglers with a few cold nights, followed by another mild spell. The 10-day forecast isn’t much better, with highs often above freezing and lows mainly in the 20s. That’s not what’s needed to lock in what so far is as much open water on Green Bay as ice.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the Neighborhood: Jimmy Simm’s

(WFRV) – There is a new spot to grab a bite to eat in Green Bay. Mother-son duo Diane and James Crowley joined us with a look at the menu of their new restaurant, Jimmy Simm’s. Jimmy Simm’s is located at 2850 Humboldt Road in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 58

Winter weather advisory issued Wednesday morning for ice

Freezing rain and a layer of ice will be possible for the Wednesday morning commute. Some light precipitation including snow, ice and rain has been moving through southeast Wisconsin since 1 AM early Wednesday morning. As temperatures have cooled, especially north of I-94, a layer of ice and slick spots have started to form. A winter weather advisory has been issued for many of our central and northern counties including Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties until 9 AM.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah students hurt when bus crashes during ski trip

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Neenah High School students were taken to a hospital after a bus crash during a Ski Club trip Wednesday night. Action 2 News received a letter from the school district to parents with an update on the students, who were traveling home from Nordic Mountain in Wild Rose.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

New candy store hoping to become a staple in Kaukauna community

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have a sweet tooth, you must make your way down to the Fox Valley as a new candy shop is open for business. Sweet Treats Candies & Sweets held its grand opening on Wednesday and is officially open for business. From cake pops to ice cream, the business sells a variety of candies.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
APPLETON, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Door County YMCA closes in on $10.2 million campaign goal

Your support is helping a goal become a reality for the Door County YMCA. The organization announced on Thursday that it is within $130,000 of its $10.2 million goal for its capital campaign. The money raised is going towards the expansive addition and renovation of its Sturgeon Bay Program Center. When the project is complete, members will experience a new youth activity center and wellness center to go along with additional class and community spaces.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Ephraim Says No to Wine and Liquor Sales

After nearly a year of deliberation and many hours spent carefully crafting an ordinance with the village attorney, Ephraim’s board of trustees voted at its Tuesday meeting against issuing Class A liquor licenses. The license would have allowed the sale of wine and liquor for off-premise consumption, similar to...
EPHRAIM, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Potawatomi Tower requests ignored, multi-million dollar projects proposed

Anything but a simple fix for the Potawatomi State Park Observation Tower was proposed Thursday during a virtual presentation held by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. In conjunction with the architectural firm GRAEF, the DNR presented four options based on the observation tower and an ADA-accessible ramp leading up...
DOOR COUNTY, WI

