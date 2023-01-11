Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Devastation in California from floods is reminiscent to that in British Columbia.JulianCalifornia State
Federal Judge Rejects Elon Musk's Attempt to Move or Delay TrialSilence DoGood
As storms return to California, the rising river threatens to cut off some houses.JulianMonterey County, CA
Related
Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave make NFL history
After lighting up Big Ten defenses at Ohio State, college teammates Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were both top-15 picks in the 2022 NFL draft, and they’re already making their mark at the next level. Wilson and Olave made NFL history this year as the first pair of wide...
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
O’Neill, Edman thrilled for World Baseball Classic, emerging Cardinals roles
ST. LOUIS – It doesn’t seem too long ago that Tyler O’Neill and Tommy Edman earned their calls to the big leagues, but they’re now two of the longest-tenured position players with the St. Louis Cardinals. Speaking together to media members Saturday at Winter Warm-Up, O’Neill...
TOC: Christ the King downs Calvary Christian in third-place game
Kiyan Antony saw his father, 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, play on several significant stages. The Christ the King sophomore has recently found himself playing in a raucous atmospheres in his young career, including stops in London, England and Los Angeles. But the 38th annual Bass Pro Tournament of Champions at Great Southern Bank...
Examining GM George Paton's Job Security With Broncos
George Paton's had his wings clipped by the Denver Broncos new owners.
Utah Jazz fans excited about arena name change
The Utah Jazz announced a name change to their home base Saturday morning: Vivint Arena will change its name back to the Delta Center at the start of the 50th anniversary season this summer.
Comments / 0