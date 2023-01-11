Read full article on original website
Ana De Armas’s Golden Globes Dress Was An Ode To Marilyn
As a nominee in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama category at the 2023 Golden Globes, Ana de Armas was one of the evening’s most-anticipated leading ladies. Her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde has been one of the most-discussed performances of the year. For the star, getting acknowledged by the Globes for the role made for a special night – especially given the part’s challenges. “What was most special about being a part of Blonde was the opportunity to work on a character that allowed me to push myself to my limits, and that made me work harder than ever,” says de Armas. “It taught me to be patient with the process and trust the team around me. It was the opportunity of a lifetime, and it changed my life forever.”
How Anya Taylor-Joy Got Her Supermodel-Inspired Beauty Look For The 2023 Golden Globes
A fact: Anya Taylor-Joy exudes ethereal beauty. “She is the ultimate muse,” says make-up artist Georgie Eisdell, who joined stylist Ryan Hastings and hairstylist Gregory Russell to create Taylor-Joy’s look for the 2023 Golden Globes. “Her face is a dream to paint.” To play up the actor’s two-piece limoncello Dior dress, the team channelled iconic supermodels of decades past.
Michelle Yeoh On Her Meaningful, Award-Winning Globes Night
It was truly Michelle Yeoh’s night at the Golden Globes on Tuesday evening. The actor won the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy award for her role as Evelyn Quan Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once – one of the year’s buzziest films – and her powerful acceptance speech on-stage brought down the house. Yeoh spoke of her long fight to make it in Hollywood as a Malaysian actor, and dedicated her award to “all who came before me who look like me, and all who are going on this journey with us.”
How Andie MacDowell Gets Her Silver Hair So Shiny
Andie MacDowell has done a lot for grey hair’s popularity ratings. Voluminous brunette curls were her hallmark in the era of Four Weddings and a Funeral and beyond, but she decided over lockdown that enough (hair dye) was enough, and began to let her natural silver hairs grow through. “I think the age on my face, to me, in my personal opinion, no longer matched [my hair colour],” she told Vogue at the time. “I somehow feel like I look younger because it looks more natural. It’s not like I’m trying to hide something. I think that it’s a power move…”
Michelle Williams Looked To Gucci For Her Red-Carpet Return
Only a few months after welcoming her third child, Michelle Williams hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes. The actor was nominated for Best Actress for her acclaimed role in the Steven Spielberg-directed drama The Fablemans. For the special occasion, she wore a cream gown by Gucci that featured dramatic, oversized ruffles along the one-shoulder silhouette. The expertly tailored gown also included a cinched waist and a high-slit, making it a bold and enchanting statement piece of postpartum fashion.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
J Lo Gives Rom-Com Dressing A Barbie Twist
Jennifer Lopez has a wealth of experience acting in romantic comedies, having appeared in movies including The Wedding Planner and Maid in Manhattan. But when it comes to her looks, the star tends to opt for classic silhouettes with sultry accents. Her most recent outfit, though, appears to be straight out of a rom-com.
Carrie Bradshaw And Aidan Shaw Just Hard Launched Their Reunion
Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw has many defining qualities: shoes, iconic writing phrases, a rent-controlled apartment… But chief among them is a love for returning to old flames. Well, a new set of photos released on Friday show the beloved character walking hand-in-hand with one of her most memorable exes: Aidan Shaw.
Erin O’Connor: Being Flattened By Post-Viral Fatigue Taught Me To Finally Love My Body
My name is Erin O’Connor, and I am fully intact (for the most part). Over the years, I’ve willingly offered myself up to every type of health and fitness fad, convinced that I was committing myself to a life of divinity and abs, only to swiftly slink off again into the background, vaguely disappointed in myself for leaping off the wagon in stubborn protest.
A Closer Look At Jenna Ortega’s Ethereal Golden Globes Gown
Jenna Ortega has been busy capturing our hearts as Wednesday Addams on her hit Netflix show Wednesday. So much so that the actor was nominated at the Golden Globes this week in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series category. She may wear all-black attire and pigtails while in-character on her show, but for the ceremony’s red carpet, the star opted for a softer ensemble. “What drew me to this look the most is it felt like enough of a departure from a lot of the darker looks I’ve been wearing lately,” Ortega says.
Dissecting Sienna Miller’s Dog-Walking Style
When Vogue ventured to Sienna Miller’s house for crepes and chats this summer, we found the British actor in her pyjamas. Stripy slacks seemed so quintessentially Sienna that it felt almost preposterous to have expected the star to serve tea in anything else. After changing into stonewashed jeans and a caramel vest, Miller went on to detail the jumper co-op she presides over with her daughter, Marlowe, and Alexa Chung, the other-half of Marlowe’s father, Tom Sturridge. “Marlowe comes home with Alexa’s jumpers that I steal. I’ve got one upstairs…” said Miller, painting a delicious picture of eclectic familial harmony – much like her own home growing up a stone’s throw away from Portobello Road in the ’90s.
The Next Instalment Of A Very English Scandal Could Centre On Wagatha Christie
A Very English Scandal, the riveting BBC miniseries tracking the Jeremy Thorpe affair of the late ’70s, and its sumptuous follow-up, A Very British Scandal, about the media frenzy surrounding the 1963 Argyll divorce case, both walked a fine tightrope – delicately balancing the salaciousness of the real-life events they depicted with an appreciation for the psychological toll they took on those involved and what the public’s fascination with those stories revealed about society as a whole. The next unbelievable true tale due for a nuanced dramatisation? According to Deadline, it could be a slice of recent history that audiences will be much more familiar with than the scandals the anthology series has previously covered: the Wagatha Christie case.
Anne Hathaway Finds Winter’s Boldest Puffer
It’s puffer season! That is, if you live in a city like New York. The plushy outerwear style is a must for navigating the cold in Manhattan – just ask Anne Hathaway. This week, the star was spotted out and about in the Big Apple wearing a bold (and fashion-forward) version that retails for over £4,000.
A Look Back At Tatjana Patitz On The Runway
There’s been an enormous collective outpouring of emotion occasioned by the death of Tatjana Patitz. One of the original supermodels, she exuded a quiet and womanly force. As her agents at Iconic Focus have posted, “Her beautiful unique eyes told a thousand stories.” A trained actress, Patitz created many characters on the runway during her career, some of which are collected here.
Rihanna Shares A First Glimpse Of Her Super Bowl Wardrobe
Following Rihanna’s surprise appearance at the Golden Globes with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky – Rih in custom Schiaparelli and Cartier diamonds, A$AP in Bottega Veneta suiting – the singer has teased her forthcoming Super Bowl half-time show, and the inevitable fashion talking points. The cryptic video clip,...
Stella McCartney Uses Her New Skincare Platform To Team Up With Five Climate Activists
Backstage at Vogue’s annual Forces of Fashion event last Fall, Stella McCartney arrived for her panel on the changing beauty landscape just as Xiye Bastida, the charismatic climate activist, was finishing hers. Bastida headed to the green room, which is where the two women crossed paths. They hugged. “I’m so excited to work with you,” McCartney said to the 20-year-old, ahead of an as-yet-unannounced initiative tied to her new, sustainable STELLA skincare launch. The interaction was brief, and McCartney was mum on any further collaboration details. But today, she’s ready to do some talking.
Could Fashion Have An Animal-Free Future?
Ever since it launched a decade ago, Veganuary – a campaign involving going vegan for the month of January – has grown in popularity every year. It’s no surprise then, that an increasing number of people are now considering whether they should look to rid their wardrobes of animal products, too.
Yes, Chef! The Bear Season 2 Will Arrive This Summer
Carmy, Sydney and co will remain in the kitchen for a second season of the critically acclaimed Disney+ drama, which will track The Original Beef of Chicagoland’s transformation into the former’s new restaurant, named The Bear. Who will be in the cast of The Bear season 2?. All...
The Supermodels Pay Tribute To Tatjana Patitz
It’s hard to imagine a wide-eyed 16-year-old high-school student named Christy Turlington not wanting to leave her hotel room in Paris for her second American Vogue shoot. The young woman who coaxed her out and on the road to Cannes? The streetwise Tatjana Patitz, who was only two years Turlington’s senior, but already living the European fashion dream in France.
The Princess Of Wales Does Keep-Calm-And-Carry-On Dressing For Her First Post-Spare Appearance
It was back to work for the Prince and Princess of Wales today, following a tumultuous few weeks that have seen the release of the six-part documentary series, Harry & Meghan, and the publication of the Duke of Sussex’s bombshell memoir, Spare. For the engagement in Merseyside, Kate reverted...
