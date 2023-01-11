Read full article on original website
The Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks in official marketing photos
Leaks have surfaced with official marketing photos of the Galaxy S23, Samsung’s next flagship smartphone. While it’s unmistakably a Galaxy device, Samsung appears to have altered the phone design in a few notable ways. The Galaxy S23 photo leaks come from Roland Quandt of WinFuture, and they showcase the device comes in four new colors.
Galaxy S23 Ultra gets improved speakers, more stable cameras
Smartphone enthusiasts are now counting down to Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 launch. The new flagships will debut on February 1, 2023. And as the day comes closer, leaks are coming thicker with more information. Reputed tipster Ice Universe recently shared some details about the Galaxy S23 Ultra that we haven’t heard before. The new Ultra flagship from Samsung will reportedly come with improved speakers, an improved microphone, and better camera autofocus and stabilization.
Fresh Galaxy S23 Ultra renders show the phone in all four colors
Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra has appeared in a fresh set of seemingly accurate renders. They are reportedly obtained from the company’s official press materials. The images show the phone from various angles in all of its rumored colorways. The Galaxy S23 Ultra shows up in new renders.
Best accessories for the Galaxy A14 5G
Now that you have your new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, it’s time to start looking for the best accessories for it. There are tons of add-ons that you can equip your phone with to make the overall experience better. Since there are so many products out there that can...
Google is giving the Stadia controller a new feature soon
When Google announced the Stadia shutdown, fans of the service were left disappointed, but not just about the service going away, also the lack of Bluetooth support for the controller. See, the Stadia controller, for some, is a masterclass in controller design. For others, it’s just a nice controller but they don’t want it to go to waste and become a paperweight.
GoldenEye 007 finally coming to modern consoles this month, says leaker
Almost 26 years after its initial release, GoldenEye 007 may finally be hitting Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. Last year, we were given the very exciting news that the iconic N64 title GoldenEye 007 would not only be added to the Nintendo Switch + Expansion Pack online service, but a brand new remaster was in the works for Xbox consoles. The remaster will be given a much-needed facelift - with 4K resolution and an improved frame rate, and will also include achievements and split-screen co-op play. Even better, it’ll be available via Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers won’t have to pay a penny for it.
The Play Store now promotes TikTok in landscape mode
Google is working on making Android a better platform for tablets, and that has trickled down to other developers. Just recently, TikTok released the landscape version of its app, and Google is promoting it on the Play Store, according to 9To5Google. TikTok has been the king of vertical-scrolling videos for...
Samsung brings 360 Audio Recording to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Today, Samsung is rolling out some new features to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 5 series, which will allow you to better capture the world around you. First up is 360 Audio Recording for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Through a software update, you’ll be able to record video using your earbuds. Giving you realistic audio for the video that your Galaxy smartphone is recording. That’s all without using any bulky professional equipment. The buds are able to pick up 360-degree sound using a microphone in each earbud. This places viewers at the center of a roaring festival crowd or beside a bubbling brook in the middle of a forest.
Global OnePlus 11 model gets benchmarked with 16GB of RAM
We were wondering if the global OnePlus 11 variant will offer 16GB of RAM, and it seems like it will. The phone just got benchmarked on Geekbench with 16GB of RAM, while the listing shared some additional info. The global OnePlus 11 variant got benchmarked with 16GB of RAM. Before...
New AirPods Max & AirPods "lite" allegedly coming next year
According to a well-known Apple analyst says the new AirPods Max and AirPods “lite” are coming next year, at the earliest. The analyst in question is, of course, Ming-Chi Kuo. Next-gen AirPods Max & AirPods “lite” coming late next year. He did say that the next...
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be lighter than most competing laptops
Samsung recently confirmed that its first major in-person Galaxy Unpacked event since the COVID-19 pandemic will be held on February 1, 2023. While the Galaxy S23 series will be the star of the show, the company will also unveil the Galaxy Book 3 series laptops that day. Unsurprisingly, the leaks world has been mum about the new laptops. They never get as much attention as Samsung’s flagship smartphones. But as the launch event draws closer, we are starting to hear more about them. According to a new report, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be an incredibly light laptop. It will be lighter than most competing products.
Google will bring in-meeting reactions to Meet
Video chat platforms like Google Meet, Zoom, Microsoft Temas, etc. have been building up on useful features over the past couple of years. This is to make the work-from-home life easier for frustrated former office workers. Google Meet will soon add in-meeting reactions to the platform. Not too long ago,...
Google Photos backup terminology is now easier to understand
Google Photos backup terminology is now easier to understand thanks to a slight change from Google. The company essentially changed some writing in the menu, to make things simpler overall. Google makes Google Photos backup terminology easier to understand. The company decided to update two terms in the menu, and...
Phone Comparisons: ASUS ZenFone 9 vs Google Pixel 5a 5G
This time around, we’re comparing the ASUS ZenFone 9 vs Google Pixel 5a 5G. Both of these phones have very clean versions of Android, as ASUS simply added some useful features on top of stock Android. The ZenFone 9 is actually a great phone to upgrade to from the Pixel 5a 5G. Those are actually the main reasons we’re comparing these two phones. There are some other reasons too, like the fact they’re both rather compact.
Fossil smartwatches to get quarterly updates, Google Assistant support
Fossil smartwatches may get updates more frequently and consistently in the future, at least the Gen 6 and newer models. A Fossil executive recently said that the company is planning to push quarterly feature updates and security patches to its Wear OS 3-powered wrist wearables. The executive didn’t elaborate on the plans, though.
Dark spots appear on some Pixel 6 series displays
The Pixel 6 series had its fair share of issues since launch, and another one was just spotted. Some Pixel 6 series units now have dark spots on the display. Needless to say, this is quite odd. Dark spots appear on some Pixel 6 series displays. This issue doesn’t seem...
iPhone 15 Pro models may introduce solid-state power & volume buttons
Another interesting iPhone 15 Pro rumor surfaced, and not for the first time. According to a well-known Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature solid-state power and volume buttons. The iPhone 15 Pro models may get solid-state power & volume buttons. The analyst also said that...
Android 13 is being pushed out to Windows Insiders
Windows Insiders are getting a taste of Android 13 today as Microsoft begins to push out the newest software update to those on Windows 11’s Windows Subsystem for Android build. Back when Windows 11 was initially announced, Microsoft confirmed that it would end up with native support for Android apps.
Vivo X Flip to look notably different than OPPO Find N2 Flip
It seems like the Vivo X Flip will look considerably different than the OPPO Find N2 Flip. Well, at least if the latest leak is to be believed, as the Vivo X Flip mockups have surfaced. The Vivo X Flip will look quite a bit different than the OPPO Find...
Microsoft's VALL-E can replicate anyone's voice from a 3-second sample
Microsoft has recently unveiled its latest text-to-speech AI model called VALL-E, which can replicate a person’s voice almost perfectly. The model only needs a three-second audio sample to train. Once it learns a specific voice, it can synthesize audio of that person saying anything while preserving the speaker’s emotional tone and the environment.
