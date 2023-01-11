Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Florida recycling system should be overhauled to make more sustainable, new study shows
TAMPA, Fla. - A new study shows Florida recycling systems should be overhauled to make the practice sustainable in the long term. Cities and counties across the Tampa Bay area have struggled to keep their programs profitable and less wasteful. The new study was done by a Florida Polytechnic professor...
AOL Corp
Can You Afford a House In Florida? Here’s Why Moving South May Be Out of Reach
Florida is one of the most expensive states for housing, and Miami is the least affordable city in the country, according to a report. High demand, short supply, increased migration trends since the pandemic and exploding mortgage rates, make for a pricey combination. According to Zillow, a typical Florida home...
floridapolitics.com
Florida Chamber Foundation predicts strong economic, population growth in 2023
The Florida Chamber Foundation is forecasting a sunny year for the state economy. Nearly 20 economists and industry experts spoke during the Foundation’s 2023 Florida Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit, and there was a clear consensus: Florida is heading in the right direction. “We’re excited in Florida because...
westorlandonews.com
Duke Energy Giving Away Free Trees to Customers for Florida Arbor Day
In honor of Florida Arbor Day, Duke Energy Florida is collaborating with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees program to give away 1,200 free trees. Starting on Florida Arbor Day, January 20th, Duke Energy customers can request a free tree online, until all trees are distributed. The one-gallon trees...
treasurecoast.com
HOMEOWNER INSURANCE & ROOF REPAIR/DAMAGE
PARADISE FOUND REALTY, INC. After a rising number of homeowners had their insurance policies cancelled due to aging roofs, the Florida legislature implemented new roof requirements for homeowners in May of 2022. The new legislation updated Florida home insurance roof requirements by allowing roofs that comply with the states’ 2007 building code to be repaired, instead of replaced, even when the roof had received more than 25% damage. Insurance companies would be blocked from denying coverage because of a roof’s age if the roof is less than 15 years old. And, for roofs that are greater than 15 years old, insurers would have to allow homeowners to have an inspection on the roof’s condition before being refused coverage. If the inspection shows the roof has five or more years of useful life left, the insurance company couldn’t reject coverage simply because of roof age.
waste360.com
Michigan Nonprofit Uses Building Scraps for New Housing
Bay Area Recycling for Charities has been helping those in need build homes since 2008. And they don't just build homes - they construct them with some of the 40 percent of construction waste that heads to landfills every year. Bay Area Recycling deconstructs home rather than demolish and build new.
jacksonvillefreepress.com
New Soil and Water Commissioners Lay the Foundation for Next Wave of Local Politicians
This past fall, a record number of Black men and women ran for U.S. Senate and governor seats. The unprecedented candidates had the potential to increase diversity in the nation’s top elected offices, which are still overwhelmingly held by White men. Since Reconstruction, voters have elected just seven Black...
iheart.com
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
While the quality of life has been on the rise in America, it's taken a downturn in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic, rampant drug use, and unintentional injuries are huge contributing factors, according to experts. Depending on where you live, other factors can malign your well-being, including health care, housing, and access to clean water and air.
denisesanger.com
Top Sea Glass Beaches In Florida. What you need To Know.
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. I love sea glass and all the colors you can find of beach glass. But finding sea glass in Florida has not been so easy. I have been asked several times, where could one find the best sea glass beaches in Florida that I thought it was time to do some research and find out.
DeSantis announces legislative plan to regulate PBMs, lower drug prices
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced a legislative proposal to mitigate drug costs and create transparency in the Pharmacy Benefit Managers system.
wqcs.org
Florida Ag Landowners Reminded of Upcoming Conservation Easement Program Sign-up Deadlines
Florida - Thursday January 12, 2023: Florida agricultural landowners interested in protecting their land uses with conservation values are reminded of fiscal year 2023 application deadlines. The USDA's State Conservationist, Juan C. Hernandez, advises that applications for the agency’s Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) for fiscal year 2023 funding are...
Florida cracks down on companies that hire illegal foreign nationals, won’t comply with E-Verify laws
(The Center Square) – The state of Florida is cracking down on companies that aren’t complying with E-verify laws in an attempt to ensure they aren’t hiring people who are in the country illegally, including the American National Red Cross. The state Department of Economic Opportunity sent letters to six companies putting them on notice that if they don’t reply by Monday, January 16, their business licenses will be suspended and they won’t be able to operate in Florida. ...
10NEWS
CPSC tries to turn down the heat amid reports of banning gas stoves
TAMPA, Fla. — What's heating up social media lately? Natural gas stoves. In recent days, there has been lots of discussion about the federal government looking into seriously regulating or maybe even banning new gas appliances, citing emissions and health concerns. “Data on consumer preferences show that people prefer...
Is Florida's Infrastructure System Making the Grade Against Population Growth
Infrastructure strategies crucial to real estate population growth. People have been flocking to the Sunshine State for years because of its mild weather, beaches, low taxes, and business-friendly regulations. As a result, the population is predicted to grow by 1.34% in 2023, bringing an additional 310,000 new residents to the area. But approximately 95% of apartments are already occupied. The state expects to attract 2.5 million newcomers within ten years.
southfloridareporter.com
Natural Disasters That Can Occur in Florida
Located in the southeastern side of the US, Florida is a coastal state famous for its flat and diverse terrain, including massive, beautiful beaches, freshwater lakes, and swamps. It’s also home to the iconic Kennedy Space Center and Walt Disney World. Due to its warm climate and coastal location,...
Reedy Creek board weighs Disney World expansion plans as Florida seeks state takeover: reports
While the state of Florida works on a plan to take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which governs the land that makes up Walt Disney World, RCID board members reportedly weighed possibilities for expanding the theme park.
More than $2,000 could come for millions of Florida residents
Payments of more than $2,000 could come for millions of Florida residents because Floridians are already facing one of the worst inflation, even the cost of living crisis and financial crisis is getting worse day by day so this payment could be given some help for residents.
Florida institutions among the worst in nation at returning stolen Indigenous remains, report shows
In the Tampa Bay area, hundreds of Native items were stolen, while the University of Florida hoards thousands.
Carrying a concealed loaded gun without a permit may soon be legal in most states
Florida could soon become the 26th state to allow individuals to carry concealed loaded guns anywhere without permits — a growing trend that has alarmed gun safety groups. Republican leaders in the Florida Legislature said they intend to introduce and advance such legislation when they convene the coming legislative session on March 7.
Market Woes Hit Pension Plans In Florida And Across The US
Government pension plans in Florida and other states took a hit in 2022, as a downturn in financial markets caused investment losses, new reports show. The reports, released by the Florida Department of Management Services and the non-profit Equable Institute, show that the Florida pension
