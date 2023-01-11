ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Florida Chamber Foundation predicts strong economic, population growth in 2023

The Florida Chamber Foundation is forecasting a sunny year for the state economy. Nearly 20 economists and industry experts spoke during the Foundation’s 2023 Florida Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit, and there was a clear consensus: Florida is heading in the right direction. “We’re excited in Florida because...
westorlandonews.com

Duke Energy Giving Away Free Trees to Customers for Florida Arbor Day

In honor of Florida Arbor Day, Duke Energy Florida is collaborating with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees program to give away 1,200 free trees. Starting on Florida Arbor Day, January 20th, Duke Energy customers can request a free tree online, until all trees are distributed. The one-gallon trees...
treasurecoast.com

HOMEOWNER INSURANCE & ROOF REPAIR/DAMAGE

PARADISE FOUND REALTY, INC. After a rising number of homeowners had their insurance policies cancelled due to aging roofs, the Florida legislature implemented new roof requirements for homeowners in May of 2022. The new legislation updated Florida home insurance roof requirements by allowing roofs that comply with the states’ 2007 building code to be repaired, instead of replaced, even when the roof had received more than 25% damage. Insurance companies would be blocked from denying coverage because of a roof’s age if the roof is less than 15 years old. And, for roofs that are greater than 15 years old, insurers would have to allow homeowners to have an inspection on the roof’s condition before being refused coverage. If the inspection shows the roof has five or more years of useful life left, the insurance company couldn’t reject coverage simply because of roof age.
waste360.com

Michigan Nonprofit Uses Building Scraps for New Housing

Bay Area Recycling for Charities has been helping those in need build homes since 2008. And they don't just build homes - they construct them with some of the 40 percent of construction waste that heads to landfills every year. Bay Area Recycling deconstructs home rather than demolish and build new.
iheart.com

This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy

While the quality of life has been on the rise in America, it's taken a downturn in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic, rampant drug use, and unintentional injuries are huge contributing factors, according to experts. Depending on where you live, other factors can malign your well-being, including health care, housing, and access to clean water and air.
denisesanger.com

Top Sea Glass Beaches In Florida. What you need To Know.

This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. I love sea glass and all the colors you can find of beach glass. But finding sea glass in Florida has not been so easy. I have been asked several times, where could one find the best sea glass beaches in Florida that I thought it was time to do some research and find out.
wqcs.org

Florida Ag Landowners Reminded of Upcoming Conservation Easement Program Sign-up Deadlines

Florida - Thursday January 12, 2023: Florida agricultural landowners interested in protecting their land uses with conservation values are reminded of fiscal year 2023 application deadlines. The USDA's State Conservationist, Juan C. Hernandez, advises that applications for the agency’s Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) for fiscal year 2023 funding are...
The Center Square

Florida cracks down on companies that hire illegal foreign nationals, won’t comply with E-Verify laws

(The Center Square) – The state of Florida is cracking down on companies that aren’t complying with E-verify laws in an attempt to ensure they aren’t hiring people who are in the country illegally, including the American National Red Cross. The state Department of Economic Opportunity sent letters to six companies putting them on notice that if they don’t reply by Monday, January 16, their business licenses will be suspended and they won’t be able to operate in Florida. ...
10NEWS

CPSC tries to turn down the heat amid reports of banning gas stoves

TAMPA, Fla. — What's heating up social media lately? Natural gas stoves. In recent days, there has been lots of discussion about the federal government looking into seriously regulating or maybe even banning new gas appliances, citing emissions and health concerns. “Data on consumer preferences show that people prefer...
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Is Florida's Infrastructure System Making the Grade Against Population Growth

Infrastructure strategies crucial to real estate population growth. People have been flocking to the Sunshine State for years because of its mild weather, beaches, low taxes, and business-friendly regulations. As a result, the population is predicted to grow by 1.34% in 2023, bringing an additional 310,000 new residents to the area. But approximately 95% of apartments are already occupied. The state expects to attract 2.5 million newcomers within ten years.
southfloridareporter.com

Natural Disasters That Can Occur in Florida

Located in the southeastern side of the US, Florida is a coastal state famous for its flat and diverse terrain, including massive, beautiful beaches, freshwater lakes, and swamps. It’s also home to the iconic Kennedy Space Center and Walt Disney World. Due to its warm climate and coastal location,...
