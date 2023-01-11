Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Wicked nice weekend!
TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds will make for a cold night. I’m forecasting a low of 26° in Little Rock. This will actually be the first below-freezing temperature this year! Upper teens will be possible in the valleys of northern Arkansas. WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Gonna make that gray sky turn blue
Most of the state will return to sunshine today. Northeast Arkansas may not clear out the clouds, however. All of us will stay pretty cold, but this is pretty much normal for January. It will be dry over the weekend. Then there are two chances of rain next week. We...
dequeenbee.com
Storm system brings a cold front and rain through the area late tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Water Vapor imagery from Wednesday evening showed our next weather maker over southern Kansas. This system is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex late tonight. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center seems to think that a strong cap or a layer of warm and dry...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A lot of wind and falling temperatures today
A strong cold front is passing through the state today. Temperatures will be falling through the day. From 7 AM onward, the temperature in Little Rock will likely not be over 55°, and it will most likely fall into the 40s this afternoon. The day will start with some sun, but the clouds will come back and there is a slight chance of a shower in the middle of the day.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Feeling like Spring Wednesday
OVERNIGHT: It will be a mild night. In fact, low temps will be where our high temperatures should be… Our average high temperature in 50°F, and our low come sunrise Wednesday morning will be in the low 50s. Mostly cloudy conditions with a southerly wind sustained at 5-10mph.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: December drought buster
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a dry and hot summer that continued into fall, December’s rainfall has been very beneficial to statewide drought conditions. Three months ago, the drought was at one of its worst parts. After a dry July and August, fall began just as dry. By mid-October, much of the central part of the state was under an extreme drought, with severe and moderate drought covering the rest of the state.
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
Kait 8
Jan. 12: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A cold front has moved through Region 8 this morning, bringing an end to the storms, but leaving us with temperatures dropping through the day. As the area of low pressure move to our...
residentnewsnetwork.com
Timepiece: Tough Times and Tougher Me
The small tractor struggled to load the cedar log onto the rollers but, with three of us tugging and pulling, we finally managed to get it in place for the portable band saw to cut it into usable board. Semi-automated, my friend Wes Davis quickly sawed the cedar into beautiful boards that I used in the new addition to my home. By the end of the day, I was exhausted from cutting the trees, moving the logs into place, and then stacking the finished product. Dragging my sore, worn out body into my air-conditioned vehicle to go home, I realized how soft I was compared to my ancestors.
Arkansas Game and Fish hosting the 'Big Squirrel Challenge'
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Arkansas Game And Fish is hosting the big squirrel challenge this weekend. Participants can start hunting at noon on Jan. 13 through 30 minutes after sunset, then hunt again 30 minutes before sunrise until weigh-in at noon on Jan. 14. The goal of the challenge is to hunt and gather squirrels to have the heaviest three squirrel bag.
Houston Chronicle
A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night
From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
ADH: New form of COVID-19 in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health confirms on Jan. 12 that a new form of COVID-19 has been found in the state.
Kansas Man Records Unidentified Flying Object in Sky Above Wichita
"It's not the moon..."
1-3 Severe Weather Heading Our Way
Tennessee Weather on January 3rd with thePhoto byor from the National Weather Service. Happy New Year! Looks like we may have some severe weather in the first days of the New Year.
Kait 8
Data breach affecting vehicle registration
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash of a different kind is causing big trouble for Arkansas drivers. A November data breach affecting 45 counties throughout the state is putting the brakes on motorists looking to renew their tags. When renewing vehicle registrations online, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration...
Living large in the Natural State: What you can buy in Arkansas with the Mega Millions $1.35B jackpot
Anyone who buys a lottery ticket dreams of hitting it big, and with the Mega Millions jackpot now at $1.35 billion, players’ wishes of riches could be spent on quite a lot in Arkansas.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas communities rolling out mini food pantries for MLK Day
Newspaper dispensers, those squat, yellow metal boxes which once dotted the pre-digital landscape, are getting a new life as miniature food pantries. Volunteers in more than 60 communities across Arkansas will be working on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week rolling out the mini food pantries and holding community events to help fill them up.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas
Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
