DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Wants to be Traded to These Two Teams
The Arizona Cardinals are all but set to offload wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason. According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, Hopkins has two teams in mind.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NBC Sports
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it. Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.
gamblingnews.com
Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Odds, Time, and Prediction
Dallas Cowboys-142 Tampa Bay Buccaneers+120. *Odds taken from FanDuel on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw at least one interception in each of his previous seven games. In fact, the 2-time Pro Bowler hasn’t thrown an interception only in two games of the regular season.
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Predicts the Results of NFL Wild Card Weekend
Watch Colin Cowherd make his predictions for the upcoming Wild Card Weekend going into an NFL playoffs where Tom Brady and the Bucs are lurking as an enigmatic division champion, the Bills are looking to finally climb Mount Kansas City, the Cowboys are trying to make it back to their first conference championship game since 1996, the Jaguars and Giants are trying to prove themselves as legitimate contenders not only this season but in the future, Lamar Jackson is looking to finally prove himself as a $50 million per year player [if he hasn’t already], and the 49ers and Bengals will shoot for their familiar perches as conference champions.
Cowboys D ‘Doesn't Matter!' Bucs WR Bold Playoff Prediction
"When we're healthy," Bucs receiver Mike Evans says with the Cowboys on the playoff horizon, "It doesn't matter who the DBs are."
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys are facing a harsh reality with a key player
Unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads with one of their franchise’s greatest players. OT Tyron Smith. Tearing his hamstring just before the start of the season wasn’t even the curtain call. The curtain has been screaming for a long time now. Having not played a full...
Report: Former Dallas Cowboys Player Signs With NFC East Rival
Wide receiver James Washington was a casualty of the Dallas Cowboys signing veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton last month. On Jan. 4, the Cowboys cut Washington, who was playing his first season with the team. But it turns out Washington may still get a chance to taste the playoffs. Tom Pelissero of ...
Ex-Patriots star again emerging as popular head coach candidate
Former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo received a lot of buzz a year ago as a potential head coach candidate, and he has become a popular name once again in the current hiring cycle. The Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Mayo, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Mayo has been a... The post Ex-Patriots star again emerging as popular head coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sixers’ main 2023 trade deadline focus will annoy fans
The Philadelphia 76ers have been playing some of their best basketball of the season recently. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline less than a month away, the Sixers will be one of many teams looking to get upgrades for their roster. They aren’t planning to go willy-nilly with moves ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, though.
NBC Sports
Zaidi explains why Giants didn't reunite with Belt
When knee surgery ended Brandon Belt's 12th season with the Giants, there was doubt about whether he would be returning to San Francisco, but also about whether he would be playing at all in 2023. By the time those injury concerns were settled, the Giants felt they already were too far down a different path.
NBC Sports
NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game
Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
NBC Sports
Eagles injury report: Johnson returns, Hurts tosses it around
For the first time since suffering a torn adductor against the Cowboy in Week 16, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson returned to practice on Friday morning. Johnson, 32, is attempting to forgo surgery and play in the playoffs. The Eagles will host an NFC divisional round game on Jan. 21...
Joe Burrow's confidence tops NFL quotes of the week
Joe Burrow knows the Bengals' championship window, Jalen Hurts pumps up his team, Aaron Rodgers has a decision to make, Pete Carroll respects his opponent, and the Colts really want to draft a QB.
Breaking down and predicting six NFL wild-card playoff games
Sam Farmer breaks down the matchups and predicts winners for the first six NFL playoff games during wild-card weekend.
2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears don't go QB in first round, but rival Packers do
The offseason is here for over half of the league, which means a whole lot of fans will be turning their attention to the 2023 NFL draft and the leadup to it. There are a handful of quarterbacks that might go in the first round, but a pair of defensive linemen have a great chance to get the festivities started with the first overall pick.
Three keys for Seahawks to challenge 49ers in playoff matchup
SEATTLE — The odds are stacked against the Seahawks entering the NFL playoffs. Seattle has the second-worst odds at getting a win during Super Wild Card Weekend according to most sportsbooks. The only team with a more lopsided point spread is the Miami Dolphins, who won't have its starting quarterback against the Buffalo Bills.
NBC Sports
Facing uncertain future, Eagles must take advantage now
When the Eagles lost to the Raiders in Super Bowl XV a few decades ago, it was easy to think about next year. Jaws was in his prime, Wilbert Montgomery was 26, Carl Hairston was 26, Dennis Harrison was 24, and Dick Vermeil was 44, one of the most successful young head coaches in the NFL. It looked like they’d be NFL elite for years.
FOX Sports
Chargers-Jaguars features playoff debuts of two of NFL’s best young QBs
Chargers vs. Jaguars has the potential to be the best game of the wild-card weekend, pitting two rising star quarterbacks against each other. Trevor Lawrence's fourth-seeded Jaguars (9-8) and Justin Herbert's fifth-seeded Chargers (10-7) square off Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. It will mark the first-ever playoff game between the teams.
