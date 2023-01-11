ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

China FM on Africa visit sidesteps call for UN council seat

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Q3FV_0kAowvnQ00

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — China’s new foreign minister, Qin Gang, has sidestepped a new call by the African Union for permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council during his visit to Ethiopia.

Speaking at the opening of the Chinese-built headquarters of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, Qin instead emphasized China’s partnership with Africa in security and economic development.

African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat told a joint press conference that Africa’s lack of permanent representation on the Security Council is a “burning issue” considering that most issues on the council agenda are related to African countries.

“It is unacceptable that others decide in the place of others. It is not fair. We need a new order at the international level which will respect the interests of others,” he said.

China is one of the council’s five permanent members.

Qin, who was appointed in December, is on his first overseas visit as foreign minister and is beginning a weeklong trip to Africa. He will also visit Gabon, Angola, Benin and Egypt.

China’s foreign ministers for more than three decades have started their terms by visiting Africa, whose population as a continent rivals China’s. China has invested heavily in infrastructure in African countries, including roads, railways and hospitals.

Qin rejected the idea that China is competing in Africa with the United States, which last month sought to reassert its influence with a U.S.-Africa summit in Washington.

“What Africa needs is solidarity and cooperation, not block competition. No one has the right to force African countries to take sides,” Qin said.

The AU Commission chair said, “Africa refuses to be considered to be an arena of exchange of influence. ... We are open to cooperation and partnership with everybody, but our principles, our priorities and our interests have to be respected. The partnership we have with China is based on these principles.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Paul Johnson, UK historian and champion of Thatcher, dies

LONDON — (AP) — British author, historian and journalist Paul Johnson, who shifted his allegiances from the left to support Margaret Thatcher and Conservative causes, died Thursday after a long illness, his son announced on social media. He was 94. A prolific writer, Johnson produced more than 50...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Czechs selecting new president to succeed Milos Zeman

PRAGUE — (AP) — The Czechs were casting ballots in the presidential election on Saturday, picking a successor to Milos Zeman in the largely ceremonial post. Populist billionaire Andrej Babis is leading a field of eight candidates in two days of voting that will be completed Saturday. Babis,...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ex-PM Babis in early lead in Czech presidential election

PRAGUE — (AP) — Populist billionaire Andrej Babis was in the lead in the Czech presidential election, according to early results on Saturday. Babis, a former prime minister, had 38% of the vote with ballots from more than 50% of polling stations counted, the Czech Statistics Office said.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

China reports 60,000 COVID-related deaths, says peak passed

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Saturday reported nearly 60,000 deaths in people who had COVID-19 since early December following complaints it was failing to release data, and said the "emergency peak" of its latest surge appears to have passed. The toll included 5,503 deaths due to respiratory...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Iran hangs former defense ministry official over spy claim

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran said Saturday it executed a former high-ranking defense ministry official and dual Iranian-British national, despite international warnings not to carry out the death sentence. The execution further escalated tensions with the West amid the nationwide anti-government protests shaking the Islamic Republic.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Turkish official gives June date for Nordic NATO expansion

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Sweden and Finland are unlikely to be able to join NATO before June, a senior Turkish official said Saturday. The Nordic states applied to join the Western military alliance in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but their membership must be approved by all 30 NATO states. Only Turkey and Hungary have yet to approve the deal, with Ankara linking accession to stricter counterterrorism measures.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Thousands protest in Tunisia against president's rule

TUNIS, Tunisia — (AP) — Thousands of protesters angry at Tunisia’s economic crisis and the president’s increasingly authoritarian drift marched on Saturday through the capital, responding to a call from opposition parties to mark 12 years since Tunisian protesters unleashed Arab Spring uprisings around the region.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu government

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the legal system and weaken the Supreme Court — a step that critics say will destroy the country's democratic system of checks and balances.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

UK to supply tanks; Russian missiles hit across Ukraine

LONDON — (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting multiple Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks. Five people were killed and 39 wounded in the southeastern...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Top Brazil court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday authorized an investigation of whether former president Jair Bolsonaro incited the Jan. 8 riot in the nation’s capital, as part of a broader crackdown to hold responsible parties to account. According to the text...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Thousands protest in Germany against coal mine expansion

ERKELENZ, Germany — (AP) — Thousands of people demonstrated in persistent rain on Saturday to protest the clearance and demolition of a village in western Germany that is due to make way for the expansion of a coal mine. Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg joined the demonstrators as...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Violence soars in Mali in the year after Russians arrive

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — Alou Diallo says he was drinking tea with his family one morning last month when groups of “white soldiers” invaded his village in central Mali, setting fire to houses and gunning down people suspected of being Islamic extremists. He scrambled to safety in the bush, but his son was shot and wounded while fleeing, then was finished off as he lay on the ground.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians, say troops were attacked

RAMALLAH, West Bank — (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinian men during a military raid in the occupied West Bank early Saturday, while a third Palestinian died of wounds sustained in a separate Israeli raid nearly two weeks earlier, according to Palestinian medical officials. The...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Germany opens its 2nd liquefied natural gas terminal

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany on Saturday inaugurated its second liquefied natural gas terminal, part of a drive by Europe's biggest economy to put reliance on Russian energy sources firmly behind it. Chancellor Olaf Scholz took part in the ceremony in Lubmin on the Baltic Sea coast, which...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
222K+
Followers
153K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy