Sharon Cohen, MD, FRCPC, offered her insight on the significance of the lecanemab approval and what it means for patients with Alzheimer disease. Recently, on January 6, 2023, the FDA approved Eisai’s antiamyloid therapy lecanemab (Leqembi) for patients with early Alzheimer disease (AD). This treatment makes it the second approved therapy in its class, behind aducanumab (Aduhelm, Biogen), which received approval in June 2021. Lecanemab and aducanumab both were approved through the accelerated approval pathway, meaning the safety and efficacy of these agents would have to confirmed in phase 4 studies.1 Following the approval, Eisai submitted a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for the transition from the accelerated approval to a traditional approval for the agent.

19 HOURS AGO