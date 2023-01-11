Read full article on original website
Related
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
neurologylive.com
Functionality of Robotic Exoscope to Improve Neurosurgery: Richard Williamson, MD, FAANS
The neurosurgeon at Allegheny Health Network provided background on a new, state-of-the-art tool designed to ultimately improve neurosurgical procedures. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. There are nuances; how do we position the exoscope? So that it doesn’t get contaminated, and we can operate around it. How can...
neurologylive.com
Improving Awareness of Cognitive Decline and Building on Lecanemab’s Success: Sharon Cohen, MD, FRCPC
The behavioral neurologist and medical director of the Toronto Memory Program provided perspective on the steps the general public can take toward reducing the risk of Alzheimer disease and initiating treatment early when needed. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. Over the years, the advancements in drug development,...
neurologylive.com
Neurelis Files IND for Potentially First Therapy to Treat Cerebral Cavernous Malformations
In preclinical animal models, NRL-1049 showed an ability to decrease ROCK-2 activation, a pathway that is hyperactivated in patients with cerebral cavernous malformations. According to a recent announcement, Neurelis successfully filed an investigational new drug application (IND) for its rho kinase (ROCK) inhibitor NRL-1049 as a potential treatment for individuals with cerebral cavernous malformations (CCM). The company plans to initiate a study in early 2023 to assess the agent.1.
neurologylive.com
Rarity of Seizures During REM Sleep: Milena Pavlova, MD
The associate professor at Harvard Medical School and neurologist at the Brigham and Women's Hospital shared the current research on rapid eye movement in sleep and seizures. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. “In the current studies, less than 1% of all seizures happened in REM sleep and...
neurologylive.com
Significance of a Potential Traditional Approval of Lecanemab
Sharon Cohen, MD, FRCPC, offered her insight on the significance of the lecanemab approval and what it means for patients with Alzheimer disease. Recently, on January 6, 2023, the FDA approved Eisai’s antiamyloid therapy lecanemab (Leqembi) for patients with early Alzheimer disease (AD). This treatment makes it the second approved therapy in its class, behind aducanumab (Aduhelm, Biogen), which received approval in June 2021. Lecanemab and aducanumab both were approved through the accelerated approval pathway, meaning the safety and efficacy of these agents would have to confirmed in phase 4 studies.1 Following the approval, Eisai submitted a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for the transition from the accelerated approval to a traditional approval for the agent.
neurologylive.com
Use of ATN Classification for Alzheimer’s Disease in Clinical Practices
Marwan Sabbagh, MD: We’re going to end this segment talking about the ATN [amyloid, tau, neurodegeneration] classification. We started to mention it before. Dr McDade, can you discuss the ATN classification for categories and individuals based on biomarker evidence of pathology? Do you envision it being applied to clinical practice?
neurologylive.com
NeurologyLive® Friday 5 — January 13, 2023
Take 5 minutes to catch up on NeurologyLive®'s highlights from the week ending January 13, 2023. Welcome to NeurologyLive®'s Friday 5! Every week, the staff compiles 5 highlights of NeurologyLive®'s widespread coverage in neurology, ranging from newsworthy study findings and FDA action to expert interviews and peer-to-peer panel discussions.
neurologylive.com
Clinical Outlook on ND0612 in Parkinson’s Disease
Ryan Case, PhD, head of clinical medical affairs at NeuroDerm, spoke about the main findings from the phase 3 BouNDless trial of ND0612 for Parkinson disease. NeuroDerm recently announced ND0612, a 24-hour/day subcutaneous infusion of liquid levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD), met its primary end point in the phase 3 randomized, double-dummy BouNDless trial (NCT04006210) with improvement in ON time for patients with Parkinson Disease (PD).1 The treatment is designed with the purpose of improving the pharmacokinetic profiles of oral LD/CD and maintaining therapeutic levodopa plasma concentrations.
neurologylive.com
Systematic Study Identifies Association Between Incident Parkinson Disease and Antiepileptic Drug Use
Not previously explored, new findings showed links between antiseizure drug prescriptions and incident PD, with trends towards increased risk in those with greater number of prescription issues and multiple AEDs. Alastair Noyce, PhD, MSc, MRCP. Using data from the UK Biobank (UKB), recently published research found an association between antiepileptic...
Comments / 0