Read full article on original website
Related
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
The world’s most powerful passports revealed
A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
energyintel.com
Chinese Tankers Stop Loading Russian Espo Crude
Chinese shipping giant Cosco has stopped sending its tankers to load cargoes of Espo crude oil from the Kozmino terminal in Far East Russia since the G7 price cap on Russian crude took effect on Dec. 5. December was the second month of the controversial 2 million b/d cut in...
Dozens of China's Elites Die of COVID as State Plays Down Outbreak
China has reported 37 deaths from the virus since last month.
Narcity
Canada's Passport Is Among The Most Powerful In The World But Others Are Getting Stronger
What's the best passport for travel? Some, it turns out, give residents more when it comes to access. A new ranking of the world's strongest passports is out, and while Canada's ranked among some of the most powerful globally, other countries are getting even stronger. The 2023 edition of the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: China unveils new drone carrier warship
The Chinese military recently unveiled its design for a drone aircraft carrier. The new warship could serve as a key weapon in China’s arsenal as it seeks to challenge the U.S. for great control over the Indo-Pacific region. The Chinese state-run China Central Television (CCTV) released footage of the...
France 24
Gupta's giant utensils take over glitzy Paris store
The unexpected intrusion into one of the city's fanciest department stores -- owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH -- is the work of India's Subodh Gupta, one of the world's leading contemporary artists. Among the works from Gupta, who often uses reclaimed utensils and other bits of second-hand furniture in his...
msn.com
55 Most Peaceful Countries in the World, Ranked
It seems the world is on fire these days. Not literally, of course (although quite literally in some places). But between systemic racism, lack of gun control, famine, war, death and destruction, it's impossible to turn the news on without feeling dismayed about the state of society. That’s why we...
rigzone.com
Russia Oil Price Cap Defies Skeptics
Once seen as misguided and unworkable, the US-conceived price cap on Russian crude oil exports is showing signs of success — for now — since it was implemented late last year. Moscow’s budget deficit widened to a record amid the slump in prices, with Russian grades falling faster...
US News and World Report
China Set for Historic Demographic Turn, Accelerated by COVID Traumas
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Living under China's stringent COVID-19 restrictions for the past three years had caused Zhang Qi enough stress and uncertainty to consider not having babies in the country. When China abruptly dismantled its "zero COVID" regime last month to let the virus spread freely, the balance tilted to...
A 'wolf warrior' is sidelined, as China softens its approach on the world stage
Zhao Lijian, a foreign ministry spokesman known for his combative approach, was reassigned. The change is mostly tactical, but analysts see a window of opportunity to improve China-U.S. relations.
China's new quantum code-breaking algorithm raises concerns in the US
Chinese researchers claim to have introduced a new code-breaking algorithm that, if successful, could render mainstream encryption powerless within years rather than decades. The team, led by Professor Long Guilu of Tsinghua University, proclaimed that a modest quantum computer constructed with currently available technology could run their algorithm, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Wednesday.
China clashes with its neighbors after reopening to the world as Covid surges
HONG KONG — On the first day of unimpeded travel between mainland China and Hong Kong, Olivia Gai was one of the first in line. Crossing the border from the Chinese territory of Hong Kong to the mainland had been a hassle since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, requiring weeks of quarantine. But this time, it was smooth and swift, said Gai, 27, who works in wealth management.
Quartz
🌏 Uganda beat Ebola
The WHO declared Uganda’s Ebola epidemic over. The latest outbreak, which lasted nearly four months and killed 55 people, was brought under control despite no vaccine. Royal Mail’s overseas services were disrupted by a cyberattack. The British postal service told customers to hold on sending mail abroad as it works to return to regular service.
Quartz
China wants to corner another segment of the global auto industry: car shipping
Before a car hits the road, it’s likely to have sailed the high seas aboard a massive, specialized ship: a roll-on/roll-off car carrier. These large vessels, resembling giant floating garages, can carry thousands of cars at a time. Over decades, Japan, long an automotive powerhouse, has built a globally dominant fleet of car carriers. According to data from Clarksons Research, nearly 40% of the world’s car carrier fleet is Japanese, as measured both by the number of vessels and the capacity of the ships.
cntraveler.com
In Kerala, India, Reconnecting with Nature Through Ayurveda
Even in summer's high heat, Kerala's terra-cotta soil is bountiful, its trees heaving with jackfruit, bananas, papayas, cashews, and coconuts. Bougainvillea festoons pathways in a riot of color, from coral and yellow to magenta, Jaipur pink, and mauve. Here in this Eden, I sought a sort of pandemic self-prescription, filled...
msn.com
The UK and Japan just boosted deterrence of China
Striking a reciprocal military access agreement on Wednesday, the U.K. and Japan bolstered their joint deterrent posture against China. Although it is not a mutual defense treaty of the kind shared by the U.S. and Japan, it will be most valuable for its facilitation of rapid British military deployments to Japan in the event of a crisis — such as a Chinese attack on Taiwan, for example.
Ars Technica
Amid China’s massive COVID wave, 42% of people on one flight tested positive
Although China has largely abandoned COVID-19 case reporting, evidence of its massive wave of infection readily shows up in airports outside its borders. On a December 26 flight from the southeastern city of Wenzhou to Milan, Italy, 42 percent of the 149 passengers on board tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Eurosurveillance.
New report shows alarming changes in the entire global water cycle
In 2022, a third La Niña year brought much rain to Australia and Southeast Asia and dry conditions to the other side of the Pacific. These patterns were expected, but behind these variations there are troubling signs the entire global water cycle is changing. Our research team watches the global water cycle closely. We analyse observations from more than 40 satellites that continuously monitor the atmosphere and Earth’s surface. We merge those with data from thousands of weather and water monitoring stations on the ground. For the first time, we’ve drawn on those many terabytes of data to paint a full...
Quartz
Uganda has turned to Turkey to build its railway after China talks fell through
Uganda has canceled all contractual work it signed with China Harbour Engineering Company to build a 273-kilometer standard gauge railway (SGR) from its border with Kenya to its capital in Kampala, after the project failed to kick off eight years later. The east African nation is now courting Yapi Merkezi,...
Comments / 0