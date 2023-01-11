ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

William Tyrone Lowery Sr.

William Tyrone Lowery Sr.

Mr. William Tyrone Lowery Sr., 52, was born in Mooresville, N.C. on December 31, 1970, to the late Freddie Kent Cornelius and the late Beryline Lowery Gray. He departed this life on Monday, January 9, 2023. Tyrone graduated from Statesville High School with the Class of 1989 and attended Barber...
STATESVILLE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
Jerald Morris Cooper

Jerald Morris Cooper

Jerald “Jerry” Morris Cooper, 80, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born on June 9, 1942, in Indianapolis, Ind., to the late Morris and Ruth Sharpe Cooper. Jerald was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1967...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Kayla Edith Smarowsky

Kayla Edith Smarowsky

Kayla Edith Smarowsky, 33, of Statesville, N.C., passed away January 13, 2023, at Forsyth Medical Center after an extended illness. Kayla was born May 16, 1989, in Pottsville, Pa., to the late Albert John Smarowsky Jr. and Catherine Malick Triplett of Statesville. She was a manager in the food service industry.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Glenys Ann Callicutt Readling

Glenys Ann Callicutt Readling entered eternity on January 3, 2023, surrounded by family and her beloved dog, Megan, after several months of declining health. She was born on July 13, 1941, to the late James Hobert Callicutt and Dolly Dancy Callicutt. Glenys grew up in Huntersville and Belmont before finally...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Friday, Jan. 13

Code Purple in effect for Friday, 1/13/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 25° F. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Charlotte Stories

NC’s Cheerwine Festival Returning Next Weekend

North Carolina’s favorite soda maker has just announced plans to bring back their iconic annual festival. This year the Cheerwine Festival will return to Salisbury on Saturday, May 20th with an expanded selection of fried foods, games, and legendary local and national musical acts (to be announced in the coming days).
SALISBURY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Found Along Road In Catawba County Identified

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The body found along Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street in Newton has been identified as Emily King, 42. Her cause of death remains under investigation. King’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

NCDOT clean-up homeless camps

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) removed 120,000 pounds of trash from two homeless camps in West Asheville on Saturday, January 6, 2023. The South Carolina Attorney General announced the arrests of dozens of suspects accused of trafficking meth in the Upstate, working with incarcerated inmates and Mexican cartels.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Margaret Louise Dobbins

Margaret Louise Dobbins

Margaret Louise Dobbins, 53, of Statesville, N.C., died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. She was born in Iredell County to Bill Carruth and Julia Dobbins. Margaret was a hairdresser, and she loved her job. She enjoyed cooking and having family and friends get together to eat. She...
STATESVILLE, NC
WFAE

Finding premium bourbons in NC could get easier

Getting your hands on some hard-to-find bourbons in North Carolina could soon be easier. Ahead of the two-year state legislative session that began Wednesday, a spokesman for the state ABC Commission told the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter the distribution of high-end bourbons is a major focus, since there is not enough supply of certain brands. Senate Leader Phil Berger also addressed the issue during a preview of the legislative session on Monday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning fire

A person and a family dog died while another person went to the hospital after an early-morning fire Friday in Salisbury. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is investigating. One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning …. A person and a family dog died while another person went to...
SALISBURY, NC
WFAE

Speakers raise concerns about state's shift to electric trucks

People who operate truck fleets will be on the front lines if North Carolina adopts rules this year to get more electric trucks and buses on state roads. In Charlotte Friday, state environmental officials heard some of their concerns about cost, evolving technology, and charging. About a dozen people were...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Missing Buncombe Co. man found

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from Buncombe County has been found safe. 31-year-old Robert Jarvis was reported missing but has been found.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Arthur Joseph Brown Jr.

Arthur Joseph Brown Jr.

Arthur “Artie” Joseph Brown Jr., 77, of Mooresville, North Carolina, passed away on January 11, 2023. He was born on July 21, 1945 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Arthur and Rose Richards Brown. Artie proudly served our country in the United States Army and was very proud...
MOORESVILLE, NC

