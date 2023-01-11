Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iredellfreenews.com
William Tyrone Lowery Sr.
Mr. William Tyrone Lowery Sr., 52, was born in Mooresville, N.C. on December 31, 1970, to the late Freddie Kent Cornelius and the late Beryline Lowery Gray. He departed this life on Monday, January 9, 2023. Tyrone graduated from Statesville High School with the Class of 1989 and attended Barber...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
iredellfreenews.com
Jerald Morris Cooper
Jerald “Jerry” Morris Cooper, 80, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born on June 9, 1942, in Indianapolis, Ind., to the late Morris and Ruth Sharpe Cooper. Jerald was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1967...
iredellfreenews.com
Kayla Edith Smarowsky
Kayla Edith Smarowsky, 33, of Statesville, N.C., passed away January 13, 2023, at Forsyth Medical Center after an extended illness. Kayla was born May 16, 1989, in Pottsville, Pa., to the late Albert John Smarowsky Jr. and Catherine Malick Triplett of Statesville. She was a manager in the food service industry.
iredellfreenews.com
Glenys Ann Callicutt Readling
Glenys Ann Callicutt Readling entered eternity on January 3, 2023, surrounded by family and her beloved dog, Megan, after several months of declining health. She was born on July 13, 1941, to the late James Hobert Callicutt and Dolly Dancy Callicutt. Glenys grew up in Huntersville and Belmont before finally...
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Friday, Jan. 13
Code Purple in effect for Friday, 1/13/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 25° F. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
Charlotte Stories
NC’s Cheerwine Festival Returning Next Weekend
North Carolina’s favorite soda maker has just announced plans to bring back their iconic annual festival. This year the Cheerwine Festival will return to Salisbury on Saturday, May 20th with an expanded selection of fried foods, games, and legendary local and national musical acts (to be announced in the coming days).
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Found Along Road In Catawba County Identified
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The body found along Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street in Newton has been identified as Emily King, 42. Her cause of death remains under investigation. King’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the...
FOX Carolina
NCDOT clean-up homeless camps
The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) removed 120,000 pounds of trash from two homeless camps in West Asheville on Saturday, January 6, 2023. The South Carolina Attorney General announced the arrests of dozens of suspects accused of trafficking meth in the Upstate, working with incarcerated inmates and Mexican cartels.
iredellfreenews.com
Margaret Louise Dobbins
Margaret Louise Dobbins, 53, of Statesville, N.C., died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. She was born in Iredell County to Bill Carruth and Julia Dobbins. Margaret was a hairdresser, and she loved her job. She enjoyed cooking and having family and friends get together to eat. She...
Finding premium bourbons in NC could get easier
Getting your hands on some hard-to-find bourbons in North Carolina could soon be easier. Ahead of the two-year state legislative session that began Wednesday, a spokesman for the state ABC Commission told the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter the distribution of high-end bourbons is a major focus, since there is not enough supply of certain brands. Senate Leader Phil Berger also addressed the issue during a preview of the legislative session on Monday.
qcnews.com
One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning fire
A person and a family dog died while another person went to the hospital after an early-morning fire Friday in Salisbury. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is investigating. One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning …. A person and a family dog died while another person went to...
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
Camps not the answer for homelessness, officials say after tons of trash cleaned from two
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two bulldozers and four dump trucks are what it took the Asheville Police Department and NCDOT to clean up two homeless camps earlier this week. It was an eight-hour process to clean up 120,000 pounds -- or 60 tons -- of trash between the two homeless camps in West Asheville.
Asheville man arrested on gun and drug charges
Officers with the Asheville Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday while conducting crime prevention measures as a result of the recent spike in shootings.
Speakers raise concerns about state's shift to electric trucks
People who operate truck fleets will be on the front lines if North Carolina adopts rules this year to get more electric trucks and buses on state roads. In Charlotte Friday, state environmental officials heard some of their concerns about cost, evolving technology, and charging. About a dozen people were...
FOX Carolina
Missing Buncombe Co. man found
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from Buncombe County has been found safe. 31-year-old Robert Jarvis was reported missing but has been found.
iredellfreenews.com
Arthur Joseph Brown Jr.
Arthur “Artie” Joseph Brown Jr., 77, of Mooresville, North Carolina, passed away on January 11, 2023. He was born on July 21, 1945 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Arthur and Rose Richards Brown. Artie proudly served our country in the United States Army and was very proud...
3 people, dog rescued from overturned boat in Lake Noman, dispatchers confirm
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — First responders rescued three people and a dog from an overturned boat in Lake Norman Friday morning, dispatchers told Channel 9. It happened on the Davidson side of the lake. Around 11:15 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see the boat upside down in the water.
