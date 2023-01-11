Read full article on original website
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Chick-Fil-A at The Dulles Town Center Closed PermanentlyMadocDulles, VA
Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Jan. 13 high school girls basketball roundup: Gainesville totals 13 3-pointers
GAINESVILLE 75, HYLTON 18: The visiting Cardinals recorded 13 3-pointers in Friday’s non-district win. Kennedy McCalla and Madison McKenzie each totaled three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points each. Demi Gilliam had 11 points and Ella Nhek 10 for Gainesville (14-2). OSBOURN PARK 75, OSBOURN 24: Sophomore Julia Matthews...
In a battle of district unbeatens, Patriot wins round 1 in handing Battlefield first loss of the season
Early in the game when the Battlefield Bobcats and Patriot Pioneers were virtually trading baskets, their respective fan bases challenged each other by yelling, “We can’t hear you!”. The first time Patriot’s fans challenged Battlefield’s with that chant, the Bobcats responded with a 9-2 run to close out...
McLean boys hoop team 'finding ways' to win
So far, the McLean Highlanders have been “finding ways” this season. With a key 54-51 Liberty District home victory over the Yorktown Patriots on Jan. 10, the boys high-school basketball team improved its overall record to 9-5, its league mark to a second-place 3-1 and its winning streak to four. McLean only won seven games last season.
UPDATED: This week's high school basketball schedule (Prince William County)
Gainesville at South Lakes, 7 p.m. Saint John Paul the Great at Fredericksburg Christian, 7 p.m. Colgan at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m. Gar-Field at Woodbridge, 7:30 p.m. Forest Park at Potomac, 7:30 p.m. Unity Reed at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m. Osbourn Park at Osbourn, 7:30 p.m. Patriot at Battlefield, 7:30 p.m. Skyline...
Northern Virginia youth football organization wins multiple national championships
Freedom High School wasn’t the only local football team to bring home a championship trophy in December. Two local youth football squads also claimed some crowns. Playmakers Elite Bears won the 7-year-old and 12-year-old titles of American Youth Football and United Youth Football League, respectively. Playmakers Elite Bears, also...
Fairfax again behind Philly in annual home sales across Mid-Atlantic
It was back to its familiar spot – #2 in the Mid-Atlantic – for the Fairfax County home-sales market in 2022. With 14,484 home sales during the 12-month period, Fairfax County finished second to Philadelphia (17,274) among the 70-some jurisdictions that are part of the Bright MLS catchment area that includes the District of Columbia, Delaware and portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Solar farm proposed for Gainesville area
A North Carolina company wants Prince William County to be home to its second solar farm in Virginia. HCE Waterloo Solar LLC, a subsidiary of Raleigh, N.C.-based Holocene Clean Energy, is seeking a special-use permit for the facility. The roughly 232.3-acre property is at 2539 Logmill Road in the county’s...
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
Morning Poll: No more snow days?
Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
Shots fired during child exchange in Stafford
A Maryland man is charged with shooting shooting at his child’s mother during a child custody exchange Sunday in Stafford faces attempted murder and other charges. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred Sunday night in Windsor Circle and Federal Drive in the Argyle Heights subdivision in southern Stafford. Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz says 28-year-old Almon Wheeler of Fort Washington, Maryland, was arrested Tuesday in King George.
Students told to role-play 'slaves and a landowner' during lesson at Virginia elementary school
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County school is apologizing after elementary school students were instructed to role-play as enslaved people and landowners during a lesson on the "economics of slavery." According to a statement from Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), the lesson happened at Centreville Elementary School and...
Sun Gazette editorial: Start Arlington political forums in spring, before primary
Editorial: Start Arlington candidate forums in spring, before primary. A friendly memo to the Arlington County Civic Federation, Arlington Committee of 100, Arlington Chamber of Commerce, advocacy groups and local civic and homeowners’ associations:. It is time to start thinking about organizing forums featuring candidates running for the Democratic...
Threat at Woodgrove High School Investigated
Extra law enforcement was present at Woodgrove High School as students arrived this morning after the school administration was made aware of a possible threat against the school. Principal William Shipp sent an email to parents around 8:43 a.m. Jan. 12 alerting them that there would be extra deputies in...
Masked man robs Truist Bank in Woodbridge
Police are searching for a man who robbed the Truist Bank on River Ridge Boulevard in Woodbridge on Wednesday afternoon. The masked robber walked in just before 2:10 p.m., approached a teller and passed a note demanding money and implying he was armed with a gun, said Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr.
The Leesburg Police Department has been called to investigate racist writing that was found in three bathrooms at an area high school.Officials say that officials at Heritage High School found three instances of racist writing on the walls of bathrooms inside the building, and are now working with …
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
Local economic development directors optimistic about region
The region’s top economic development professionals said the outlook for Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park was bright in different ways, telling an audience from the Prince William Chamber of Commerce Wednesday that even if recession fears do materialize, their respective localities should be well-positioned to sustain a downturn and continue sustaining economic progress.
DNA match leads to indictment in 2017 arson in Loudoun County
After a DNA match in the state database, a Loudoun County grand jury has indicted a 28-year-old man with arson in connection with a 2017 house fire in Round Hill. The indictment was handed down Monday against Darrell A. Segraves was handed down Monday charging him with one felony count of arson of an occupied dwelling, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Prince William County are still searching for four armed men accused of tying up and injuring two residents during a home invasion in Woodbridge. The incident happened at a home on Dillon Avenue near Cloverdale Road around 1 p.m. on Friday. When officers responded, they found a 20-year-old man with a head injury and a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the lower body.
Greene County man indicted on drug charges
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Greene County man is facing multiple federal drug charges concerning fentanyl. On Wednesday, a federal grand jury in Charlottesville handed up an indictment against 28-year-old Trevail Stuart Woodson, who was arrested in Harrisonburg in October following searches in Greene County, Harrisonburg and Charlottesville. According...
