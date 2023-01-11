ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paola, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Locals invited to get sneak peek of brand new terminal at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In February, locals will have a chance to get a sneak peek of Kansas City International Airport’s brand new terminal. The community open house event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. People will also be able to take a virtual tour online at 10 a.m. on that same day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’

Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Gyroville closing in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka restaurant Gyroville is closing its doors. Gyroville, located at 2955 SW Wanamaker Rd., served a variety of different gyros and offered catering. The owner posted on the door that the establishment would be closing for good after 2 p.m. Friday the 13th, which a worker confirmed to 13 NEWS Friday.
TOPEKA, KS
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
republic-online.com

Patricia Ann Harshman

Patricia Ann Harshman, age 82, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Vintage Park of Louisburg. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Dengel & Son Mortuary – Louisburg. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Committal will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Altoona Cemetery, Altoona, KS.
LOUISBURG, KS
inkansascity.com

Pizza Shuttle – Overland Park

The pies are made with fresh dough mixed each day. Their pizza sauce is an exclusive recipe made from the best California tomatoes and a special blend of spices for that exceptional taste.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
republic-online.com

Leawood, KS Is One of the Richest Cities in the Country

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released its latest American Community Survey, offering an updated snapshot of demographic and economic conditions in the United States. According to new ACS estimates, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. This latest figure represents a...
LEAWOOD, KS
KSNT News

Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Why is the city charging for recycling?

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Commissioner Bill Riphan came onto the 27 News Morning Show to discuss a multitude of topics like; the new work session meetings, Gage Park Improvement Authority and the new Stormont Vail Event Center’s Food and Beverage contract. In addition to those topics, Commissioner Riphan commented on and explained the reasoning behind adding on […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Lawrence crews battle 3-story apartment fire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence battled a 3-story blaze for at least an hour on Thursday morning. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says that just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to a local apartment complex with reports of a fire. When officials arrived,...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Officers respond to alleged battery at Catholic school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A City of Topeka spokesperson confirms that just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Topeka police officers responded to an incident at the “Most Pure Heart of Mary School” located on SW 17 St. According to the spokesperson, the alleged battery happened on Tuesday, January 10,...
TOPEKA, KS
sportsinks.com

Basketball in Kansas: Sherron Collins at Free State boys’ basketball among first-year coaches at well-known programs

Lawrence Free State was generally considered the best boys’ basketball team in Kansas most of last winter. Free State entered the state tournament with a 21-1 record and the top seed in the 6A bracket. FS featured Jordan Brown, Mozae Downing, both first team all-state selections. Those two players, Jet Dineen, Cooper Jackson all graduated after all-league honors at some level. Free State, which has never won a boys’ basketball title, eventually took third.
LAWRENCE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

New Taco Bell going in on Metcalf in south Overland Park

Taco Bell is working to open its newest Johnson County location in south Overland Park near 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue. The fast food chain is building the new franchise at 15881 Metcalf Ave. in the Blue Valley Retail Center, which is set to open sometime in 2023, according to company officials.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy