Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
Locals invited to get sneak peek of brand new terminal at KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In February, locals will have a chance to get a sneak peek of Kansas City International Airport’s brand new terminal. The community open house event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. People will also be able to take a virtual tour online at 10 a.m. on that same day.
bluevalleypost.com
2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’
Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
WIBW
Gyroville closing in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka restaurant Gyroville is closing its doors. Gyroville, located at 2955 SW Wanamaker Rd., served a variety of different gyros and offered catering. The owner posted on the door that the establishment would be closing for good after 2 p.m. Friday the 13th, which a worker confirmed to 13 NEWS Friday.
earnthenecklace.com
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
Is This Really a Black Wolf That Was Spotted Near Kansas City?
I am still asking myself how this is possible. There's a video that appears to show a real black wolf near the Kansas City area. I've narrowed this down to a couple of possibilities and have the video you can watch and decide for yourself. I'm not certain on the...
Spring Hill gets first stop light in town's history
Spring Hill's first stop light is more than just a traffic signal, it's a symbol of growth in a city that continues to add more residents.
republic-online.com
Patricia Ann Harshman
Patricia Ann Harshman, age 82, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Vintage Park of Louisburg. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Dengel & Son Mortuary – Louisburg. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Committal will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Altoona Cemetery, Altoona, KS.
inkansascity.com
Pizza Shuttle – Overland Park
The pies are made with fresh dough mixed each day. Their pizza sauce is an exclusive recipe made from the best California tomatoes and a special blend of spices for that exceptional taste.
Abby Eden shares news on her future
Abby Eden is leaving FOX4 News in Kansas City in January after reporting and anchoring at the station beginning in 2010.
republic-online.com
Leawood, KS Is One of the Richest Cities in the Country
The U.S. Census Bureau recently released its latest American Community Survey, offering an updated snapshot of demographic and economic conditions in the United States. According to new ACS estimates, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. This latest figure represents a...
Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
Why is the city charging for recycling?
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Commissioner Bill Riphan came onto the 27 News Morning Show to discuss a multitude of topics like; the new work session meetings, Gage Park Improvement Authority and the new Stormont Vail Event Center’s Food and Beverage contract. In addition to those topics, Commissioner Riphan commented on and explained the reasoning behind adding on […]
Break-in at Kansas state park has rangers searching for answers
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is asking for help from the public in identifying an individual who allegedly broke into a state park’s office. The Eisenhower State Park in Osage County first reported the incident on Jan. 9 via social media. At 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 8, an individual […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Skyrocketing egg prices leave Lawrence restaurant and bakery owners in a bind
When Javier Angeles opened his bakery, Angeles Panadería, in November, he didn’t anticipate raising his prices a few months later, yet he and his wife are agonizing about the prospect. The reason: Eggs. “We use eggs for everything,” Angeles said. “When I made my menu I did not...
WIBW
Lawrence crews battle 3-story apartment fire
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence battled a 3-story blaze for at least an hour on Thursday morning. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says that just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to a local apartment complex with reports of a fire. When officials arrived,...
WIBW
Officers respond to alleged battery at Catholic school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A City of Topeka spokesperson confirms that just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Topeka police officers responded to an incident at the “Most Pure Heart of Mary School” located on SW 17 St. According to the spokesperson, the alleged battery happened on Tuesday, January 10,...
sportsinks.com
Basketball in Kansas: Sherron Collins at Free State boys’ basketball among first-year coaches at well-known programs
Lawrence Free State was generally considered the best boys’ basketball team in Kansas most of last winter. Free State entered the state tournament with a 21-1 record and the top seed in the 6A bracket. FS featured Jordan Brown, Mozae Downing, both first team all-state selections. Those two players, Jet Dineen, Cooper Jackson all graduated after all-league honors at some level. Free State, which has never won a boys’ basketball title, eventually took third.
bluevalleypost.com
New Taco Bell going in on Metcalf in south Overland Park
Taco Bell is working to open its newest Johnson County location in south Overland Park near 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue. The fast food chain is building the new franchise at 15881 Metcalf Ave. in the Blue Valley Retail Center, which is set to open sometime in 2023, according to company officials.
Neighbors react to rolling school bus blackouts in Olathe School District
Neighbors react to start of rolling school bus blackouts at Olathe School District, the area's largest school district.
Comments / 0