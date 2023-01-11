ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

BBC

Why did FAA ground flights across the US?

Grounding of domestic flights across the US on Wednesday was caused by a relatively obscure system called Notice to Air Missions (Notam), a vital air safety tool. It is separate from the air traffic control system and warns pilots about hazards along the route. The system flags everything from flocks...
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Bay News 9

More than 7,100 flights delayed after FAA computer outage

Flights were resuming after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration halted air traffic across the country, but the impact of the outage could still be felt nationwide as of late Wednesday morning. As of 12:00 p.m. Eastern, more than 7,100 flights had been delayed within, into or out...
The US Sun

FAA grounds all domestic flights for the first time since 9/11 sparking airport chaos with more than 4,000 delays

IRATE passengers experienced hour-long delays after a system failure forced officials to ground thousands of flights across the US - the worst airspace disaster since the terror attacks of September 2001. The Federal Aviation Administration first reported a system failure overnight on Tuesday and slowly began restoring normal air traffic...
ARIZONA STATE
KANSAS STATE
Bring Me The News

FAA outage sparks nationwide halt to air travel

Air travel in the United States is halted Wednesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration suffered an outage to its Notice to Air Missions System. The FAA announced just before 5:30 a.m. that the outage was affecting systes nationwide. Then at 5:57 a.m. the FAA announced on social media that it was working to "fully restore" the system" and that "some functions are beginning to come back [online]."
Ars Technica

Flights grounded nationwide as FAA’s notice system suffers outage [Updated]

Update 9:20 am ET: The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted the ground stop order issued earlier this morning. In a tweet, the FAA said that normal airline operations are resuming and that it is looking into what caused the failure. Original story: Today might not be the best day to...
morningbrew.com

The FAA grounded all flights, potentially disrupting days of air travel

The FAA created air travel chaos yesterday that highlights outdated tech in aviation again after a key bit of its software glitched harder than a Grand Theft Auto NPC. The agency grounded all flights in the morning over a problem it believes was caused by a “damaged database file,” renewing concerns that US travel infrastructure desperately needs an update.
CBS Philly

FAA expects flight departures to resume at 9 a.m. after outage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The FAA now says it expects flight departures to resume at 9 a.m. Eastern Time after an overnight outage to a key computer system that planes need to safely fly.Flights are already departing from Newark Liberty International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport because of air traffic congestion, the FAA says.In its latest update on Twitter, the agency said all flights currently airborne are safe to land. Departures were previously halted after the outage to the Notice to Air Missions System, which "alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Miami

FAA computer outage caused hundreds of flight delays nationwide

MIAMI - A nationwide Federal Aviation Administration computer outage early Wednesday morning grounded some flights across the country, including in South Florida, causing hundreds of delays.The FAA said the problem was with the Notice to Air Missions System. The system alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or changes to airport services, like runways closures or bird warnings. NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.Around 7:20 a.m., the FAA ordered airlines to pause all...

