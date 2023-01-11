Read full article on original website
BBC
Why did FAA ground flights across the US?
Grounding of domestic flights across the US on Wednesday was caused by a relatively obscure system called Notice to Air Missions (Notam), a vital air safety tool. It is separate from the air traffic control system and warns pilots about hazards along the route. The system flags everything from flocks...
A family drove 2,500 miles from Miami to Salt Lake City in a rental car after Southwest transferred them onto different flights 3 times, then canceled them
The family of four didn't get back to Utah until 3 1/2 days after they arrived at the Miami airport. They described the experience as a "nightmare."
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
disneyfoodblog.com
The Airline With the Most On-Time Flights in 2022
As airlines and the travel industry recovered from the pandemic, there were all kinds of issues with canceled flights and crowded airports. But despite the chaos, one airline reigned supreme as the one with the MOST on-time flights throughout the year. Between January 1st and December 15th, 2022 about 180,000...
This map shows which airports in the US are the worst to fly out of right now
Atlanta and Denver's airports are seeing some of the most delays as a storm upends Christmas travel, according to FlightAware.
You No Longer Need To Show Your Boarding Pass At Security At Some Airports—Here’s Why
The busiest travel season we’ve seen in years is well underway. While travel means the fun and excitement of family visits or vacations, we all know the hassles that come with the experience. Ticket prices continue to climb, routes are changing and trying to cram everything into a carry-on bag to avoid excess baggage fees can take all the joy out of your trip.
Bay News 9
More than 7,100 flights delayed after FAA computer outage
Flights were resuming after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration halted air traffic across the country, but the impact of the outage could still be felt nationwide as of late Wednesday morning. As of 12:00 p.m. Eastern, more than 7,100 flights had been delayed within, into or out...
FAA system outage: What airlines are doing for passengers
Major U.S. carriers including United, Delta and Southwest Airlines, have promised to help passengers rebook for free if they were impacted by the FAA's system-wide outage.
FAA grounds all domestic flights for the first time since 9/11 sparking airport chaos with more than 4,000 delays
IRATE passengers experienced hour-long delays after a system failure forced officials to ground thousands of flights across the US - the worst airspace disaster since the terror attacks of September 2001. The Federal Aviation Administration first reported a system failure overnight on Tuesday and slowly began restoring normal air traffic...
All departing US flights grounded after FAA computer outage
NEW YORK (AP) — A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. The FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until 9 a.m. Eastern, though airlines...
Travelers fume as FAA issues nationwide ground stop: 'This is insane'
A traveler at Chicago O'Hare International Airport shares his 'traumatizing' experience after the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop due to system failures.
Southwest Airline passengers still days away from flight relief
(CNN) — For passengers who are booked with Southwest Airlines this week, the much-needed conclusion to the carrier’s troubles is still several agonizing days away. As the beleaguered airline continues to sort out stranded passengers, uncollected baggage and out-of-position airplanes, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has taken the airline to task.
FAA outage sparks nationwide halt to air travel
Air travel in the United States is halted Wednesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration suffered an outage to its Notice to Air Missions System. The FAA announced just before 5:30 a.m. that the outage was affecting systes nationwide. Then at 5:57 a.m. the FAA announced on social media that it was working to "fully restore" the system" and that "some functions are beginning to come back [online]."
FAA says flights are beginning to move across the country following system outage
Update 8:52 a.m. EST Jan. 11: The FAA says normal flight operations are beginning to return a few minutes ahead of the planned time to lift the grounding of all US domestic flights. Update 8:30 a.m. EST Jan. 11: As of 8:30 a.m. EST, more than 3,700 flights within, into,...
Ars Technica
Flights grounded nationwide as FAA’s notice system suffers outage [Updated]
Update 9:20 am ET: The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted the ground stop order issued earlier this morning. In a tweet, the FAA said that normal airline operations are resuming and that it is looking into what caused the failure. Original story: Today might not be the best day to...
morningbrew.com
The FAA grounded all flights, potentially disrupting days of air travel
The FAA created air travel chaos yesterday that highlights outdated tech in aviation again after a key bit of its software glitched harder than a Grand Theft Auto NPC. The agency grounded all flights in the morning over a problem it believes was caused by a “damaged database file,” renewing concerns that US travel infrastructure desperately needs an update.
What is NOTAM, the FAA system that caused flights to be grounded?
The Federal Aviation Administration suffered a massive outage of one of its systems Wednesday, leading to flights being grounded nationwide.
FAA expects flight departures to resume at 9 a.m. after outage
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The FAA now says it expects flight departures to resume at 9 a.m. Eastern Time after an overnight outage to a key computer system that planes need to safely fly.Flights are already departing from Newark Liberty International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport because of air traffic congestion, the FAA says.In its latest update on Twitter, the agency said all flights currently airborne are safe to land. Departures were previously halted after the outage to the Notice to Air Missions System, which "alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route...
FAA computer outage caused hundreds of flight delays nationwide
MIAMI - A nationwide Federal Aviation Administration computer outage early Wednesday morning grounded some flights across the country, including in South Florida, causing hundreds of delays.The FAA said the problem was with the Notice to Air Missions System. The system alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or changes to airport services, like runways closures or bird warnings. NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.Around 7:20 a.m., the FAA ordered airlines to pause all...
Juliane Koepcke was the only survivor of a plane crash who fell 3km and was alone for 11 days in the Amazon jungle.
Juliane Koepcke was 17 when she survived a plane crash and fell 3km to the earth. Juliane and her mother were on a flight from Lima, Peru, to Pucallpa on December 24, 1971, when the plane was struck by lightning.
