kggfradio.com
Accident in Downtown Coffeyville
An accident is currently blocking the intersection of 8th and Elm in downtown Coffeyville. A four-door sedan with extensive damage and airbag deployment is in the middle of the intersection. First responders are assisting with the cleanup. No one was injured in the accident. Updates will be shared when available.
kggfradio.com
Sewer Work Starting In Independence
The City of Independence will be working on the sanitary sewer system next week. Crews and equipment will be working in the alleyways and streets between 6th and 9th Streets along W. Walnut, W. Maple, and E. Main. The work will begin on Monday and is not expected to impact residences, businesses or traffic flow.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville: Auction Set for Surplus Items
The City of Bartlesville's City Beat notes that vehicles, mowers and other equipment are set to be sold at a public auction later this month. The auction will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the City Operations Center, 1721 W. Fifth Street. Some items that will...
fourstateshomepage.com
What happened to a Picher teen missing for 45 years?
PICHER, Okla. — A retired law enforcement officer is seeking clues to what happened to 12-year-old Sheryl Denise Taylor who has been missing since 1978. Taylor was last seen standing on the sidewalk in front of a Picher grocery store on that July day between 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. or across the street from the grocery store in front of the gate that secured a fenced-in four square block area, published reports state.
koamnewsnow.com
Police search for suspects in Riverton Quick Stop burglary
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate and identify suspects involved in a Riverton Quick Stop burglary. Authorities indicate that the incident occurred at a Quick Stop located at 7037 SE Highway 66 in Riverton, Kan. The report indicates that two suspects entered the...
kggfradio.com
Former Neodesha Police Chief Dies
Longtime officer, Neodesha Chief of Police, and former President of the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police Danny Thayer has died. According to the Neodesha Police Department, Thayer passed away on the evening of January 10th surrounded by family. Independence Police Chief Jerry Harrison says Thayer helped him when he moved to the area.
kggfradio.com
Rain and Snow Mix This Morning
A mix of rain and snow is falling across the area this morning. Now through 8 a.m., we could see between a trace and an inch of slushy snow accumulation southeast of the Kansas Turnpike. Roads north Eureka, Chanute and Fort Scott are reported as completely covered with snow. US 400 west of Neodesha is partially covered. In Oklahoma, minor accumulations are possible but travel impacts are not expected. You can check the latest road conditions here.
columbusnews-report.com
Burglary suspect arrested
After an investigation, a Joplin, Mo., man was taken into custody by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigators on Wednesday afternoon. John Matthew Chew, 37, is being held in the Cherokee County Jail as the result of investigations into a September 2022 burglary of a building in Weir, where a welder was stolen and a December 2022 burglary of another building in Weir, where multiple tools were…
kggfradio.com
Mary Alice (Hulseman) Scrogin
Mary Alice (Hulseman) Scrogin, a long-time Coffeyville, Kansas resident, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023. She passed peacefully in her sleep at the Apple Creek Nursing Home in Centerton, Arkansas where she had lived for the last 6 weeks. Prior to that, she lived with her son Larry Bowman and his wife Jan for the last year in Bella Vista, Arkansas.
kggfradio.com
Joplin Man Arrested for Two Kansas Burglaries
A Joplin man is arrested for two burglaries in Weir. 37-year-old John Matthew Chew was taken into custody by Cherokee County Sheriff's Investigators this afternoon. Chew is being held in the Cherokee County Jail as the result of investigations into a September 2022 burglary of a building in Weir, where a welder was stolen and a December 2022 burglary of another building in Weir, where multiple tools were stolen.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Former Felon Seen on Possession Charge
Russell Campbell was seen in Washington County Court this Friday afternoon on a charge of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction. According to an affidavit, Campbell had been walking down the 1000 block of Oak with another party in Bartlesville when a police officer made contact with Campbell to conduct a field interview.
AOL Corp
Kansas City man accused of murder in Independence drug deal gone bad: Authorities
A Kansas City man has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting that allegedly occurred during a botched drug deal outside of an Independence gas station on New Year’s Day. Daqunne E. Green, 28, is accused of second-degree murder, unlawful weapon use and two counts of armed criminal...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Arrested for Impersonation
Kelley McCormack was seen in Washington County Court this Monday afternoon on charges alleging driving a defective vehicle, no valid driver's license and impersonating another. According to an affidavit, McCormack was pulled over due to a tail light being out. After being stopped, McCormack allegedly gave officers a fake name...
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville Police Arrest Man On Multiple Charges
An alleged kidnapper is arrested by the Coffeyville Police Department. Late last week the CPD arrested 34-year-old Joseph Dillon Hall for Aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon, criminal restraint, kidnapping, and interference with a law enforcement officer by filing a false police report. Hall also faces charges for fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement while engaged in reckless driving twice, interference with law enforcement officers by obstructing or resisting felony warrant service twice, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license twice, and misdemeanor interference with a law enforcement officer.
kggfradio.com
Counterfeit Bills Being Passed In Independence
Several counterfeit bills have been reported in Independence. Since early this week the Independence Police Department has had 3 incidences of Counterfeit bills being turned in from city banks and businesses. If you receive or even think you’ve received a counterfeit bill you should immediately contact your local Police and they will contact the United States Secret Service. Only hand it over to a properly identified Police officer or Special Agent. For tips on spotting counterfeit bills click here.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Former Felon Charged with Stolen Vehicle and Possessing Firearm
Stanley Posey was seen in Washington County Court today on felony charges alleging possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm after conviction of a felony. According to an affidavit, officers located a Nissan Frontier that was reported stolen in the backyard of Posey’s residence. When officers...
kggfradio.com
Two Arrests In Chanute Resulting From Search Warrant
Two Chanute residents were arrested after a search warrant was served by officers with the Chanute Police in the 100 block of S. Wilson Ave. After an investigation and speaking with the persons involved, CPD arrested 62-year-old Mark Tasche of Chanute and 43-year-old Tera Damron also of Chanute. Tasche was charged with alleged possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Damron was charged with alleged possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested on Conspiracy
Kevin Sykes was seen in Washington Count Court this week on a charge alleging Conspiracy to traffic controlled dangerous substance. According to an arrest affidavit, Sykes had allegedly made a phone call to a Richard Linsey, asking for two ounces of methamphetamine. Sykes stated he wanted to make sure the product he was getting were in chunks, and not small pieces.
kggfradio.com
MLK Memorial Celebration Coming to Independence
The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Community Celebration is coming to Independence this weekend. Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Wilson says that the Independence Diversity Task Force began organizing events to promote community acceptance and respect back in 2008. The celebration will include a free soup luncheon at...
Kansas runaway found in trunk of stolen car – Pittsburg teen arrested
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A 14-year-old girl who ran away from home is back with her family and her 18-year-old boyfriend is under arrest after police say he stole his mom’s car and was hiding the girl. Two days after Christmas Pittsburg Police took a report of a stolen car from a woman who said her […]
