How Riot might turn international League of Legends upside down with latest Worlds and MSI changes
The 2023 League of Legends season has started with two big announcements: changes to both the MSI and Worlds formats with expanded teams attending and a Swiss stage replacing the group stage. This has given some fans the changes they have asked for, such as double elimination and the importance of each and every match. For 2023, all games on the international stage will have significance for each team competing, with a greater emphasis on the growth of minor regions and the development of talent throughout the year.
Riot listens to League fans, expands LCS co-streaming for 2023 Spring Split
An even wider array of League of Legends creators will soon have access to sharing the experience of the LCS live alongside their viewers. The LCS has revealed that its “watch party program,” allowing select YouTube and Twitch streamers to co-stream games during the season, will return with the start of the 2023 Spring Split in an expanded format. Applications are now available via the blog post of the official announcement and will remain accessible until Jan. 18 for co-streaming during week one, and a strict deadline of Jan. 23 for co-streaming the remainder of the split.
Who are the mystery champions in League’s season 2023 missions?
Alongside the launch of season 2023 in League of Legends, a handful of celebratory missions are now available for players to complete, awarding them with a bunch of helpful items to prepare them for the ranked grind. Players will have until Jan. 24, the release of Patch 13.2, to complete a total of nine missions, each requiring specific tasks to be completed before the rewards can be obtained.
Unreal penta kill at the Nexus boosts Ezreal to victory in League
Penta kills in League of Legends aren’t as uncommon as they used to be. But they still rarely happen in two-vs-five scenarios while defending the Nexus. One Ezreal player posted a penta kill on League’s subreddit on Jan. 12 after pulling off a valiant two-vs-five defense. Ezreal and...
Overwatch player proves why supports should always boost Ramattra
Ramattra joined Overwatch 2‘s roster over a month ago, and players are starting to truly master the hero’s play style. Some tank mains were initially concerned about his resistance if not helped by his healers and allies, but when those elements are combined, he can be deadly. A...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Apex Legends’ attempt to credit streamer on skin design goes very poorly
In an attempt to credit a popular streamer and content creator in for their work on an Apex Legends weapon skin, developer Respawn Entertainment made a small, but meaningful, error. Respawn added the name of former NRG content creator and Apex streamer LuluLuvely, who helped design the Aftershock Wave R-301...
Faker highlights why League solo queue isn’t fun anymore
No matter if you just started playing League of Legends or if you’ve been an avid fan of the game for over a decade, you must have heard or read that solo queue is broken beyond repair, not fun anymore, and, of course, rigged. In the spirit of Season 13 just starting this month, Faker spoke up about the state of solo queue and explained why it’s no longer fun.
ChatGPT thinks Faker’s ‘God Fist’ play in League is his best ever—but it never happened
There are several incredible plays we could rank as the best in Faker’s legendary career in League of Legends esports. When consulting ChatGPT, however, the artificial intelligence named a play that the G.O.A.T has never done. The play ChatGPT thought of is one that Faker supposedly made in 2013...
A full year in advance, Riot promises champion-led cinematic for 2024 League season start
Riot Games has promised a “champion-led” cinematic for the start of the 2024 League of Legends ranked season. The announcement came earlier today when League producers Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee and Andrei “Meddler” Van Roon issued a nearly eight-minute-long update to the League community regarding what the team is currently working on.
Riot is kicking off the newest season of North America’s special Champions Queue
New year, new season. The LCS is starting off the 2023 Spring Split on Thursday, Jan. 26, and with it, North America’s exclusive west-coast-based League of Legends server will be opening too. The Champions Queue will be opening up for all professionals and high-level players tonight at 10pm CT...
The best crosshairs for Ramattra in Overwatch 2
If you want to take your Overwatch 2 play to the next level, crosshairs should be your best friends. While adjusting your crosshair won’t necessarily give you a clear-cut competitive advantage over your opponent, using shapes, colors, and outlines that work for you can help you line up your shots and abilities much more easily. This is particularly important for anyone who plays precision heroes like Ashe, Hanzo, and Widowmaker.
Secret worries fans after a disastrous start to the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
Team Secret almost flamed out of the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) season with a remarkable achievement, but the team bounced back at the last second and ended the season on a high. From the Last Chance Qualifier to second place at The International 2022, Secret came into the new season with high hopes. Still, nothing has been going according to the plan so far.
We asked ChatGPT to rank Counter-Strike’s best-ever players but we’ve never heard of No. 10
There are plenty of Counter-Strike’s best players lists everywhere on the internet, but some of them are plain biased. To avoid any bias, we asked ChatGPT, a famous artificial intelligence (AI), to rank the best players of all time and it got most of them right, well, except for the last name on the list.
Welcome to Apex challenges: How to get Apex 101 badge in Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a complex game with a lot of moving parts, so much so that it can be a little intimidating for new players. To combat this, Apex developer Respawn Entertainment has introduced a new series of in-game tasks known as the Welcome to Apex challenges to get new players up to speed more quickly. Completing all 10 of the challenges rewards the Apex 101 badge, which you can display on your in-game banner.
Vitality’s 2023 LEC season will revolve around key import player
A week ahead of the 2023 LEC Winter Season, Team Vitality’s founder Fabien “Neo” Devide explained how the staff revamped its LEC roster and opened up about last year’s struggles in L’Equipe’s broadcast. He also emphasized how key one of their imports would be...
Is Overwatch 2 ‘boring’? One player’s complaints about Season 2 comp sparks debate on meta
When you’ve grown fond of a title, the sequel usually fails to reach the hype. Overwatch 2 arguably had a bumpy start and most likely left a sour taste in players’ mouths. But now, it’s got its footing, and it still hasn’t tickled everyone’s fancy.
Hilarious ‘budget’ League cinematic perfectly captures what fans hated about Riot’s hype video
The start of the 13th League of Legends season has been anything but smooth. Leading up to the esports kickoff event, many fans began voicing their displeasure with Riot Games’ lack of communication regarding their games esports scene and League itself. Just about a week ago, Riot finally announced their season kick-off event plans, with the esports scene receiving special streams with fun matchups on Summoners Rift.
Clear’s choice to join Disguised Toast’s VALORANT team pays off with NA Challengers berth
Streaming star Disguised Toast’s VALORANT team, Disguised, are headed to the NA VALORANT Challengers League, providing a quick payoff for Joseph “clear” Allen, who opted to bet on himself and his new team. Disguised Toast, who has been co-streaming all his team’s matches during their successful debut...
Save Demacia in new leaked Riot Forge game starring Sylas
It looks like Riot Forge is working on a new game, according to leak today. “The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story” has been reportedly leaked by South Korea’s Game Ratings Committee, according to Twitter user osevno. In the game, players supposedly play as Sylas to save Demacia....
