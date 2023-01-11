Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
“Most Haunted Houses In Wichita”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Another Popular Colorado Restaurant Location Has Closed After 40 Years
Add another Colorado restaurant to the gone-for-good list as it just seems to keep on growing. After 40 years, this very popular Colorado restaurant location is no more. Another One Bites The Dust As Another Colorado Restaurant Closes For Good. It feels like the list of restaurants, shops, and other...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora’s new recreation center opens Jan. 17
AURORA | New year, new recreation center. The Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse opens Tuesday after nearly two years of construction. This is the second rec center opened in the city within the last four years, both of which were fully funded by marijuana tax revenue. The 77,000-square-foot facility cost...
Police locate parents of toddler found alone in Littleton
Littleton police say they have located the parents of a young boy who was found alone on Friday morning.
Denver police officer receives award for act of kindness in buying groceries for woman in need
When Officer Melissa Martin responded to a noise complaint on a snowy New Year's Eve in 2021, it turned into a welfare check, and Martin learned the woman she encountered had just escaped an abusive relationship. Based on the apartment's sparse furnishings, it appeared she had just moved in. Martin...
KDVR.com
Denver dog named 'Next Top Dog Model'
Fenway from Denver was named as Bark's "Next Top Dog Model" winner. Fenway from Denver was named as Bark's "Next Top Dog Model" winner. Avalanche experts warning about dangerous conditions …. After three deadly weekends in Colorado’s mountains, avalanche experts are warning that backcountry conditions will be dangerous again during...
Toddler’s parents found after boy was wandering alone
Police were attempting to locate the parents of a little boy found in Littleton Friday.
Littleton police find toddler's parents after boy found Friday morning
The Littleton Police Department has located the parents of a little boy found at the corner of Gallup and Caley on Friday morning.
‘Extremely malnourished’ horses, llama with no food, water seized from Deer Trail home
Seven horses and one llama were seized from a Deer Trail home by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office during an animal cruelty investigation on Tuesday.
Colorado police officer filmed driving SUV across frozen lake
Two Colorado police departments teamed up on Wednesday to work on their ice-driving skills. What better place to do that than a frozen mountain lake?. According to a post on Twitter, the Broomfield Police Department and the Georgetown Police Department sent their vehicles through an ice driving course which appears to be set up on Georgetown Lake. Georgetown Lake is home to an ice racing club that hosts events on weekends in January and February, so locals are used to seeing vehicles cruise across its solid surface.
KDVR.com
Denver pup in Puppy Bowl
Turtle, a local puppy is going to make Coloradans proud! Dan Daru reports. Turtle, a local puppy is going to make Coloradans proud! Dan Daru reports. Fenway from Denver was named as Bark's "Next Top Dog Model" winner. Rankings show big love to state’s breweries. Colorado is for beer?...
KDVR.com
Foothills Animal Shelter: Pet of the Week
Foothills Animal Shelter is the only full service animal shelter serving Jefferson County. Susan Sedgeley joins Great Day Colorado with today’s Furry Friend Friday adoption special. Jimmy is looking for a new home!
One of Greeley’s Mouthwatering Mexican Restaurants is Expanding to Longmont
One of the area's best Mexican eatery families has set their sights on a third Northern Colorado city. This will be a second location, near Main and Highway 66 in Longmont. but their third restaurant. The Fregoso family knows what it takes to operate successful Mexican restaurants, as they have...
Rare ringtail evades capture for 3 weeks in shoe department at Kohl’s in Colorado
LITTLETON, Colo. — After three weeks, authorities in Colorado were able to catch a rare ringtail that had made its home in the shoe department of a Kohl’s store. According to a tweet from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the animal, a mammal belonging to the raccoon family, was a “secretive creature” that feasted on food in the Lakewood store without tripping the mechanisms in the traps set up to catch it.
coloradosun.com
Aurora landlord who hired armed guards to evict motel residents faces a second lawsuit
The landlord of an extended stay motel in Aurora, who recently settled with three plaintiffs who sued his company for hiring armed guards to illegally evict residents at gunpoint in late 2021, is being sued again by 18 other residents with similar but more extensive claims. The first lawsuit against...
How to rodent-proof your home during the coldest stretch of winter
Thanks to recent snowstorms and record-breaking stretches of low temperatures across the region, residents should now be keeping an eye out for evidence of tiny little home invaders considered by many to be pests.
Popular Colorado City Named The Worst Place To Raise A Family
Scholaroo got curious about where are America's best and worst cities to raise a family.
Colorado Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
Family of 15-year-old shot, killed in Denver begging for answers
The murder happened directly across from Empower Field at Mile High inside an apartment. The victim was identified as Marquez Hernandez.
KDVR.com
Identifying the symptoms of meth exposure
Following the recent library closures, FOX31 is speaking with health experts to learn how you can spot symptoms of meth exposure after you've been unknowingly exposed to the drug's residue. Identifying the symptoms of meth exposure. Following the recent library closures, FOX31 is speaking with health experts to learn how...
Dear foodie friends, so sorry to just now tell you of this Vietnamese deliciousness
Why would someone be so cruel as to tell you in detail about a dining extravaganza you missed? So you can start planning for next year’s repeat of the celebration.
