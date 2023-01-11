ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora’s new recreation center opens Jan. 17

AURORA | New year, new recreation center. The Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse opens Tuesday after nearly two years of construction. This is the second rec center opened in the city within the last four years, both of which were fully funded by marijuana tax revenue. The 77,000-square-foot facility cost...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Denver dog named 'Next Top Dog Model'

Fenway from Denver was named as Bark's "Next Top Dog Model" winner. Fenway from Denver was named as Bark's "Next Top Dog Model" winner. Avalanche experts warning about dangerous conditions …. After three deadly weekends in Colorado’s mountains, avalanche experts are warning that backcountry conditions will be dangerous again during...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado police officer filmed driving SUV across frozen lake

Two Colorado police departments teamed up on Wednesday to work on their ice-driving skills. What better place to do that than a frozen mountain lake?. According to a post on Twitter, the Broomfield Police Department and the Georgetown Police Department sent their vehicles through an ice driving course which appears to be set up on Georgetown Lake. Georgetown Lake is home to an ice racing club that hosts events on weekends in January and February, so locals are used to seeing vehicles cruise across its solid surface.
GEORGETOWN, CO
KDVR.com

Denver pup in Puppy Bowl

Turtle, a local puppy is going to make Coloradans proud! Dan Daru reports. Turtle, a local puppy is going to make Coloradans proud! Dan Daru reports. Fenway from Denver was named as Bark's "Next Top Dog Model" winner. Rankings show big love to state’s breweries. Colorado is for beer?...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Foothills Animal Shelter: Pet of the Week

Foothills Animal Shelter is the only full service animal shelter serving Jefferson County. Susan Sedgeley joins Great Day Colorado with today’s Furry Friend Friday adoption special. Jimmy is looking for a new home!
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rare ringtail evades capture for 3 weeks in shoe department at Kohl’s in Colorado

LITTLETON, Colo. — After three weeks, authorities in Colorado were able to catch a rare ringtail that had made its home in the shoe department of a Kohl’s store. According to a tweet from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the animal, a mammal belonging to the raccoon family, was a “secretive creature” that feasted on food in the Lakewood store without tripping the mechanisms in the traps set up to catch it.
LAKEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Identifying the symptoms of meth exposure

Following the recent library closures, FOX31 is speaking with health experts to learn how you can spot symptoms of meth exposure after you've been unknowingly exposed to the drug's residue. Identifying the symptoms of meth exposure. Following the recent library closures, FOX31 is speaking with health experts to learn how...
AURORA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy