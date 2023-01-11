Read full article on original website
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Lady!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is the majestic one-year-old white cat named Lady. While all cats have hypnotic eyes, Lady’s are a bit different, as they’re two different colors. Turkish folklore suggests that cats like Lady have one green eye as the lake and one eye blue as the sky.
zip06.com
Happy Fourth! And Great Idea …
One World Roasters, 967 North High Street, East Haven, recently celebrated its fourth year in business, and so congrats to them! If you’ve not had a chance to visit, when you do you’ll find an array of coffees, coffee blends, speciality drinks, baked good, gift items, and more. Their drip coffee in January, from Sierra Nevada, is a Colombian bold, dark roast that promises “smooth notes of brown sugar and toasted walnut.” They also are celebrating the New Year with new bags that are made of biodegradable plant-based materials and that are fully compostable, making their fair trade and organic coffees even more enjoyable. Good for them! Find out more at www.oneworldroasters.com.
‘Big Change’ Announced for the 2023 Meriden Daffodil Festival
You're already looking forward to the 2023 fairs and festivals around Connecticut, and it's only January 11th, admit it. I have some bad news for mid-state Connecticut residents, you'll have to wait a little longer for the Meriden Daffodil Festival in 2023. I've seen announcements over the past week about...
NBC Connecticut
Dog Seriously Injured, Adopted Last Year is Back at Branford Animal Shelter
Now, an update on a little pup that has been through some really tough times and some of the details are disturbing. A terrier – named Evander – is back at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford for a second time. Originally in April, he needed a...
zip06.com
Farm Fresh Food All Winter Long
CitySeed’s Winter Market opened Jan. 7 and will be held on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March at Conte West Middle School, 511 Chapel St., New Haven. It will be mostly indoors with a few outdoor vendors. For sale there will be “fresh vegetables, gourmet prepared meals made with local ingredients, organic sauces and dressings, maple syrup, eggs, handcrafted bread, and more!” The food is Connecticut Grown and producer-only, featuring organic and pesticide-free foods. Cash, credit, debit, and SNAP/EBT accepted. Hope to see you there! Find out more at cityseed.org/winter-market.
Women, queer-owned inclusive thrift shop brings stylish magic to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An all-inclusive thrift shop is heading to downtown New Haven, promoting plus-size clothes and an alternative aesthetic with a safe space for all — and it’s run by witches. Witch Bitch Thrift, the women and queer-owned business, will open their storefront in New Haven on Friday. The highly-anticipated opening follows […]
Southington pizzeria to close for good after Valentine's Day
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Zingarella Pizzeria and Ice Cream Cafe in the Plantsville part of Southington announced it will permanently close in February. After 11 years of business on West Main Street, the restaurant will close at the end of Tuesday, Feb. 14. Zingarella's owner made the announcement on social media Thursday, thanking customers for over a decade of support.
Eagles have landed in record numbers in Southbury
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Right after Christmas and all the way through Mid-March, there is usually high energy at FirstLight’s Shepaug Bald Eagle Observatory in Southbury and a lot of it comes from the groups that come to see the birds of prey in flight. This year the observatory...
zip06.com
Eleanor S. Cyphers
Eleanor S. Cyphers passed away after a brief illness with family holding her hand at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford, on Jan. 4. She was born Eleanor Jane Saffrey on Nov. 9, 1934, in Chester, to the late Ruth Merrill Saffery and Alfred Fargo Saffery (Hap). Eleanor had a strong...
Condo residents say brown water in Bristol has officials pointing fingers
BRISTOL, Conn. — Residents of a Bristol condominium complex have complaints about brown water coming from their faucets. They told FOX61 they feel helpless because no one is taking responsibility. FOX61 obtained a faucet sample that looked like Pepsi. It's coming from the Marwood Condo Complex. Specifically, the issue...
WTNH.com
Doctor stresses the importance of sleep
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sleep is more important than you may think. Dr. Moshe Zutler, the medical director of the Sleep Care Center at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, explains how sleep benefits our bodies and how much sleep we should get every night. Zutler shares how a...
capeandislands.org
Connecticut Audubon Society acquires Stratford Point, a haven for hundreds of birds
The Connecticut Audubon Society is celebrating its acquisition of the Stratford Point preserve. More than 300 different bird species have been recorded at the 28-acre coastal habitat, which sits on a peninsula in Stratford jutting into Long Island Sound and the mouth of the Housatonic River estuary. Birds spotted there include the snowy owl, white-tailed kite and purple martin, according to the conservation group.
zip06.com
Residents Report Racist Flyers
Fiona Saunders was headed out for her morning coffee on Jan. 9 when she spied a flyer at the end of her driveway weighed down in a sandwich bag. Inside the bag was a recruitment leaflet from the New England Nationalist Social Group, a group the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a neo-Nazi group with chapters primarily focused in New England.
Eyewitness News
Cat in Torrington tests positive for rabies
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A cat in Torrington became infected with rabies, the state announced Wednesday. The outdoor cat is about eight months old and shared food and water with other outdoor cats and wildlife, said the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg). The state said no human exposure...
You Can Experience a Floating Tiki Boat Cruise Right in the Waters of Connecticut
As I compose this article in the middle of January 2023, I can't help thinking about summertime weather which is still six months away. As of January 8th, Connecticut hasn't even experienced its first big-time snowfall, but we all know it's just a matter of time. I've discovered two companies...
Bristol Press
Family-owned jeweler in Glastonbury raises additional funds in honor of fallen Bristol police officers
A family-owned jeweler in Glastonbury has now raised over $6,000 for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund. Baribault Jewelers on Monday hosted a daylong charity event in honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, providing coffee, donuts and photo opportunities with police. “What an amazing outpouring of love that the Connecticut...
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
zip06.com
BLT Film Series: Afro-Indigenous Relationships to Land
Join the Branford Land Trust on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. at the Blackstone Memorial Library for a series of short films that highlight Native American bonds to land, including nations in the northeast like the Narragansett, Penobscot, and Shinnecock. The films will be followed by a discussion led by our guest Clan Mother Shoran Waupatukuay Piper, author of the book Red Road: Traditional Voices of Afro-Indigenous America.
zip06.com
You Can’t Stop the Beat: STC’s 5th Anniversary Cabaret
Branford Parks & Recreation/Shoreline Theatre Company (STC) is celebrating their 5-year anniversary with a show-stopping cabaret called You Can’t Stop the Beat!. Please join in on the celebration, with a look back at the past 14 productions, on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. in The Cathyann Roding Auditorium at Branford High School, 185 East Main St.
zip06.com
Vox Church to Host Night-to-Shine Prom for People with Special Needs
Vox Church will serve as a host of Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation on Friday, Feb. 10 at Vox Church, 131 Commercial Parkway, Building 4, Branford. Vox Church says it is part of a worldwide movement God is using as a catalyst to change how cultures embrace people with disabilities and to rally the church worldwide to honor their local community of people with special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and loved. More information can be found at NightToShineBranford.com.
