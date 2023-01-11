ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

hot969boston.com

“Chowda Day” Is Official – 10 Of The Best In Boston

When you say Boston, one of the first things a lot of people think of is chowder. It is just synonymous with the city. There is nothing like that hot cup, or bowl, or bread bowl of creamy deliciousness when the weather turns cold. It’s even a classic in the summertime, paired with a clam roll or a lobster roll, or a fisherman’s platter. Now I’m getting hungry.
FUN 107

What Went On After Hours at New Bedford’s Cinema 140

Every now and again, an old ghost is conjured up bringing with it memories of the past. Who better to conjure up old ghosts than my friend and colleague, ghost chaser Tim Weisberg?. Tim's recent piece on these pages reflects on his memories of New Bedford's long-lost Cinema 140 and...
CBS Boston

Ben Affleck spotted working at Medford Dunkin drive-through

MEDFORD -- Ben Affleck was spotted at a Dunkin in Medford on Tuesday. The actor is seen handing out an iced coffee in a photo shared with WBZ-TV. Affleck is in town filming a commercial for Dunkin. "Ben was awesome and super nice and very quick witted," shared one woman who was served. He and his wife Jennifer Lopez are reportedly staying at Encore Boston. 
97.5 WOKQ

Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?

Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
Boston 25 News WFXT

North Shore woman to buy house after winning $4M on scratch ticket she bought at gas station

REVERE, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a house after she won $4 million on a scratch ticket that she bought at a gas station on Wednesday. Merari Gutierrez Garcia, of Revere, chose the annuity option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $200,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
FUN 107

Things That Annoy People from the SouthCoast

I've lived on the SouthCoast for more than 25 years. While I'm not originally from here, I feel like I'm more from here now than my hometown. The SouthCoast is its own entity. We've talked about it a million times. While much of the SouthCoast can receive Providence television stations in our homes, we are definitely not a part of Providence or Rhode Island.
