Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Only 1 Month Left To Raise $280K For 'Laney's Playground' Honoring 6-Year-Old Lane LaddDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
A Guide to the Best TV Shows Set in Boston's Iconic LandmarksTed RiversBoston, MA
“Chowda Day” Is Official – 10 Of The Best In Boston
When you say Boston, one of the first things a lot of people think of is chowder. It is just synonymous with the city. There is nothing like that hot cup, or bowl, or bread bowl of creamy deliciousness when the weather turns cold. It’s even a classic in the summertime, paired with a clam roll or a lobster roll, or a fisherman’s platter. Now I’m getting hungry.
Reporter’s Boston accent slips through during newscast on ‘New Hampshah’
The Boston accent can strike when one least expects it. But for Ellen Fleming, the Massachusetts State House reporter for Springfield-based news station WWLP, a “dropped ‘R’” during a news report came with a nod of approval from one of New England’s top public officials.
The worst-kept secret in Boston sports radio is out: Adam Jones to host WEEI’s afternoon show
Jones will reunite with Christian Arcand, his former co-host at the Sports Hub, and will join Meghan Ottolini on WEEI's afternoon show, which will be called "Jones and Mego." Adam Jones’s move from 98.5 The Sports Hub to WEEI has been the worst-kept secret in Boston sports radio over the past few weeks. WEEI made it official on Friday morning.
WATCH: Ben Affleck Works Drive-Thru at Massachusetts Dunkin as J-Lo Looks on
Pro tip, New Englanders: if you can get so famous that the paparazzi continuously photographs you leaning down to pick up your Dunkin every morning, you, too, could star in one of its ads. Case in point: Ben Affleck, back in the Boston area, reportedly shooting a new round of...
onekindesign.com
Step inside this new old farmhouse with a timeless appeal in New England
The stunning new-old farmhouse was designed by Patrick Ahearn Architect, located in Concord, a town in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. The goal of this project was to devise a brand new house on a historical site while making it appear like it has always been there and just undergone a complete restoration.
What Went On After Hours at New Bedford’s Cinema 140
Every now and again, an old ghost is conjured up bringing with it memories of the past. Who better to conjure up old ghosts than my friend and colleague, ghost chaser Tim Weisberg?. Tim's recent piece on these pages reflects on his memories of New Bedford's long-lost Cinema 140 and...
The Most Family-Friendly Spot in New Hampshire is This Coastal City
New Hampshire's a great state to live in for a multitude of reasons. Recent studies have not only identified New Hampshire as one of the best states for raising children, but also among the safest states and best places to find a job. The Granite State also ranks pretty high when it comes to education as well.
Boston could receive snow this weekend from developing nor’easter
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the track and strength of a budding storm that is forecast to form just off the Atlantic coast this weekend and potentially bring heavy, wind-driven snow and rain to eastern New England. The storm, which is likely to evolve into a nor'easter, will take shape...
Ben Affleck spotted working at Medford Dunkin drive-through
MEDFORD -- Ben Affleck was spotted at a Dunkin in Medford on Tuesday. The actor is seen handing out an iced coffee in a photo shared with WBZ-TV. Affleck is in town filming a commercial for Dunkin. "Ben was awesome and super nice and very quick witted," shared one woman who was served. He and his wife Jennifer Lopez are reportedly staying at Encore Boston.
Double play: WooSox President Charles Steinberg and Worcester schoolteacher to marry
WORCESTER — On March 4, 2022, WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg stood on the front steps of Gates Lane Elementary School to announce a new mentor program for students. Steinberg was in the midst of an interview when a woman, bundled up for the cold weather, exited the school and walked past the...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
Healey: Monument “means something” in fight against racism
Healey is among the speakers expected at Friday's ceremony and she told the "Java with Jimmy" show Thursday morning that she is grateful "to finally see this happen."
B.T.’s Smokehouse named best barbecue spot in Massachusetts by Food Network
B.T.’s Smokehouse was named the best barbecue spot in Massachusetts by Food Network. “His brisket Reuben is out of this world,” Food Network wrote. The restaurant opened in a roadside trailer in Sturbridge in 2007. It has since moved to a building and opened B.T.’s Fried Chicken and BBQ in Worcester. It also has a concession stand at Polar Park.
Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?
Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
Did You Know About This Harrowing Underwater Rescue After a Submarine Sank in New Hampshire?
It's always fascinating to read more about New Hampshire's history, and this writer recently learned of a harrowing underwater rescue that happened in Portsmouth over 80 years ago. According to the Naval History and Heritage Command website, it all started on May 23, 1939, when the USS Squalus "suffered a...
North Shore woman to buy house after winning $4M on scratch ticket she bought at gas station
REVERE, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a house after she won $4 million on a scratch ticket that she bought at a gas station on Wednesday. Merari Gutierrez Garcia, of Revere, chose the annuity option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $200,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
Market Basket celebrating grand opening of new Mass. location with giant liquor store on Friday
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is celebrating the grand opening of a new Massachusetts location that has a giant liquor store on Friday. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury, according to the store’s website. The store, which is more...
Family walking dog along Cape Cod beach stumbles upon shark lurking close to shore
BOURNE, Mass. — A family walking their dog along a Cape Cod beach got quite the surprise Monday when they unexpectedly stumbled upon a shark that was lurking in the water just feet from the shoreline. Allie Nee told Boston 25 News that she was at Sagamore Beach in...
Things That Annoy People from the SouthCoast
I've lived on the SouthCoast for more than 25 years. While I'm not originally from here, I feel like I'm more from here now than my hometown. The SouthCoast is its own entity. We've talked about it a million times. While much of the SouthCoast can receive Providence television stations in our homes, we are definitely not a part of Providence or Rhode Island.
Former Haverhill High School Athlete Dies After Three-Story Fall in Cancún; Services are Friday
Family and friends are mourning a 20-year-old former Haverhill High School athlete who died after falling three stories from a balcony Friday while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico. Mexican police ruled Leah “Lee” Pearse’s death accidental. An obituary reports she attempted to enter her Airbnb through a third-floor balcony...
