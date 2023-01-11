Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Eric Peter Bierrie
Eric Peter Bierrie, 95, of Essex passed away on Christmas Day. He was born in New York City on Oct. 23, 1927, to his Danish parents, Aage and Inger Sonne Bierrie. Peter is survived by his adoring wife of 29 years, Linda, whom he called the love of his life; and his beloved daughters, Elizabeth (Thomas) Davison and Catherine (Kevin) Liddy. He is also survived by five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three stepchildren, and six step-grandchildren, by all of whom he was adored and admired. Peter was predeceased by his wife Ann and his son John.
zip06.com
Gerald ‘Gerry’ Stanwood Roberts
Gerald “Gerry” Stanwood Roberts, 82, of New Canaan passed away peacefully Dec. 28 at Waveny Care Center with his loving family by his side. He was born June 26, 1940, in Middletown to the late Stanwood and Arline Swan Roberts. Gerry attended Morgan High School in Clinton and...
zip06.com
Thomas Warren Ogletree
The Rev. Dr. Thomas Warren Ogletree, the Frederick Marquand Professor Emeritus of Theological Ethics at the Yale Divinity School, and its former dean, passed away on Jan. 4 at Artis Senior Living in Branford. He was 89 years old. Dr. Ogletree served as dean of Yale Divinity School from 1990...
zip06.com
Come Dote on Dulcie
Dulcie is a beautiful tiger girl who loves to play and who is very gentle. She is quite serene in a shelter room full of rambunctious cats! Dulcie likes to be petted and brushed and loves her treats. This sweetie would love a warm, sunny spot to sleep in, toys to play with, and humans to love her forever! To adopt Dulcie or any other cat or kitten, please call the Forgotten Felines adoption line at 860-669-1347 or apply online at forgottenfelinesct.org.
zip06.com
NHPS: Bus Drivers, Monitors Wanted
Financial concerns and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic have left the North Haven Public School District (NHPS) with a shortage of bus drivers and monitors for its students. Nationwide, many school districts are experiencing a bus driver shortage, and many educational institutions closed their doors to in-person learning as...
zip06.com
Residents Report Racist Flyers
Fiona Saunders was headed out for her morning coffee on Jan. 9 when she spied a flyer at the end of her driveway weighed down in a sandwich bag. Inside the bag was a recruitment leaflet from the New England Nationalist Social Group, a group the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a neo-Nazi group with chapters primarily focused in New England.
zip06.com
Sr. Betty Dorr, O.P.
Sr. Betty Dorr, O.P. (Elizabeth Gardiner Dorr) died peacefully on Jan. 2, at Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Kentucky, where she had been lovingly attended by the Dominican Sisters of Peace during her senior years of failing health. Sr. Betty was born on Nov. 3, 1930, in Miami, Florida....
zip06.com
John Alden Pianta
John Alden Pianta, 74, of Deep River, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving wife of 50 years, Laurie, and their three children. John was born on Jan. 19, 1948, the only child of Alden Alfonse and Lena Del Pasqua Pianta in Chester. After graduating from Valley Regional High School (VRHS) in 1966, he went on to study Industrial Education at Central Connecticut State College.
zip06.com
Farm Fresh Food All Winter Long
CitySeed’s Winter Market opened Jan. 7 and will be held on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March at Conte West Middle School, 511 Chapel St., New Haven. It will be mostly indoors with a few outdoor vendors. For sale there will be “fresh vegetables, gourmet prepared meals made with local ingredients, organic sauces and dressings, maple syrup, eggs, handcrafted bread, and more!” The food is Connecticut Grown and producer-only, featuring organic and pesticide-free foods. Cash, credit, debit, and SNAP/EBT accepted. Hope to see you there! Find out more at cityseed.org/winter-market.
zip06.com
John Walter Greenman
John Walter Greenman, 86, of New York City and Guilford, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Dec. 30. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Storms Greenman; his daughter, Catherine Greenman D’Albert, his son-in-law, Richard D’Albert; and his son, Edward Greenman, all of New York City. He was the loving grandfather of Peter, Nate, Henry, and Josephine D’Albert. A brother, James Greenman, predeceased him.
zip06.com
Happy Fourth! And Great Idea …
One World Roasters, 967 North High Street, East Haven, recently celebrated its fourth year in business, and so congrats to them! If you’ve not had a chance to visit, when you do you’ll find an array of coffees, coffee blends, speciality drinks, baked good, gift items, and more. Their drip coffee in January, from Sierra Nevada, is a Colombian bold, dark roast that promises “smooth notes of brown sugar and toasted walnut.” They also are celebrating the New Year with new bags that are made of biodegradable plant-based materials and that are fully compostable, making their fair trade and organic coffees even more enjoyable. Good for them! Find out more at www.oneworldroasters.com.
zip06.com
Vox Church to Host Night-to-Shine Prom for People with Special Needs
Vox Church will serve as a host of Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation on Friday, Feb. 10 at Vox Church, 131 Commercial Parkway, Building 4, Branford. Vox Church says it is part of a worldwide movement God is using as a catalyst to change how cultures embrace people with disabilities and to rally the church worldwide to honor their local community of people with special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and loved. More information can be found at NightToShineBranford.com.
zip06.com
Regional Traffic Unit Reports Successful First Year
The South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit Regional Traffic Enforcement Team (SSCTU) has wrapped its first year with its mission to create safer roadways in its enforcement locations and to educate and establish positive interactions with motorists. Led by sergeants Antonio De Pascale and Joseph Mulhern of the North Haven and...
zip06.com
Cannabis Vote Expected Soon
The Zoning Commission is expected to rule on a controversial application for a retail cannabis store on Boston Post Road at a Jan. 23 meeting. In November, the Commission received an application from BUDR Holding 3 LLC to open a retail marijuana shop at 755 Boston Post Road. Ian Butler, a representative for the application, explained that the proposal is for a 1,500-square-foot store, about 600 square feet of which would be used for retail. The rest of the building would be used for storage.
zip06.com
North Branford Fencing Gaining Experience After Competive Tri-Meet with Cheshire, Hand
On Jan. 12, Cheshire hosted a fencing tri-meet with North Branford and Hand. The Thunderbirds displayed a great performance, especially for a young, inexperienced team. In the Men’s epee vs. Cheshire, the T-Birds went 4-5, (30-37 touches scored). In the Men’s epee vs. Hand, they posted a 1-8 record (21-41 touches scored).
zip06.com
You Can’t Stop the Beat: STC’s 5th Anniversary Cabaret
Branford Parks & Recreation/Shoreline Theatre Company (STC) is celebrating their 5-year anniversary with a show-stopping cabaret called You Can’t Stop the Beat!. Please join in on the celebration, with a look back at the past 14 productions, on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. in The Cathyann Roding Auditorium at Branford High School, 185 East Main St.
zip06.com
Two Catalytic Converters Stolen in East Haven
Two catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles in the Woodview Senior Apartments parking lot at 1270 North High Street in East Haven at approximately 2 p.m. on Jan. 11. The suspects were described as two males wearing black hoodies who were initially looking into and under vehicles in the...
zip06.com
Branford Boys’ Indoor Track Team Sees Many Personal Records at Jim Barber Invitational
On Jan. 11, the Branford boys’ indoor track and field team competed in the Jim Barber Invitational at SCSU. The Hornets had a variety of standout performances, as they look towards the second half of the season. Colin Donahoe had an outstanding performance in the 1000 Meters, recording a...
zip06.com
Police Incident Report for Jan. 12
The Guilford Courier publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in town. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Thursday, Oct. 13. • A 60-year-old...
zip06.com
Old Saybrook Girls’ Basketball Wins Montville Holiday Classic
On Dec. 27 and 29, the Old Saybrook girls’ basketball team competed in the Montville Holiday Classic. Going into the tournament, the Rams held a record of 3-1 on the season. In the opening round of the tournament, Old Saybrook played host Montville, winning by a score of 45-23. The victory led to a second-round matchup with St. Bernard, in which the Rams walked away with another victory, this time by a score of 39-34, to secure the tournament win.
