One World Roasters, 967 North High Street, East Haven, recently celebrated its fourth year in business, and so congrats to them! If you’ve not had a chance to visit, when you do you’ll find an array of coffees, coffee blends, speciality drinks, baked good, gift items, and more. Their drip coffee in January, from Sierra Nevada, is a Colombian bold, dark roast that promises “smooth notes of brown sugar and toasted walnut.” They also are celebrating the New Year with new bags that are made of biodegradable plant-based materials and that are fully compostable, making their fair trade and organic coffees even more enjoyable. Good for them! Find out more at www.oneworldroasters.com.

EAST HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO