East Haven, CT

zip06.com

Residents Report Racist Flyers

Fiona Saunders was headed out for her morning coffee on Jan. 9 when she spied a flyer at the end of her driveway weighed down in a sandwich bag. Inside the bag was a recruitment leaflet from the New England Nationalist Social Group, a group the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a neo-Nazi group with chapters primarily focused in New England.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

Nyberg – The Loaded Goat in Naugatuck has it all

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – The Loaded Goat Coffee Company in Naugatuck has it all: Coffee lattes, cappuccinos, espressos, cold brews, CBD and baked goods. Doreen Sorrentino and her boyfriend have always been avid coffee drinkers and decided to open up their own shop in 2020. The Loaded Goat Coffee Company has since become a staple […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH.com

Gargano Family Dentistry: Restoring Your Smile With Dental Implants

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – If you don’t love your smile when you look in the mirror, today’s guest might be able to help you. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Dr. Ted Gargano from Gargano Family Dentistry, to discuss dental implants, how they work, and why you might want to consider them.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Women, queer-owned inclusive thrift shop brings stylish magic to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An all-inclusive thrift shop is heading to downtown New Haven, promoting plus-size clothes and an alternative aesthetic with a safe space for all — and it’s run by witches. Witch Bitch Thrift, the women and queer-owned business, will open their storefront in New Haven on Friday. The highly-anticipated opening follows […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Eleanor S. Cyphers

Eleanor S. Cyphers passed away after a brief illness with family holding her hand at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford, on Jan. 4. She was born Eleanor Jane Saffrey on Nov. 9, 1934, in Chester, to the late Ruth Merrill Saffery and Alfred Fargo Saffery (Hap). Eleanor had a strong...
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Gerald ‘Gerry’ Stanwood Roberts

Gerald “Gerry” Stanwood Roberts, 82, of New Canaan passed away peacefully Dec. 28 at Waveny Care Center with his loving family by his side. He was born June 26, 1940, in Middletown to the late Stanwood and Arline Swan Roberts. Gerry attended Morgan High School in Clinton and...
NEW CANAAN, CT
WTNH.com

Doctor stresses the importance of sleep

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sleep is more important than you may think. Dr. Moshe Zutler, the medical director of the Sleep Care Center at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, explains how sleep benefits our bodies and how much sleep we should get every night. Zutler shares how a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Eric Peter Bierrie

Eric Peter Bierrie, 95, of Essex passed away on Christmas Day. He was born in New York City on Oct. 23, 1927, to his Danish parents, Aage and Inger Sonne Bierrie. Peter is survived by his adoring wife of 29 years, Linda, whom he called the love of his life; and his beloved daughters, Elizabeth (Thomas) Davison and Catherine (Kevin) Liddy. He is also survived by five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three stepchildren, and six step-grandchildren, by all of whom he was adored and admired. Peter was predeceased by his wife Ann and his son John.
ESSEX, CT
zip06.com

Boghos Mooradian

Boghos Mooradian passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Dec. 31 . He was known as the “Voice of Guilford” for Guilford High School (GHS). He is the loving husband of the late Marie W. Mooradian. Boghos was born in Cleveland on Dec. 4, 1927, the son of the late Kachadoor Mooradian and Elizabeth (Blouman) Mooradian.
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

John Alden Pianta

John Alden Pianta, 74, of Deep River, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving wife of 50 years, Laurie, and their three children. John was born on Jan. 19, 1948, the only child of Alden Alfonse and Lena Del Pasqua Pianta in Chester. After graduating from Valley Regional High School (VRHS) in 1966, he went on to study Industrial Education at Central Connecticut State College.
DEEP RIVER, CT
Bristol Press

Carousel Museum mourns loss of Louise DeMars, celebrates her legacy

BRISTOL – Carousel Museum Director Morgan Urgo mourned the loss of Louise DeMars, who died Tuesday, and celebrated her legacy of accomplishment. DeMars, 78, died Tuesday following a short illness according to her obituary. DeMars was on the original board of directors formed in 1990 to start the New...
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Third Person Charged In Blaze At Southbury Training School

A third person has been charged by Connecticut State Police for allegedly setting fire to a cottage located on Southbury Training property. Litchfield County resident Julia Ninno, age 18, of New Milford, turned herself in to state police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in connection with the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
SOUTHBURY, CT
newhavenarts.org

Co-Op Principal To Step Into Retirement

Belton: "At 38 years, I'm really looking to impact students in another direction." Lucy Gellman Photos. Val-Jean Belton never saw herself in school administration. But when Cooperative Arts & Humanities High School called with an offer, she stepped up to lead. Now, after 38 years in the school district that raised her, she’s preparing to say goodbye.
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Ansonia begins demolition of former city landmark

ANSONIA — Watching an excavator begin demolishing the SHW Casting complex downtown brought back a flood of memories for Ed Musante. Musante, 70, worked at the plant decades ago, but his memories remain vivid, if not particularly pleasant. "I lasted for two weeks," Musante said of his job at...
ANSONIA, CT

