Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Police: Suspect at large following Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left one person shot in the leg Friday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident happened before 5:45 p.m. near Breton Road and Drummond Boulevard. We’re told police, alongside the Kentwood Fire Department, arrived...
KENTWOOD, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge rules on evidence in Mandy Benn case

If and when trial is held for the woman accused of driving into a group of bicyclists on a charity ride in mid-Michigan, killing two of them, the prosecution can tell jurors about her prior conviction for operating under the influence and drug possession, a judge has ruled. At a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wkzo.com

Drug bust suspects fight KDPS officers but quickly taken into custody

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested three people Thursday night, January 12 during a narcotics bust. The incident took place near Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood in the 900 block of North Westnedge Avenue. According to KDPS, the arrests got underway when a Sergeant observed...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Facial recognition helped police identify Kalamazoo murder suspect

KALAMAZOO, MI – Facial recognition, license plate readers, doorbell surveillance footage and cellphone location tracking all led to an arrest in a Kalamazoo murder case, according to court records. Matthew Eugene Jones, 30, of Kalamazoo, is charged with open murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapon...
KALAMAZOO, MI

