2 charged in deadly August 2022 shooting in GR
Authorities say two men have been charged in connection to a deadly August 2022 shooting in Grand Rapids.
Teen held at gunpoint in carjacking: ‘Thought I was going to die’
With three teenagers already arrested after an armed carjacking Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department was still looking for a fourth suspect Friday.
Fox17
Police: Suspect at large following Kentwood shooting
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left one person shot in the leg Friday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident happened before 5:45 p.m. near Breton Road and Drummond Boulevard. We’re told police, alongside the Kentwood Fire Department, arrived...
Attorneys for Christopher Schurr file motion requesting charges be dropped
Defense attorneys for the former GRPD officer charged in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya filed a motion in Kent County Circuit Court Tuesday requesting that the charges against him be dropped.
Teens carjacked in Grand Rapids recount harrowing experience to FOX 17
Teenagers, who were carjacked Thursday, tell FOX 17 they had two guns on them and were told to drive.
Grand Rapids Police investigating deadly shooting
Grand Rapids Police say they're investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday morning.
Missing mom of 8 connected to man with ‘murder-for-hire’ history
The mother of eight who disappeared more than a month ago had been dating a man whose criminal record includes a murder-for-hire plot, according to those close to her.
Man flees scene of shooting in Kentwood, police say
KENTWOOD, MI – Authorities are trying to find a suspect they believe left the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon, Kentwood police said. Investigators described the suspect as a man in his 20s. No other descriptions were immediately available. Police responded to an 11:56 a.m. report of gunshots fired...
GRPD: 1 man dead following Saturday morning shooting
A man is dead following a shooting early Saturday morning in Grand Rapids.
Multiple guns fired leading up to fatal Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Prior to being fatally shot, Aaron Lee Starling was holding an assault rifle, according to security camera footage. Vernon Powell, who is charged in the shooting of Starling, is scheduled next week for his next court appearance in the case. Starling was shot around 1:54 a.m.,...
Judge clears Muskegon attorney Terry Nolan’s drug convictions from criminal record
MUSKEGON, MI – High-profile defense attorney Terry J. Nolan celebrated another victory Tuesday inside a courtroom. It wasn’t an acquittal or charges dropped for one of his clients he celebrated. Instead, the Muskegon criminal lawyer was able to put his drug-related past behind him. Nolan, 64, was convicted...
The Oakland Press
Judge rules on evidence in Mandy Benn case
If and when trial is held for the woman accused of driving into a group of bicyclists on a charity ride in mid-Michigan, killing two of them, the prosecution can tell jurors about her prior conviction for operating under the influence and drug possession, a judge has ruled. At a...
Man breaks Kalamazoo County courthouse window
A man broke a window in the Kalamazoo County courthouse Friday morning, the sheriff confirmed.
wkzo.com
Drug bust suspects fight KDPS officers but quickly taken into custody
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested three people Thursday night, January 12 during a narcotics bust. The incident took place near Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood in the 900 block of North Westnedge Avenue. According to KDPS, the arrests got underway when a Sergeant observed...
2 teens arrested after multiple Battle Creek break-ins
Two teenagers were arrested for breaking into multiple buildings and offices in downtown Battle Creek.
Grand Rapids woman accused of setting fatal fire talked of exorcising demons, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A woman accused of setting a fire that killed a Grand Rapids man talked of exorcising demons in a police interview, court testimony showed. Tyeshia Damita Minor, 39, was ordered to stand trial on charges of first-degree arson and felony murder following a probable cause hearing Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Hope College on lockdown while police look for burglary suspect
Ottawa County Dispatch confirmed to FOX 17 that police received a call of a breaking and entering in a home in the 200th block of 14th at around 6:20 p.m.
Deputies: 60-year-old dead in crash south of Lowell
A man died in a crash south of Lowell Friday night, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office:
Body found at park the day after Aquinas lockdown
A body was discovered in Wilcox Park, which borders Aquinas College, the day after the school went into lockdown after a report of shots fired.
Facial recognition helped police identify Kalamazoo murder suspect
KALAMAZOO, MI – Facial recognition, license plate readers, doorbell surveillance footage and cellphone location tracking all led to an arrest in a Kalamazoo murder case, according to court records. Matthew Eugene Jones, 30, of Kalamazoo, is charged with open murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapon...
