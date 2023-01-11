Read full article on original website
NASCAR World Reacts To Richard Petty's Announcement
NASCAR legend Richard Petty made a major announcement on Wednesday. For the first time ever, the Petty name will not be featured during the 2023 NASCAR Season. The Petty GMS Racing team has officially changed its name to the Legacy Motor Club. The change was made after seven-time Cup Series ...
Driver thrown from car during crash at Chili Bowl Nationals
10 laps into a 30 lap race, 16-year-old Ashton Torgerson clipped a wall causing his car to turn sideways and flip. He was ejected from the car.
Driver ejected from race car in scary Chili Bowl crash, officials say he’s ‘awake and alert’
The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals is an indoor midget car race that takes place each year in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and on Wednesday fans were left shellshocked due to a scary crash. Ashton Torgerson was involved in the wreck, and fans watched his car flip several times. The 16-year-old Oregon native was ejected from the car. Medical personnel rushed over to him, and he was taken to a hospital. Petersen Media, who does PR for Torgerson Racing, offered an update on Torgerson. “Ashton is awake and alert at the hospital. He has feeling in hands and feet and has passed his tests so far,” the company said...
Famous actor eyes NASCAR driving career
Frankie Muniz, best known to millions as the title character in the popular sitcom “Malcom in the Middle,” has always wanted to be a NASCAR driver. The 37-year-old actor is taking a major step in that direction this year, landing a full-time ride in the ARCA Menards Series with Rette Jones Racing, the team announced Wednesday.
3 best candidates to become Joe Gibbs Racing’s next driver in the No. 18 car
Joe Gibbs Racing will not field the No. 18 car in the NASCAR Cup Series this season. Let's dive into the three best candidates to run the number if it returns.
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Drivers Stewart-Haas Racing Needs To Pursue Now That Kevin Harvick Has Made His Decision
Stewart-Haas Racing has big shoes to fill when Kevin Harvick retires at the end of the NASCAR season. The post 3 Drivers Stewart-Haas Racing Needs To Pursue Now That Kevin Harvick Has Made His Decision appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Amber Balcaen to Make Her Vms Debut at Daytona Int’l Speedway
Venturini Motorsports (VMS) announces that Amber Balcaen will be joining their 2023 driver lineup. Balcaen has signed on with VMS to take part in their ARCA Menards Series races at Daytona and Talladega. She will be behind the wheel of the No. 15 Toyota Camry with continued support from her sponsor, Icon Direct.
Martin Truex Jr. gives update on retirement decision ahead of the 2023 season
Martin Truex Jr. gives out an update regarding his retirement decision ahead of the 2023 Daytona 500 after an unexpected down year.
2022 Race Industry Week Interview: Kelley Earnhardt Miller of JR Motorsports
Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner / Chief Executive Officer, JR Motorsports, joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. Daughter of seven-time NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt, Kelley Earnhardt Miller is considered one of the most prominent businesswomen in NASCAR today. She is the backbone of JR Motorsports, as she oversees the company’s race team, management team, and business ventures for her brother, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM, Ch. 90, The Late Shift.
3 bold options for Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 4 car in 2024
Kevin Harvick has announced he will retire from the NASCAR Cup Series after the 2023 season. Let's dive into three bold replacements for Stewart-Haas Racing.
Veteran NASCAR Driver Retirement Rumors Spreading Today
We're just a few weeks away from the Daytona 500 and the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. But one veteran driver has people speculating that this might be his last year. A photo of Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick shows him wearing a "4EVER" patch on his 2023 fire suit. NASCAR legend Jeff ...
Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way
Mike Helton regularly intimidated drivers during sometimes intense exchanges. Larry McReynolds recently recalled on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio a time when Darrell Waltrip was in the broadcast booth and abruptly ended a tongue-lashing from the angry leader in an unbelievable way. The post Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Makes Aggressive Prediction on What Kevin Harvick Fans Can Expect in 2023 and Why Competitors Might Be Concerned
Dale Earnhardt Jr. offered his thoughts on Kevin Harvick's racing career, including a bold prediction of what fans should expect in 2023 and why the competition should be concerned. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Makes Aggressive Prediction on What Kevin Harvick Fans Can Expect in 2023 and Why Competitors Might Be Concerned appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega
Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
Ashton Torgerson ejected from car in Chili Bowl crash; Transported
The dirt midget racer crashed on Wednesday night of the Chili Bowl Nationals. The Chili Bowl Nationals is underway in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The indoor dirt race is the biggest dirt midget race of the season. The event is currently in preliminary action. Only the top 2 from the Wednesday portion...
'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz announces he’s now a full-time race car driver: ‘You can always chase your dreams’
Frankie Muniz is putting his racing career into high gear. The "Malcolm in the Middle" star shared on Instagram Wednesday that he will compete full time in the NASCAR-owned ARCA Series. "Finally making my dream a reality, this one is for my son and showing him that you can always...
NASCAR: Adam Alexander to become the new lap-by-lap announcer for the Truck Series
Adam Alexander will reportedly become the new lap-by-lap announcer for the NASCAR Truck Series during the 2023 season, according to Motorsport.
Ross Chastain enters the season as NASCAR’s top free agent for 2024
Ross Chastain headlines the top free agents in the NASCAR Cup Series alongside other notable names, such as Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
