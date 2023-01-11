ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Netflix games that you can download for free with your subscription

Netflix and streaming services like it are as important for keeping up with all the hottest TV as any cable package in the modern world, but you may not know that you can do more than just watch things with your Netflix subscription. There is a surprisingly expansive library of games that you can download and play via the Netflix app on your mobile device of choice.

It’s quite astonishing how this has flown under the radar for so long, as the games available aren’t just your standard mobile skinner boxes, there are critically acclaimed titles from highly-regarded indie developers too.

Whether you’re a seasoned gamer just discovering this feature, or someone new to the scene who doesn’t know where to start, we’ve picked out the best Netflix games that you should download and play for free.

Reigns: Three Kingdoms

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zFO63_0kAoje4e00

If you’ve never seen the Reigns series before then you might wonder how one can run a kingdom via Tinder, but you’d be surprised how much simpler it makes life. Here the various citizens, nobles, and advisors of your realm will come to you with problems, quests, or advice, and it’s up to you whether to say yes or no. Every decision has consequences as you have to keep the resources of your kingdom balanced.

Poinpy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49uNoG_0kAoje4e00

Made by the same developer as roguelike free-faller Downwell, Poinpy takes the opposite approach, as you’ll be needing to bounce your way up as high as possible. It’s a kid-friendly game with bright colors and a great art style that sees you collecting fruit juice and testing your skills as you swipe to jump through hoops to get higher and higher.

Kentucky Route Zero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSGgR_0kAoje4e00

This is the kind of game that you need to take some time to sink into. The monochrome world and slow pace can be offputting for some at first, but if you stick with it and allow yourself to be absorbed into it, you’ll get a special experience. This visual novel will draw you in and tell you a very memorable story with some important messages that will stick with you long after the credits roll.

Stranger Things

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nTZxP_0kAoje4e00

Naturally, there is a game based on one of Netflix’s biggest hits. There are actually three Stranger Things games on the service: Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales – a puzzle game; Stranger Things: 1984 – a top-down action game; and Stranger Things 3: The Game – an isometric adventure game. Each has something different to offer, but all will please Stranger Things fans.

Teeter (Up)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39CwvA_0kAoje4e00

This is a nice and simple mobile game that will keep you on the hook for ages. You have to roll a ball through a stage along a platform, with you teetering back and forth to stop the ball from rolling into the void. It’s quick and easy, but it’s so satisfying you’ll never want to stop.

Immortality

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QvIPQ_0kAoje4e00

This FMV game tasks you with solving a mystery. A famous model has disappeared and you need to watch through three film reels from unreleased movies she started in, as hidden in these tapes are all the clues you need to discover why this has happened. Directed by Her Story creator, this is an enticing mystery that will test your perception and deductive reasoning like nothing else.

Exploding Kittens – The Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ok9Vd_0kAoje4e00

This game has the frantic pace of a game like Uno, but with a little more strategy. Every turn you must draw a card. If that card is an exploding kitten then you blow up and are out of the game – unless you have a diffuse card. There are various other abilities that keep the action ticking along, but the end goal is to be the last player standing as everyone else draws exploding kittens around you. It’s a pretty short game that brings the laugh and is endlessly replayable.

Solitaire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsMsL_0kAoje4e00

A classic’s a classic, and this version of Solitaire might actually be perfect for your needs. There’s no shortage of free Solitare games on app stores, but almost all of them will barrage you with an endless stream of ads during every game. This version is completely ad-free, meaning you can play to your heart’s content without interruption.

Oxenfree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41U4HY_0kAoje4e00

This is an essential play for any indie game fan. Inspired by 80s teen movies, you’ll be hanging out and screwing around with the radio before getting drawn into a supernatural adventure centered around a mysterious rift. The story grounds itself in its excellent character writing and natural flowing dialogue.

Into The Breach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6koI_0kAoje4e00

Do you like thinking? If yes, then Into The Breach will have you thinking ridiculously hard about every decision you make. Made by the FTL: Faster Than Light developers, Into The Breach is a turn-based strategy game that evolves on the foundations set by games like Advance Wars.

Kaijus have invaded the planet and it’s your job to beat them back with giant mechs that all have different purposes. Every battle is an intricate dance of protecting civilians while destroying the monsters, leaving you wracking your brain over every move.

Written by Dave Aubrey and Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.

