Read full article on original website
Related
crypto-economy.com
Ava Labs Partners with Amazon AWS; Bringing Blockchain technology to Enterprises
There are a number of features that Ava Labs will be launching on AWS through the Avalanche project, including tools for the validation and validation of compliance use cases. In this way, Ava Labs and AWS are bringing enterprise and government organizations scalable blockchain solutions through their partnership. Decentralized Enterprise...
crypto-economy.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $18K; Is Crypto Woes Over?
Bitcoin (BTC) traded above $18K as the world’s largest cryptocurrency advanced for nine straight days, the longest such streak since 2020. Ethereum (ETH), along with the majority of digital assets, gained significantly in the last 24 hours. The crypto market has been sparkling since the onset of 2023. Following...
crypto-economy.com
Radix Aims to Offer a Decentralized Platform with New Tools
Radix recently announced that it would soon offer a decentralized platform and a unique set of tools to facilitate consumers. These tools would enable the seamless provision of the most purpose-built space to build the next gen of apps. Web3 makes it possible for developers to design and build a new class of dApps. These revolve around meaningful as well as valuable digital assets. The Web3 model conceptualizes the fact that users have control over what they own and what they share. Furthermore, it even includes controlling who they actually are and what they would choose to bring to applications.
crypto-economy.com
BONK, Solana’s memecoin, plummets almost 40% despite strong market momentum
The situation in the crypto market has been gradually improving since the start of this year. Throughout this week, the market witnessed a comprehensive rally. Bitcoin (BTC) along with the rest of the crypto market regained a very strong momentum. However, the situation wasn’t really bright for BONK as it fell by almost 40%.
crypto-economy.com
Cryptocurrencies continue to rise on good US inflation data
As the crypto market has managed to gain momentum in the past few days and get back up on its feet, a number of tokens have surged. The rise in their value can be traced back to the start of this year. The last year could simply be described as an unending nightmare for the crypto market and investors. Not only did cryptocurrencies lose great value, but investors suffered irreparable losses.
crypto-economy.com
Gameplay Improvements will Drive Blockchain Game Industry; BGA Report
Blockchain gaming adoption will be driven by gameplay improvements, according to a survey from the Blockchain Gaming Alliance. According to the new report published by BGA, the market for blockchain games was experiencing tremendous growth in 2022. The report contains some interesting facts about the current state of the market and the future prospects.
crypto-economy.com
Polygon (MATIC) Developers Propose a Hard Fork to Limit Reorgs and Gas Spikes
Based on the recent development, Polygon plans to introduce a hard fork to limit gas spikes and address chain reorgs. When hard forks are compared to soft forks, it becomes evident that hard forks are not backward compatible. Furthermore, it becomes a necessity for all node operators on the network to update to the latest software. However, the update must be carried out within the specified timeframe. When talking about hard forks, some of them can simply be defined as major updates to the network.
crypto-economy.com
How to Use Utility Tokens?
Ever since the tokenization has emerged, numerous companies decide to issue their assets virtually. There are many types of cryptocurrencies categories and one of them are utility tokens. They provide a specific utility benefits and can be earned and used in different ways. Why is utility token so important for some companies?
Comments / 0