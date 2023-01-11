Radix recently announced that it would soon offer a decentralized platform and a unique set of tools to facilitate consumers. These tools would enable the seamless provision of the most purpose-built space to build the next gen of apps. Web3 makes it possible for developers to design and build a new class of dApps. These revolve around meaningful as well as valuable digital assets. The Web3 model conceptualizes the fact that users have control over what they own and what they share. Furthermore, it even includes controlling who they actually are and what they would choose to bring to applications.

2 DAYS AGO