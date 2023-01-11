Read full article on original website
Ashley Tisdale Opens Up About Experiencing Stress-Induced Alopecia
Despite their red carpet looks and award-winning performances, celebrities are, above all else, humans like the rest of us, who experience the not-so-glamourous side of life. Take actor and singer Ashley Tisdale, for example, who recently shared her more vulnerable side on Instagram, opening up about alopecia, a hair-loss disease that's been affecting her over the past decade.
Makeup By Mario Finally Dropped a Foundation—And We Tried It
When Mario Dedivanovic launched his namesake brand, Makeup by Mario, in 2020, fans were shocked when the tightly-edited collection didn't include a complexion product. Dedivanovic is a master at his craft, but as a makeup artist (you may know him as Kim Kardashian's go-to), he's made flawless, dreamy skin and snatched contouring his signatures. He later explained that he launched his line in the order he actually applies products, starting with the eyes. He's since debuted slam-dunk products, including his TikTok-loved lipliners and gloss balms, but we've all been wondering when he would finally launch the foundation.
Arnica Oil Has Gained Popularity in Haircare—But Does It Actually Do Anything?
Not so long ago, arnica was an obscure homeopathic ingredient, one that most people had never heard of. But its mainstream popularity has grown exponentially in recent years, and the ingredient has become the star of many topical pain relief and anti-bruising products. Now arnica oil is also being touted as a top-notch ingredient for your hair, with claims that it can help with hair loss and premature graying.
Jones Road Brought Back It's Popular New Year, Same You Set for a Limited Time
Whether it was the Miracle Balm or the What the Foundation that drew you in, you likely didn’t escape last year without being introduced to makeup brand Jones Road. The brainchild of iconic makeup artist, Bobbi Brown, Jones Road is what she calls “the makeup equivalent of a Swiss army knife: easy, cool, and multipurpose.”
