Having your car stolen by thieves is bad enough, but a Dodge Charger Scat Pack owner in Detroit had to afterward endure taunting messages sent through social media. That’s right, this could become the start of a new trend where the scumbags who swiped your ride then try to extract money out of your for its return by mocking you on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

DETROIT, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO