Photographs taken of the Titanic wreck indicate that some passengers were dragged to the ocean floor
When the Titanic sank, there were 2,240 passengers and crew on board the ship but only 712 individuals were said to have survived. More than 1500 passengers were reported to have lost their lives when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Most of the bodies were never found.
Casino Refuses to Pay $42M Woman Who Won Slots Game, Offers Steak Dinner Instead
A New York woman’s life changed (briefly) after she hit the jackpot at a Jamaica, Queens casino, but her dream soon turned to reality after what unfolded next. Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won $42 million at the Resorts World Casino. The win was the largest slot machine jackpot in US history, according to UNILAD.
maritime-executive.com
Video: Explosion Breaks Chinese Tanker in Two
Chinese media is carrying a video of a search and rescue operation off the northern coast that is getting wide play on social media. The domestic tanker was torn apart by an explosion splitting the vessel in two just forward of the accommodation block. SAR officials are reporting that two crew members are missing but that 15 were successfully evacuated from the ship.
Woman left furious after passenger uses toilet four times during flight
When heading onto the plane for that holiday you've been waiting all year for, you want to be able to enjoy it. But if you haven't paid that little bit extra to book a seat, you find yourself hoping that you won't be matched with a middle seat. It is...
Chronically ill woman shares desperate note for ‘inconsiderate’ driver parked in disabled space
A Gold Coast woman who is chronically ill wrote a frustrated note for an 'inconsiderate' driver parked in a disability bay without a badge. The 19-year-old was left crying in her car after a driver left their white Mitsubishi in a disability spot in her building's car park. The unnamed...
Dad's horror as he realises car has been stolen with two-year-old son in the back
A dad experienced a parent's worst nightmare after his car was stolen with his two-year-old son still inside. Driving to the shops in Victoria, Australia with his young son snoozing in the back of his car, one dad ended up experiencing a terrifyingly nightmarish situation. Parking up outside a shop...
Passenger in Middle Seat Repeatedly Using Bathroom on Flight Dragged—'Rude'
"Once or twice, sure. But four times in three hours is ridiculous," said one reply on the Reddit post.
Singer Who Tried To Scam Free Business Class Upgrade And Told British Airways Flight Attendant “I Want Your Chocolate Children” Is Found Guilty Of Racially-Aggravated Assault
A singer has been found guilty of racially-aggravated assault against a flight attendant that occurred on a British Airways flight last summer. English Singer Demands Free Upgrade To Business Class On British Airways, Then Tells Flight Attendant “I Want Your Chocolate Children”. 39-year-old English singer, songwriter, and actor Lee...
BBC
Appeal to bring Thailand balcony fall woman home raises £73k
The family of a woman who fell from a second-floor balcony while on holiday in Thailand have raised more than £73,000 to bring her back to the UK. Maddi Neale-Shankster, 21, of Coventry, was paralysed from the waist down, after the accident on New Year's Eve. A GoFundMe appeal...
Guilty! We Book Aisle & Window Seats On Narrowbody Domestic Flights
I feel attacked! The Washington Post wrote an article about couples who book aisle and window seats. I have no shame in admitting that I book a window and aisle seat, hoping we’ll have a less than 100% full flight and the middle seat will remain empty. According to...
Carscoops
Lexus Owner Pulls Thief From The Sunroof To Save His Car
A man in New Orleans recently stopped a person from stealing his red Lexus RX but how he did it is the real shocker. In a moment of desperation, the owner jumped onto his own hood and attacked the thief through the sunroof. Not only did he keep his car but he got a free jacket in the process.
Mum receives kind note from stranger after ‘grumpy’ man hit out at her children mid-flight
Let's face it - flying is a pain at the best of times, let alone when you've got young kids with you. So when one woman noticed a mother-of-two receiving flack from a 'grumpy' man during their flight, she decided to pass on a message of support. Kelly, who lives...
Hampton Doha Old Town: Perfect for the World Cup
Hampton Doha Old Town is part of the Coupe du Monde Trip Report. Getting There: the hotel is accessible by metro, but Uber is cheap and direct (see Qatar 2022: Tremendous World Cup Logistics). When I think Hampton, I think Hampton Inn. When I think Hampton Inn, I think of...
intheknow.com
Woman is accused of being ‘heartless’ for evicting sister from inherited property: ‘It’s unfair’
A woman doesn’t want her sibling to live on the property she inherited. She shared the situation on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. Her older sister fell on hard times four years ago while she was pregnant. Their grandfather let her stay on his property. During that time, she had a second child.
Prince Harry’s Odd Air New Zealand “First Class” Claim
Among the many bombshells in Prince Harry’s recently-released autobiography is an odd claim that Meghan Markle booked his father-in-law a first class ticket on Air New Zealand from Mexico to London, when Air New Zealand neither offers a first class product nor flies to Mexico. Prince Harry Makes Odd...
Car Thieves Use Social Media To Taunt Dodge Charger Owner
Having your car stolen by thieves is bad enough, but a Dodge Charger Scat Pack owner in Detroit had to afterward endure taunting messages sent through social media. That’s right, this could become the start of a new trend where the scumbags who swiped your ride then try to extract money out of your for its return by mocking you on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.
Watch The Tesla Model S Cause That 8-Car Thanksgiving Pileup
Following an eight-car pileup on San Fransisco's Bay Bridge on Thanksgiving, highway surveillance footage has surfaced of the Tesla moving into the outside lane and abruptly slowing to a stop, leading to the pileup that injured nine people. The driver claims that their Tesla Model S "braked unexpectedly" while Tesla's new Full Self-Driving (FSD Beta) feature was engaged. Of the nine people injured in the crash was a two-year-old child that suffered an abrasion to the back of their head.
Wanting to renew a British Passport? Get your skates on before prices increase…
For those wanting to obtain or renew a passport, you might want to get your skates on as the price of a British Citizens passport is set to jump shortly – on the 2nd of February. It doesn’t matter if it’s black or blue it’s still going to cost...
