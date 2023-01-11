ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Explosion Breaks Chinese Tanker in Two

Chinese media is carrying a video of a search and rescue operation off the northern coast that is getting wide play on social media. The domestic tanker was torn apart by an explosion splitting the vessel in two just forward of the accommodation block. SAR officials are reporting that two crew members are missing but that 15 were successfully evacuated from the ship.
Singer Who Tried To Scam Free Business Class Upgrade And Told British Airways Flight Attendant “I Want Your Chocolate Children” Is Found Guilty Of Racially-Aggravated Assault

A singer has been found guilty of racially-aggravated assault against a flight attendant that occurred on a British Airways flight last summer. English Singer Demands Free Upgrade To Business Class On British Airways, Then Tells Flight Attendant “I Want Your Chocolate Children”. 39-year-old English singer, songwriter, and actor Lee...
BBC

Appeal to bring Thailand balcony fall woman home raises £73k

The family of a woman who fell from a second-floor balcony while on holiday in Thailand have raised more than £73,000 to bring her back to the UK. Maddi Neale-Shankster, 21, of Coventry, was paralysed from the waist down, after the accident on New Year's Eve. A GoFundMe appeal...
Carscoops

Lexus Owner Pulls Thief From The Sunroof To Save His Car

A man in New Orleans recently stopped a person from stealing his red Lexus RX but how he did it is the real shocker. In a moment of desperation, the owner jumped onto his own hood and attacked the thief through the sunroof. Not only did he keep his car but he got a free jacket in the process.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hampton Doha Old Town: Perfect for the World Cup

Hampton Doha Old Town is part of the Coupe du Monde Trip Report. Getting There: the hotel is accessible by metro, but Uber is cheap and direct (see Qatar 2022: Tremendous World Cup Logistics). When I think Hampton, I think Hampton Inn. When I think Hampton Inn, I think of...
Prince Harry’s Odd Air New Zealand “First Class” Claim

Among the many bombshells in Prince Harry’s recently-released autobiography is an odd claim that Meghan Markle booked his father-in-law a first class ticket on Air New Zealand from Mexico to London, when Air New Zealand neither offers a first class product nor flies to Mexico. Prince Harry Makes Odd...
Motorious

Car Thieves Use Social Media To Taunt Dodge Charger Owner

Having your car stolen by thieves is bad enough, but a Dodge Charger Scat Pack owner in Detroit had to afterward endure taunting messages sent through social media. That’s right, this could become the start of a new trend where the scumbags who swiped your ride then try to extract money out of your for its return by mocking you on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.
DETROIT, MI
CarBuzz.com

Watch The Tesla Model S Cause That 8-Car Thanksgiving Pileup

Following an eight-car pileup on San Fransisco's Bay Bridge on Thanksgiving, highway surveillance footage has surfaced of the Tesla moving into the outside lane and abruptly slowing to a stop, leading to the pileup that injured nine people. The driver claims that their Tesla Model S "braked unexpectedly" while Tesla's new Full Self-Driving (FSD Beta) feature was engaged. Of the nine people injured in the crash was a two-year-old child that suffered an abrasion to the back of their head.
CALIFORNIA STATE
