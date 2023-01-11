Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
Honda Introduces Electric Versions Of The Dax, Cub, And Zoomer in China
For quite some time now, Honda has been making perfectly clear that it has intentions of going green—both in terms of its two- and four-wheeled offerings. In fact, the big wigs from Honda's motorcycle department in Japan stated that they plan on releasing ten new electric two-wheeler models by 2025.
insideevs.com
Tesla Snatches 2022 US Luxury Sales Crown From BMW
For the first time in nearly 25 years, an American automaker is again number one in luxury sales in the US. Tesla grabbed the luxury sales crown from BMW for the 2022 calendar year, selling 158,612 more vehicles than the German automaker in its home market. In 2021, BMW had beaten Tesla by about 23,000 vehicles based on estimates.
Carscoops
For $2,250, Will You Revive This 1993 Mazda MX-3 V6 Sitting In A Barn For 25 Years?
If you’re looking to pick up the keys to a fun little project car or have someone in your life in need of a new ride but with a limited budget, this 1993 Mazda MX-3 could do the trick. The MX-3 in question has been listed up for sale...
ktalnews.com
Rotary engine returns as range extender in Mazda MX-30 EV
Mazda on Friday used the 2023 Brussels auto show to present a modern vehicle fitted with a rotary engine. The engine, a compact single-rotor design displacing 0.83 liters, serves as a range extender in a new R-EV variant of Mazda’s MX-30 compact electric crossover. The engine is mounted directly...
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
It'll be much easier to buy the car you want in 2023 as automakers put the chip shortage in the rearview
But the problems aren't over yet: Access to electric and tech-heavy cars may remain limited and expensive.
insideevs.com
Tesla Starts Hiring For Its Lithium Refinery In Texas: Here’s What Jobs Are Available
Tesla produced a record number of vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022 and closed the year with a massive, 44-percent increase in global electric car manufacturing. So it makes sense for the American EV maker to vertically integrate more of the steps required to make a final product, which will eventually lead to lower costs.
teslarati.com
Porsche bogged down by EV sales slump
Porsche has published its Q4 and 2022 sales report, and despite an overall growth in sales over the year, the company’s sole electric vehicle, the Porsche Taycan, saw sales plummet in 2022. Porsche’s sales report is positive overall. The German sportscar maker grew sales overall by 3% to 309,884...
2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports
When finding the perfect car you can't go wrong with Toyota new cars. Here are the best under $30,000 according to Consumer Reports. The post 2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Toyota Camry Oil Change Interval Recommendation is 10,000 Miles, but is it Safe?
A Toyota Camry oil change every 10,000 miles may not be good for everyone. When to go against the owner's manual and have your oil changed more often. The post The Toyota Camry Oil Change Interval Recommendation is 10,000 Miles, but is it Safe? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
tripsavvy.com
Amtrak's USA Rail Pass Is on Sale for $299 for a Limited Time Only
If seeing more of the U.S. in 2023 is among your New Year's resolutions, Amtrak's newest sale will help you check off some bucket list destinations for a fraction of the cost. Now through Jan. 20, the national railway company is offering a mega discount on its USA Rail Pass, with passes going for $299—a significant cost saving from the usual $499 going rate. Amtrak travelers with a USA Rail Pass will be able to ride up to 10 travel segments across the country, with their pick of 500-plus destinations, including New York City, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. If $299 sounds like a lot, each ride ends up amounting to less than $30 a ticket. If you're an Amtrak Guest Rewards member, the savings continue beyond the initial purchase: For every dollar spent on the USA Rail Pass, you earn two points, which will be redeemable after you ride the first segment.
insideevs.com
Tesla Begins Plaid Test Drives In Europe
Tesla has started offering test drives with the Plaid variants of its Model S and Model X in Europe, two months after the American brand began deliveries to the Old Continent. The news was posted in an Instagram Story on Tesla’s official account, where the EV maker included a link to a test drive form for the Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y. And judging from some recent Twitter posts from various social media users, it looks like Plaid test drives are still available in some European countries.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Battery Plant Efforts Nixed By Virginia Governor
The ongoing pivot to battery electric vehicles requires either extensive investments into preexisting assembly facilities or the construction of entirely new sites that can manufacture EV components. Such efforts are not mutually exclusive, as the Ford EV framework currently rests on rehabilitating factories like the Cologne Assembly plant into pure EV production sites and the creation of sprawling properties like BlueOval City in Tennessee and BlueOval SK in Kentucky. As Ford Authority previously detailed, FoMoCo is currently looking to build least one additional battery plant in North America with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL), with several locations rumored to be in the running. However, per the Virginia Mercury, that state has rejected plans to host one such facility.
US News and World Report
Study Shows That Plug-In Hybrid Owners Aren't Plugging In
When a buyer selects a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) over a traditional gas car, one expects that they will take full advantage of its electric capabilities. After all, PHEVs are both better for the environment and a great money-saving opportunity. Why then has a study from the International Council on Clean Transportation found that many owners simply aren't plugging in their PHEVs?
AOL Corp
Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom
The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase in wholesale auto prices month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized price decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.
MotorAuthority
2023 Lexus RC starts at $45,470
The 2023 Lexus RC carries over mostly unchanged for the new model year. The only notable updates for the luxury coupe are a new appearance package and the return of the RC F Track Edition performance grade after a brief hiatus. The lineup once again starts with the base RC...
insideevs.com
Toyota Reveals AE86 H2 And BEV Restomod Concepts In Japan
Toyota has unveiled two unique concept restomods at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2023. They are both based on the Toyota AE86 and both are quite unique, but only one is actually electrified. One is a typical battery electric vehicle (BEV), while the other has an engine that burns hydrogen as fuel instead of gasoline – it’s not a fuel cell vehicle, even though it could have been given the fact that Toyota is a leader in this field.
iheart.com
The East is DUMPING the U.S. dollar & YOUR money will SUFFER
2023 will be a pivotal year, Glenn says, and so far the coming changes don’t look good for your money or personal finances. In this clip, Glenn highlights some of the changes we should expect this year — from a ban on gas, to new banking regulations, even more price increases on food, and bugs on your dinner plate. But, even more importantly, the status of the U.S. dollar may fundamentally change as well. Glenn explains how certain countries in the East — like China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia — are dumping the petrodollar. He explains what this means for the U.S. dollar, for inflation, and ultimately, for YOUR bank account.
msn.com
The 15 Fastest-Growing Metro Areas in the U.S.
Slide 1 of 17: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Inspection Support Network. Within the U.S., where people are living continues to shift over time. Historically, the majority of the U.S. population was located in the Northeast and Midwest, but for the last 100 years, the share of Americans living in the South and especially the West has grown steadily. The West’s share of the nation’s population first hit 10% in 1930 but now sits at 23.7%. Much of the South’s growth has taken place in the last half-century: from 1910 to 1970, the South’s share of the population hovered between 30% and 32%, but since then, the share of the population has grown to 38.1%. With these trends, it is unsurprising to see that the West and South contain many of the states with the fastest rates of recent growth in the U.S. In the last five years, parts of the Mountain West region have seen explosive population growth. The South is also home to a number of fast-growing states, led by Texas (5.8%) and Florida (5.7%). At the local level, these regions are likewise well-represented among the list of fastest-growing cities. Data on population for 2016 and 2021 as well as migration patterns across metropolitan areas are from the U.S. Census Bureau. To identify which locations are the fastest-growing, researchers at Inspection Support Network calculated the percentage change in total population between 2016 and 2021. Researchers also calculated the most common origin for recent movers. All metropolitan areas from the U.S. Census with at least 100,000 people in 2021 were included in the analysis. Here are the fastest-growing large metropolitan areas in the U.S. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Autoblog
Average new-vehicle transaction price hits a whopping new peak in December
Elevated prices for products and higher borrowing rates led to record high transaction prices for new vehicles in December, with the average cost in the U.S. rising to a record $49,507, according to data from Kelley Blue Book released today. The report notes that ATPs — average transaction prices —...
Comments / 0