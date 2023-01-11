Freshman Campaign a Season of Growth for Clemson DT Caden Story

Despite redshirting, DT Caden Story feels like he took some big steps in his development during his freshman season at Clemson.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Despite redshirting, Caden Story's freshman season at Clemson was a productive one.

Story committed to Clemson on signing day last February, and was the only defensive tackle the Tigers signed in the 2022 recruiting class. While appearing in just one game this season, Story feels like he has seen a tremendous amount of growth as a football player during his short time at Clemson.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE STORY HERE FOR FREE!

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/