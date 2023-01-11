Read full article on original website
China claims Japan will soon invade Australia
In an astonishing encounter with reporters in the nation’s capital, China’s envoy to Australia suggested that one of our allies, Japan, may invade Australia, invoking World War II. “During World War II, Japan invaded Australia, attacked Darwin, murdered Australians, and indefensibly handled Australian prisoners of war,” Chinese envoy...
China COVID-19 Surge: French Health Minister expresses concern over Beijing’s worsening health situation
The situation with COVID-19 infections in China is dangerous, according to the French minister of health, who noted that COVID-related hospital pressure in France was reducing. French Health Minister Worries About China COVID-19 Surge. The crisis response group of the European Union has advised that passengers flying to the EU...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Japan, South Korea visas are suspended from China due to retaliation
China banned the issuance of short-term visas to South Korea and Japan on Tuesday, after warning that it will respond against nations requiring Chinese passengers to undergo negative Covid-19 testing. The embassies in Tokyo and Seoul issued brief internet announcements regarding the bans. China Bans Japan, South Korea. The Seoul...
Russian missile attack hits Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, misses its targets
On Sunday, a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk missed its targets, and there were no visible traces of casualties, despite Moscow’s claims that 600 Ukrainian soldiers were killed. A team from Reuters visited two college dormitories that Moscow claimed briefly housed Ukrainian personnel in retaliation...
World Bank warns a second global recession as growth forecasts cut in 2023
The World Bank issued a warning amid rising inflation and interest rates that a second global recession in a decade may be on the horizon. The institution’s Global Economic Prospects study predicts that global GDP would increase by just 1.7% this year, down from a previous prediction of 3%.
China announces economic goals for 2023, providing hints about how the economy will recover
Two of China economic powerhouses have set less ambitious goals for their economies in 2023 while remaining steadfast in their commitment to fostering job growth and assisting the private sector. This comes as the nation as a whole works to rebuild its Covid-ravaged economy after a challenging year. China Hopes...
Prices of eggs rise in some US states; Why this happens?
The growing cost of eggs in the United States is straining household finances. In recent years, Americans have boosted their consumption of eggs while decreasing their consumption of beef and venison, according to data from the United States Department of Agriculture. As demand for eggs has increased, output in the...
China reaches an agreement with the Taliban to exploit oil in Afghanistan,
The Taliban has agreed to a 25-year deal with a Chinese business to explore oil in the Amu Darya basin of Afghanistan, marking its first major energy extractions deal since seizing control of Afghanistan in 2021. The arrangement between the Taliban and China’s Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Company...
As US inflation data approaches, stock markets anticipate a significant move
After the release of the first US inflation statistics of the year on Thursday, based on the trend of the preceding months, investors anticipate possibly volatile trading conditions. The market jumped after the CPI came in 20 basis points below experts’ expectations in November and December. However, the S&P 500...
Canada wants to make progress in the summit’s debate over Mexico’s energy policies
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Canada and the United States will argue at a North American leaders conference next week that settling a dispute over measures that favor Mexican energy corporations will help Mexico attract more foreign investment. Energy Policies. Last year, the United States and Canada...
Ukraine’s drone technology may lead to the use of lethal robots in combat
Ukraine Drone developments in Ukraine have sped up a long-expected technological trend that might soon usher in a new era of warfare by deploying the first completely autonomous fighting robots. According to military experts, combatants, and artificial intelligence specialists, the likelihood that drones will be used to detect, choose, and...
