China claims Japan will soon invade Australia

In an astonishing encounter with reporters in the nation’s capital, China’s envoy to Australia suggested that one of our allies, Japan, may invade Australia, invoking World War II. “During World War II, Japan invaded Australia, attacked Darwin, murdered Australians, and indefensibly handled Australian prisoners of war,” Chinese envoy...
