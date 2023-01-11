Read full article on original website
China COVID-19 Surge: French Health Minister expresses concern over Beijing’s worsening health situation
The situation with COVID-19 infections in China is dangerous, according to the French minister of health, who noted that COVID-related hospital pressure in France was reducing. French Health Minister Worries About China COVID-19 Surge. The crisis response group of the European Union has advised that passengers flying to the EU...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces trapping fighters from Russia's Wagner Group in a lethal crossfire
Drone footage shows the Ukrainian troops annihilating a unit of Wagner fighters in Soledar. The footage comes from the Donestk region, the scene of some of the war's most fierce battles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has painted a grim picture of the situation in the town. Slide 1 of 6:...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Russian missile attack hits Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, misses its targets
On Sunday, a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk missed its targets, and there were no visible traces of casualties, despite Moscow’s claims that 600 Ukrainian soldiers were killed. A team from Reuters visited two college dormitories that Moscow claimed briefly housed Ukrainian personnel in retaliation...
China reaches an agreement with the Taliban to exploit oil in Afghanistan,
The Taliban has agreed to a 25-year deal with a Chinese business to explore oil in the Amu Darya basin of Afghanistan, marking its first major energy extractions deal since seizing control of Afghanistan in 2021. The arrangement between the Taliban and China’s Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Company...
World Bank warns a second global recession as growth forecasts cut in 2023
The World Bank issued a warning amid rising inflation and interest rates that a second global recession in a decade may be on the horizon. The institution’s Global Economic Prospects study predicts that global GDP would increase by just 1.7% this year, down from a previous prediction of 3%.
China announces economic goals for 2023, providing hints about how the economy will recover
Two of China economic powerhouses have set less ambitious goals for their economies in 2023 while remaining steadfast in their commitment to fostering job growth and assisting the private sector. This comes as the nation as a whole works to rebuild its Covid-ravaged economy after a challenging year. China Hopes...
Prices of eggs rise in some US states; Why this happens?
The growing cost of eggs in the United States is straining household finances. In recent years, Americans have boosted their consumption of eggs while decreasing their consumption of beef and venison, according to data from the United States Department of Agriculture. As demand for eggs has increased, output in the...
Gold is rising as investors anticipate a slower pace of Fed rate hikes
Gold has regained its luster as investors wager that a decline in U.S. inflation will stall the Fed’s rate hikes and make the precious metal more desirable. On Wednesday, its futures reached their highest level in eight months, reaching $1,882 per ounce, a 14% increase since late November. Gold...
Germany, Norway work to implement underground carbon storage technology to cooperate on green energy industry
Germany is drafting legislation to enable the use of the much-discussed subterranean carbon storage technology, a senior government official said Thursday, adding that it is preferable to emitting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Carbon Technology. Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who is also the German economics and climate minister, spoke to...
Canada wants to make progress in the summit’s debate over Mexico’s energy policies
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Canada and the United States will argue at a North American leaders conference next week that settling a dispute over measures that favor Mexican energy corporations will help Mexico attract more foreign investment. Energy Policies. Last year, the United States and Canada...
Skyscrapers are major mistakes, engineering expert warns
An expert claims that skyscrapers or high buildings are a disaster for the environment, the economy, and society. Isaac Meir, a professor of civil and environmental engineering, claims that high rises as they are being built now are a threat. The 500-meter-tall, 163-story Burj Khalifa in Dubai is the world’s...
Ukraine’s drone technology may lead to the use of lethal robots in combat
Ukraine Drone developments in Ukraine have sped up a long-expected technological trend that might soon usher in a new era of warfare by deploying the first completely autonomous fighting robots. According to military experts, combatants, and artificial intelligence specialists, the likelihood that drones will be used to detect, choose, and...
