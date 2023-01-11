ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

China reaches an agreement with the Taliban to exploit oil in Afghanistan,

The Taliban has agreed to a 25-year deal with a Chinese business to explore oil in the Amu Darya basin of Afghanistan, marking its first major energy extractions deal since seizing control of Afghanistan in 2021. The arrangement between the Taliban and China’s Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Company...
World Bank warns a second global recession as growth forecasts cut in 2023

The World Bank issued a warning amid rising inflation and interest rates that a second global recession in a decade may be on the horizon. The institution’s Global Economic Prospects study predicts that global GDP would increase by just 1.7% this year, down from a previous prediction of 3%.
Gold is rising as investors anticipate a slower pace of Fed rate hikes

Gold has regained its luster as investors wager that a decline in U.S. inflation will stall the Fed’s rate hikes and make the precious metal more desirable. On Wednesday, its futures reached their highest level in eight months, reaching $1,882 per ounce, a 14% increase since late November. Gold...
Germany, Norway work to implement underground carbon storage technology to cooperate on green energy industry

Germany is drafting legislation to enable the use of the much-discussed subterranean carbon storage technology, a senior government official said Thursday, adding that it is preferable to emitting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Carbon Technology. Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who is also the German economics and climate minister, spoke to...
Skyscrapers are major mistakes, engineering expert warns

An expert claims that skyscrapers or high buildings are a disaster for the environment, the economy, and society. Isaac Meir, a professor of civil and environmental engineering, claims that high rises as they are being built now are a threat. The 500-meter-tall, 163-story Burj Khalifa in Dubai is the world’s...
