This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside
It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
What Should Replace Sioux Falls’ Eastside Denny’s? And Why It Should It Be Runza
What Should Replace the Eastside Denny's? And Why It Should It Be Runza. Hey, did you know the Denny's on E 10th street closed recently? Yep, another victim of the fast-changing landscape of food service. It is sad, this was "my" Denny's. When my family first moved to Sioux Falls...
Thomson Reuters to sell most of Eagan campus, move to new location in Twin Cities
EAGAN, Minn — Thomson Reuters (TR) is looking to sell the majority of its 263-acre campus in Eagan, in a response to changing workplace habits and culture. The Toronto-based company is looking to sell 179-acres or over 68% of its 263-acre campus. Notable features included in the sale are the office building with over 1.1 million square feet and three data centers with over 333,000 square feet.
KELOLAND TV
FAA system outage; Medical marijuana ban proposed; COVID-19 case update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. More than 1,000 flights nationwide were canceled on Wednesday with thousands more delayed following a system outage at the FAA. The Des Moines School District is dealing with its own network problems. There...
KELOLAND TV
Vehicles damaged this winter face long wait for repairs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s snowfall has led to plenty of fender benders and damaged vehicles all over southeastern KELOLAND. Ice and snow leading to a longer list of damaged vehicles is nothing new for repair shops. “A lot more accidents, people going in the ditch,”...
KELOLAND TV
3rd annual Midwest Gender Identity Summit is Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is the 3rd Annual Midwest Gender Identity Summit in Sioux Falls. It’s being put on by Sanford Health. The purpose of the event is to review the needs of transgender patients in healthcare. This includes communication, as well as physical and mental health needs.
KELOLAND TV
Longtime KELOLAND journalist says goodbye
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News says farewell to an amazing photographer. Mike Simundson, or as we call him Rock, has been with KELOLAND Media Group for 36 years. During that time, he’s been a reporter, producer and photographer. Friday was his last day. One of the...
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Stores in Iowa, Minnesota
The final days of 2022 featured some very dire predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond, as one Wall Street analyst predicted that the retail chain might not survive 2023. Less than two weeks into the new year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closings. Business Insider says 62...
SAY WHAT! Sioux Falls Street Crews Have Removed How Much Snow?
Over 5,000 semi-truckloads of snow and counting. That is how much snow street crews have scooped up and hauled away off Sioux Falls city streets thanks to Mother Nature's belated Christmas present to the Sioux Empire last week. Like the rest of us here in the area, the city is...
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at the next round of moisture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are two areas where KELOLAND receives most of its moisture from. This would be the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean. As everyone knows, right now California is getting slammed by rain. There is a fine line between helpful amounts of rain and dangerous flood-causing rain.
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Minneapolis, MN. - The Twin Cities anchor a metropolitan area with a population of more than 3.6 million residents, which is the second-largest metro area in the Midwest after Chicago.
Sioux Falls Placing Residents on Pothole Patrol
How about the size of some of these potholes or should I say moon craters on Sioux Falls city streets right now?. Frightening is the only way to properly describe them. They are big, they are nasty, and they are just about everywhere on most of the well-traveled Sioux Falls city streets at the moment.
KELOLAND TV
Impacts of the last few snowfalls on the drought in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The question has been asked if the last few snow storms have been a drought buster. While it’s hard to tell at this point, we have a good idea if the snow has been helping any. The newest drought monitor is released on...
spectrumnews1.com
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
U of M bids to regain ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital
The University of Minnesota is seeking to regain ownership control of its healthcare facilities and build a new, billion-dollar medical center on its Twin Cities campus. The "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" sets out a path for the University to regain ownership and governing rights to its University of Minnesota Medical Center teaching hospital, the Masonic Children's Hospital, and the Clinics and Surgery Center from Fairview Health Services.
dakotanewsnow.com
PSA: Protect your gas meter to save your life
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tea Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook advising the community to clear their gas meters and roof vents from snow. It is quite common for the weight of the snow to cause damage to your property very quickly, including breaking your gas meter. A broken gas meter can create a potentially fatal situation, so be sure to clear your meters of snow and stay safe.
What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal crash reported on I-90 east of Alexandria
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hanson County. The South Dakota DPS report says the 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the icy roads caused the driver to lose control. The car went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
