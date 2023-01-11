ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Thomson Reuters to sell most of Eagan campus, move to new location in Twin Cities

EAGAN, Minn — Thomson Reuters (TR) is looking to sell the majority of its 263-acre campus in Eagan, in a response to changing workplace habits and culture. The Toronto-based company is looking to sell 179-acres or over 68% of its 263-acre campus. Notable features included in the sale are the office building with over 1.1 million square feet and three data centers with over 333,000 square feet.
EAGAN, MN
KELOLAND TV

Vehicles damaged this winter face long wait for repairs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s snowfall has led to plenty of fender benders and damaged vehicles all over southeastern KELOLAND. Ice and snow leading to a longer list of damaged vehicles is nothing new for repair shops. “A lot more accidents, people going in the ditch,”...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

3rd annual Midwest Gender Identity Summit is Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is the 3rd Annual Midwest Gender Identity Summit in Sioux Falls. It’s being put on by Sanford Health. The purpose of the event is to review the needs of transgender patients in healthcare. This includes communication, as well as physical and mental health needs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Longtime KELOLAND journalist says goodbye

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News says farewell to an amazing photographer. Mike Simundson, or as we call him Rock, has been with KELOLAND Media Group for 36 years. During that time, he’s been a reporter, producer and photographer. Friday was his last day. One of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B105

What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at the next round of moisture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are two areas where KELOLAND receives most of its moisture from. This would be the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean. As everyone knows, right now California is getting slammed by rain. There is a fine line between helpful amounts of rain and dangerous flood-causing rain.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Placing Residents on Pothole Patrol

How about the size of some of these potholes or should I say moon craters on Sioux Falls city streets right now?. Frightening is the only way to properly describe them. They are big, they are nasty, and they are just about everywhere on most of the well-traveled Sioux Falls city streets at the moment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bring Me The News

U of M bids to regain ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital

The University of Minnesota is seeking to regain ownership control of its healthcare facilities and build a new, billion-dollar medical center on its Twin Cities campus. The "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" sets out a path for the University to regain ownership and governing rights to its University of Minnesota Medical Center teaching hospital, the Masonic Children's Hospital, and the Clinics and Surgery Center from Fairview Health Services.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

PSA: Protect your gas meter to save your life

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tea Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook advising the community to clear their gas meters and roof vents from snow. It is quite common for the weight of the snow to cause damage to your property very quickly, including breaking your gas meter. A broken gas meter can create a potentially fatal situation, so be sure to clear your meters of snow and stay safe.
TEA, SD
CBS Minnesota

What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal crash reported on I-90 east of Alexandria

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hanson County. The South Dakota DPS report says the 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the icy roads caused the driver to lose control. The car went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnsiouxfalls.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy