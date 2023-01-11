State Senate Approves Three Items That Could Show Up On State Ballots. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania state senators have approved three proposed constitutional amendments. If the House approves them, the amendments will appear on the ballot for Pennsylvania voters to vote on in an upcoming election. The items involve requiring residents to show a valid ID before voting, calling for a two-year window for sexual abuse victims to sue their abusers, and a proposal to prevent a governor from vetoing disapproval of a regulation that had been voted on by the General Assembly.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO