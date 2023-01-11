Read full article on original website
PA State Senator considers eliminating gas tax hikes as prices increase
The state’s latest gas tax hike could be eliminated if a local senator gets her way. State Senator Michele Brooks, R district 50, voted for Senate Bill 35 which would stop the controversial automatic gas tax increase for this year. The senator said higher gas prices affect everyone, not just those who drive. “I think […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to undo gas tax hike
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's gas tax automatically went up this month because of a nearly decade-old law, but the state Senate voted to stop that from happening again. The gas tax went up a few cents on Jan. 1. This is what from anything lawmakers did last year, but...
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
iheart.com
State Senate Approves Three Items That Could Show Up On State Ballots
State Senate Approves Three Items That Could Show Up On State Ballots. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania state senators have approved three proposed constitutional amendments. If the House approves them, the amendments will appear on the ballot for Pennsylvania voters to vote on in an upcoming election. The items involve requiring residents to show a valid ID before voting, calling for a two-year window for sexual abuse victims to sue their abusers, and a proposal to prevent a governor from vetoing disapproval of a regulation that had been voted on by the General Assembly.
Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Whopping Debt of $13.2B Responsible for Constantly Growing Toll Prices
Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission’s whopping debt of $13.2 billion is putting a heavy burden on turnpike users who have to deal with continuous increases in toll prices, writes Eileen Anderson for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Turnpike’s debt, which is higher than Pennsylvania’s total debt of $11 billion, was revealed by...
$236M will fund 25 water projects in 17 Pa. counties: Gov. Wolf
Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced the investment of $236 million for 25 drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects across 17 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). “Over the past eight years, my administration has made a significant contribution to clean waters across the commonwealth,” Wolf said in...
Three amendments rolled into one bill pass PA Senate
Three amendments have passed on the floor of the Pennsylvania State Senate today, all attached to one bill. According to State Senator Dan Laughlin’s office, Senate Bill One was proposed as a voter identification amendment. During the session, a second amendment was added to the bill to allow a two-year window for sexual abuse victims […]
Gov. Wolf makes Pennsylvania history with most pardons as second term wraps up
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf has officially made history in Pennsylvania by signing the most pardons — including 369 final pardons this week. Wolf’s last batch of pardons as Governor brought his total to 2,540 more than double the previous number set by Gov. Ed Rendell with 1,122 pardons granted. “I have taken […]
Farmers in Central Pa. face new challenges as gas prices increase
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Those in the farming industry say they are feeling the impact of fuel prices. "When everything rises, you're not making any more money than what you did the day before," said farmer Isaiah Druck. "It's definitely been challenging with how we run the farm," said fellow...
wisr680.com
Effort Underway To Move Up The Pennsylvania Presidential Primary
An effort is underway by Democrats in the state legislature to move up the presidential primary in Pennsylvania. A new bill is set to be introduced in Harrisburg that would move the presidential primary up a month in 2024. Supporters of the bill say the earlier primary will give voters...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board responds to criticism about price increase
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board met Wednesday morning but did not talk about price hikes planned on 3,500 products. The 4% increase on wines and liquors goes into effect on Sunday. The decision to increase prices was made by the chairman and agreed upon by members last month. "The price...
Bay Journal
Gas company pleads no contest in Pennsylvania fracking pollution case, but fracking allowed to resume
In the latest chapter of a saga that has been the face of opposition to “fracking” for natural gas, a Houston-based gas company has pleaded no contest to a criminal charge related to dangerous levels of methane in the wells of several dozen families in the rural town of Dimock, PA.
Fish stocking in Pennsylvania could need authorization from state by 2024
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) met this month to consider a proposal that would require individuals and commercial fish producers to obtain authorization from the agency before stocking fish in ponds and rivers across the state. The move, which includes private waterways, is intended to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species and the introduction of new aquatic pathogens. The proposal is being considered by the agency's Fisheries and Hatcheries Committee. ...
lebtown.com
How a constitutional amendment gets on the ballot in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG — In 2020, Pennsylvania Republicans grew deeply frustrated with the normal legislative process. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf had rejected several of their attempts to roll back decisions his administration made during the pandemic to close businesses, implement a mask mandate, and order schools to provide classes online rather than in person.
iheart.com
Fetterman Hires 20 for Washington, State Offices
(Washington, DC) -- U.S. Senator John Fetterman has hired nearly 20 staff members for his Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania offices. He'd announced earlier that Adam Jentleson would be his chief of staff, Joe Pierce would be state director and Tre Easton would be legislative director. The new senator's employees in Pennsylvania will include Emilee Joseph, his new deputy state director and Christina Kauffman, who is the central Pennsylvania regional director. New State Press Secretary Nick Gavio had been part of Fetterman's Senate campaign.
abc27.com
Pa. State House in limbo amid speaker of the house drama
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A week ago today it seemed like the Pennsylvania House was bridging the partisan divide after it elected, in historic fashion, an Independent speaker of the house. However, 7 days later, the experiment seemingly failed. The House is paralyzed and a lawmaker who nominated Mark...
WGAL
Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues
Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He...
Pennsylvania’s ‘divisive’ constitutional amendments inch closer to ballot box
(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Senate approved three constitutional amendments Wednesday after the chamber spent hours debating the validity of bundling the issues into one resolution. The joint resolution described in Senate Bill 1 proposes “separate and distinct” amendments – to require voter ID in each election, reform the statute of limitations for survivors of childhood sexual abuse, and shield regulatory disapprovals from the governor’s veto pen – ahead of a looming deadline to include the referendums on the May primary ballot. ...
wisr680.com
PennDOT Encourages Use Of “Find My Ride” Tool
Residents are encouraged to take advantage of a program that offers consolidated access to transportation services. The Find My Ride online tool was introduced in May of 2021 and since that time nearly 13,000 residents have been approved for this program. Find My Ride, also known as FMR Apply, is...
Jason P. Kavulich named Secretary of Aging by Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Older adults within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania have a new representative as Jason P. Kavulich has been named the Secretary of Aging by Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro. According to a press release, Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro appointed Jason P. Kavulich as the new Secretary of Aging, effective January 17. Officals say Kavulich […]
