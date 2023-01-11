Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Illinois Commuters Were Shocked When Small Plane Landed On Road
Traffic congestion is bad enough around Chicago but if add any wrinkle to the situation it's going to take hours to arrive at your destination. I recently saw a study that found Chicago has the worst traffic in North America. I've spent many hours of my life sitting in congestion. It can get really frustrating. Any little disruption will make it even worse.
City of Rock Island bringing back 'Rock Island Unplugged' after 3 years
The City of Rock Island is bringing back its "Rock Island Unplugged" event after a three-year absence to give residents and officials a chance to connect outside of City Hall. The public question-and-answer forum will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Stern Center on 3rd Avenue — the last time the event was held was in October 2019.
CNN Hero of the year, alumna to be Augustana College commencement speaker
Several flights were grounded at the Quad Cities International Airport early Wednesday morning after The FAA announced an overnight computer outage. Still on track to see a rain/snow mix south tonight, but until then, enjoy the milder weather today. High School Basketball: Jan. 10. Updated: 18 hours ago. High school...
The Restaurants & Stores Iowans Want to Come to the Corridor
Earlier this week, word got out that In-N-Out Burger would FINALLY be expanding east! The 75-year-old burger chain has lots of locations over on the west side of the country, but this is the first time that they will open a location as far east as Tennessee. There are several eateries set to arrive in Nashville in 2026.
Blue Cat reopens bar after winning beer awards
Blue Cat Brewing Co., 113 18th St., Rock Island, will temporarily re-open next week (Monday, Jan. 16 to Friday, Jan. 20) from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for bar service only. The downtown bar and restaurant closed for good as of Jan. 1, 2023, after failing to find a restaurant manager.
From Antique Guns to Custom Knives: Gun & Knife Show is This Weekend in Davenport Iowa
It's called a "Gun & Knife Show" but there is a lot more to it than that!. Nothing quite compares to the ambiance of a gun and knife exhibition, with its rows of sellers displaying their goods on tables and booths positioned all over the place. Each claiming to have what you're searching for. They'll be selling surplus army equipment, firearms, ammunition, hunting gear, memorabilia, and more!
University of Minnesota researchers visit Rock Island's Watch Tower Plaza for soil samples
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A pair of researchers visited Watch Tower Plaza in Rock Island on Thursday, Jan. 12 as part of a study to determine how the Mississippi River's flow changes over time. Eric Barefoot, a Geologist with the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and Jimmy Wood, a...
What The Hell Is Happening Under Our Bathroom Sink?
Megan was in the bathroom today and popped open the cabinet under the sink, and found some crap you would never expect to see. You know, under the sink you expect to find extra soap, or toilet paper, or some cleaner, some paper towels, and maybe some kind of other hygiene product. That's it.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Your Kid’s Art Can Be Turned METAL At The Rod & Custom Show
The 40th Annual Rod & Custom Show is this weekend at the Bend XPO center, and Premier Metal Art has the opportunity of a lifetime for one lucky kid. Stop by their booth this Friday, Saturday, or Sunday (January 13-15) at the car show, have your kid draw up anything they want - car related or not - and one lucky contestant will be picked to be turned into one of Premier Metal Art's awesome custom multi-layer metal signs.
Alleman High alum loves life in theater
Samuel Maynard is only 19, but he already has eight years of theater experience and has first full-time job near New York City. The Moline native graduated from Alleman High School in Rock Island with honors in 2021 (and a 4.1 GPA), earned his associate’s in arts from Black Hawk College in December 2022, and before moving out to the East Coast recently, Maynard worked at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center (Moline High School) as the director of operations.
‘Pour for a Cause’ will help officer battling brain cancer
Pour Bros. Craft Taproom is hosting a “Pour for a Cause” fundraiser to help raise money for Moline Police Officer Branden Bowden, who is battling brain cancer. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the taproom at 1209 4th Avenue. The fundraiser is being organized jointly by Matt King, manager of Pour Bros. and Janet Vitas, the wife of Moline City Administrator Bob Vitas, according to a news release.
Rock Island Approves Recognition Of MLK Day As Official Holiday
The City of Rock Island made a major step forward as a city. On Monday, Rock Island City Council members on Monday unanimously approved the recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as an official city holiday. About Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is...
Virdi Eye Clinic founder recalled as giving, generous, humble
Prem Virdi of Moline had an eye for the important things in life. The founder of Virdi Eye Clinic, who died Jan. 2, 2023 at age 84, used his vision and compassion to raise a beautiful family and raise up his adopted community. Dr. Virdi was born in Punjab, India,...
Illinois Man’s Closet Is A Gold Mine For Star Wars Toy Collectors
It's a good day to be a Star Wars fan because a collection of over 300 pristine action figures has just emerged from a collector's closet in Chicago, a find that is sure to send collectors into a frenzy. Dubbed "The Morphy Find," these vintage toys have been discontinued since 1985 and are all in mint condition, packaged in their original Kenner factory boxes.
One Pile of Dog Poop Can Cost Davenport Pet Parents A Lot of Money
Dog owners in Davenport, for the sake of your bank accounts, you need to make sure you're always cleaning up your pet's poops. My apartment building has had a seemingly worsening problem of people letting their dogs go number two outside in the parking lot and not taking the time to clean it up. So then unless I want to step in a steaming pile of ew, I have to hopscotch my way to my car.
UI Hospitals and Clinics performs first implant in Iowa of new silicone artificial iris
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics announced that they recently performed the first implant of a new silicone artificial iris prosthetic in a patient’s eye. In a release from the Hospital, 68-year-old Larry Molyneaux of What Cheer, Iowa, was injured when a sliver of steel went through his right eye. Using new technology, surgeons performed the implant.
Iowa City store begins selling hilarious Caitlin Clark themed shirt after questionable technical foul
Caitlin Clark picked up a questionable technical foul call recently after letting an expletive slip during the Northwestern game. A store in Iowa City took advantage of the opportunity and thought of an interesting way to sell some Iowa hoops shirts. RAYGUN sells clothing and home goods with multiple stores...
Downtown Moline Brewing Company Has Permanently Closed It’s Doors
This downtown Moline bar has permanently closed its doors to the public, and its handcrafted beer will no longer be served in the Quad Cities. "What happened to the Moline location? One week they were about to start serving food then the next week they were closed…gone….see ya!" -Facebook Comment.
