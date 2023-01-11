ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paola, KS

sportsinks.com

Basketball in Kansas: Sherron Collins at Free State boys’ basketball among first-year coaches at well-known programs

Lawrence Free State was generally considered the best boys’ basketball team in Kansas most of last winter. Free State entered the state tournament with a 21-1 record and the top seed in the 6A bracket. FS featured Jordan Brown, Mozae Downing, both first team all-state selections. Those two players, Jet Dineen, Cooper Jackson all graduated after all-league honors at some level. Free State, which has never won a boys’ basketball title, eventually took third.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Former Chiefs wide receiver announced head coach of Avila football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Chiefs wide receiver from the turn of the century will lead a football program in the city where he played. Avila University announced Thursday that former Eagles assistant coach and Kansas City Chiefs wideout Derrick Alexander was named the school’s next head football coach.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aspen Martin was last seen at Eastgate Middle School on the morning of Jan. 13. She was last seen wearing a black puffy coat and blue jeans. She did not get on her bus after school.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’

Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
CASS COUNTY, MO
republic-online.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Spring Hill man

SPRING HILL – Law enforcement officials in Spring Hill and Louisburg are looking for an 84-year-old man who walked away from his residence early Thursday, Jan. 12, in Spring Hill. The Spring Hill Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Irvin D. Middlebusher, who was last seen between...
SPRING HILL, KS
smeharbinger.net

Carjacking Crisis: Students drive past the site of a stolen and crashed car

A stolen silver Saturn crashed into a curb near Colonial Church in the Village around 10 p.m. on Jan. 3. Two perpetrators armed with a handgun were responsible for the carjacking and were caught after driving around for about an hour and a half, according to the Shawnee Mission Post. Because of the close proximity of the crashed car to East neighborhoods, students who were already on the road drove past the scene.
MISSION HILLS, KS
WIBW

Lawrence crews battle 3-story apartment fire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence battled a 3-story blaze for at least an hour on Thursday morning. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says that just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to a local apartment complex with reports of a fire. When officials arrived,...
LAWRENCE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

New Taco Bell going in on Metcalf in south Overland Park

Taco Bell is working to open its newest Johnson County location in south Overland Park near 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue. The fast food chain is building the new franchise at 15881 Metcalf Ave. in the Blue Valley Retail Center, which is set to open sometime in 2023, according to company officials.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

