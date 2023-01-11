Read full article on original website
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Parks & Rec staff reverses course on admission fees for rec centers, Prairie Park Nature Center
The Lawrence Parks & Recreation Department has decided not to implement admission fees for the city’s recreation centers and Prairie Park Nature Center this year, according to a news release Friday. LPRD will, however, implement increased fees for programming and facility rentals, and the fees will go into effect...
kcur.org
Kansas City Restaurant Week can bring out the worst in diners. Here’s how to be a good one
For the next 10 days, foodies and avid diners will have a chance to celebrate the annual Kansas City Restaurant Week by visiting their tried and true spots and discovering new favorites. 200 restaurants, serving Southern comfort food to German and Ethiopian cuisines, are participating from Jan. 13-22 across the...
Break-in at Kansas state park has rangers searching for answers
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is asking for help from the public in identifying an individual who allegedly broke into a state park’s office. The Eisenhower State Park in Osage County first reported the incident on Jan. 9 via social media. At 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 8, an individual […]
sportsinks.com
Basketball in Kansas: Sherron Collins at Free State boys’ basketball among first-year coaches at well-known programs
Lawrence Free State was generally considered the best boys’ basketball team in Kansas most of last winter. Free State entered the state tournament with a 21-1 record and the top seed in the 6A bracket. FS featured Jordan Brown, Mozae Downing, both first team all-state selections. Those two players, Jet Dineen, Cooper Jackson all graduated after all-league honors at some level. Free State, which has never won a boys’ basketball title, eventually took third.
KMBC.com
Kansas City Zoo mourns the loss of 33-year-old polar bear Berlin
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TheKansas City Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its polar bears. Berlin, 33, was the oldest polar bear in human care in the United States and perhaps in North America. She called the KC Zoo home for nearly a decade. In a press...
KMBC.com
Police say a man has been found dead in a Johnson County, Kansas creek
OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe, Kansas Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a creek Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to a creek near North Somerset Terrace and North Mur-Len Road around 2:11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the water.
KCTV 5
Former Chiefs wide receiver announced head coach of Avila football
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Chiefs wide receiver from the turn of the century will lead a football program in the city where he played. Avila University announced Thursday that former Eagles assistant coach and Kansas City Chiefs wideout Derrick Alexander was named the school’s next head football coach.
Olathe School District shares update on new alert system
The Olathe Public Schools board will get an update on its CrisisAlert system that was implemented after a shooting at Olathe East High School.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police looking for missing 11-year-old girl
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aspen Martin was last seen at Eastgate Middle School on the morning of Jan. 13. She was last seen wearing a black puffy coat and blue jeans. She did not get on her bus after school.
bluevalleypost.com
2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’
Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
Abby Eden shares news on her future
Abby Eden is leaving FOX4 News in Kansas City in January after reporting and anchoring at the station beginning in 2010.
KMBC.com
29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
republic-online.com
Silver Alert issued for missing Spring Hill man
SPRING HILL – Law enforcement officials in Spring Hill and Louisburg are looking for an 84-year-old man who walked away from his residence early Thursday, Jan. 12, in Spring Hill. The Spring Hill Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Irvin D. Middlebusher, who was last seen between...
Missing Spring Hill man located
A missing Spring Hill, Kansas, man has been located safely by police after going missing early Thursday.
smeharbinger.net
Carjacking Crisis: Students drive past the site of a stolen and crashed car
A stolen silver Saturn crashed into a curb near Colonial Church in the Village around 10 p.m. on Jan. 3. Two perpetrators armed with a handgun were responsible for the carjacking and were caught after driving around for about an hour and a half, according to the Shawnee Mission Post. Because of the close proximity of the crashed car to East neighborhoods, students who were already on the road drove past the scene.
WIBW
Lawrence crews battle 3-story apartment fire
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence battled a 3-story blaze for at least an hour on Thursday morning. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says that just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to a local apartment complex with reports of a fire. When officials arrived,...
Kansas City-area homeowners could see more rats, experts warn
Kansas City-area homeowners may seeing more rats as it gets colder, according to The Pest Dude; Orkin ranked KC as 27th rattiest city in 2022.
bluevalleypost.com
New Taco Bell going in on Metcalf in south Overland Park
Taco Bell is working to open its newest Johnson County location in south Overland Park near 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue. The fast food chain is building the new franchise at 15881 Metcalf Ave. in the Blue Valley Retail Center, which is set to open sometime in 2023, according to company officials.
KU Sports
Saturday’s 125-year Kansas basketball reunion to feature some of the biggest names in program history
It’ll be a Kansas basketball festival for the ages this weekend, when the 2nd-ranked KU men’s basketball team plays host to No. 14 Iowa State, with a 125-year celebration serving as an exciting complement to the main event. Dozens of former players, coaches, managers and more are expected...
Kansas City couple welcomes rare set of triplets at University Health
A Kansas City couple just hit the genetic lottery when they welcomed naturally conceived triplets -- who could be identical as well.
Comments / 0