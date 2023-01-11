A stolen silver Saturn crashed into a curb near Colonial Church in the Village around 10 p.m. on Jan. 3. Two perpetrators armed with a handgun were responsible for the carjacking and were caught after driving around for about an hour and a half, according to the Shawnee Mission Post. Because of the close proximity of the crashed car to East neighborhoods, students who were already on the road drove past the scene.

MISSION HILLS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO