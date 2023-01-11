ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

wisr680.com

Leadership Butler County Makes Donation To BHS Food Institute

The Butler Health System is receiving funding from a local organization to help people access healthy food. This year’s Leadership Butler County class was at Butler Memorial Hospital last night to present a check for over $12,000 that will go toward the BHS Food Institute. The institute was established...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Cranberry VFC Seeking Volunteers

A local municipality is seeking more volunteer firefighter participation. Cranberry Township is currently accepting applications for volunteer firefighters with no prior experience necessary. The Cranberry VFC offers a stipend staffing program, quarterly incentives, stay and work program, private bunkrooms, and a full gym. Members and new recruits receive classroom, online,...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wisr680.com

SRU Details Renovation To University Union

Slippery Rock University has released more information about major renovations to the University Union scheduled to begin this spring. The building which has served as the main hub for students since 1970 is scheduled for over $19 million in renovations including interior and exterior work along with new plumbing and electrical systems.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
wisr680.com

Butler Students Going To Compete On Hometown High Q

A trio of local students will advance to the next round of a regional trivia competition following a recent victory. Butler Area students Charles Simms, David Krainbucher, and Maxwell Channells recently won the first round of Hometown High Q. Their performance on the show will be broadcast on KDKA-TV this...
WTRF- 7News

Casino floods in Pennsylvania

A viral video that was shared on social media shows a local casino was flooding on Friday. A video shared by Samantha Carol on Facebook shows water coming from the ceiling at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. Carol said she left the casino but the casino had large sections roped off and were bringing out carpet […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
wisr680.com

Mars 2nd Grader Continues Initiative To Help Homeless

A Mars Elementary Student is doing her best efforts to tackle homelessness in the community. Ashlynd Warba is a second grader and resident of Valencia. For over a year, she has been collecting coats, hats, blankets, and more through her own initiative “Ashlynd’s Homeless Project.”. Her mother Amber...
MARS, PA
NPR

Pa. natural gas plant explosion under investigation in Washington County

The Department of Environmental Protection is investigating a Christmas Day explosion at a natural gas processing plant in Washington County. The explosion occurred in the early morning at Energy Transfer’s Revolution Cryo plant in Smith Township. A DEP incident report said the explosion occurred when a defective valve released a vapor cloud of natural gas liquids from one section of the plant and ignited, though the ignition source was unknown.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Seneca Valley Students Raise The Bar At Mock Trial

A group of local students are being recognized following their impressive performance in a statewide competition. Seneca Valley High School’s Mock Trial team recently placed third out of 49 teams competing in the University of Pittsburgh’s Cathedral Classic. 13 9th through 12th graders in Seneca’s gifted program spent...
SENECA, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in

The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Library Planning Pop Up Show Thursday

The Butler Area Public Library is presenting another community program later today. Adults are welcome to take advantage of a presentation titled “Pop-up Books for Adults” from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Basement Meeting Room. A local collector will share a collection of these three-dimensional literary works...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County residents say hateful billboard has no place in community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An electronic billboard in Butler County is upsetting a lot of people.The billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township features a swastika. People who live in the area say this type of hate and negativity isn't welcome in their community, and they're working to do something about it."To me, what's on the sign is just not acceptable, it's hate speech," Heidi Priest said.The billboard is privately owned and sits on private property. Some people who live in the area said it doesn't represent their community, but they do believe it does represent the need for a deeper conversation."I...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Group Gathers At YWCA To Discuss Hate Speech

A recent presentation at the Butler YWCA is encouraging residents to stand against hate in our community. About 50 people attended an anti-hate speech meeting either in-person or online Wednesday night. Topics of discussion included the divisive billboards that some consider to be hate speech as well as white supremacist...
BUTLER, PA
WTRF

Route 2 closed in Brooke County due to accident

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Authorities tell 7NEWS that a portion of Route 2 is closed Friday evening from Beech Bottom to Wellsburg in Brooke County. Authorities say a car flipped over and fire trucks and police are on the scene. Traffic is backed up for miles. Earlier Friday,...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia county charges 19 people

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Steven E. Dragisich, Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that the January 2023 Term of the Hancock County Grand Jury met this week and returned the following Indictments: Christopher Carlton Nixon – 3/24/1979, 331 Blossom Ave., Newell, WV 26050 –Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine; and Delivery of aSchedule II […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV

