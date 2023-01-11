Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Rare Signing That Everyone LovesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Related
wisr680.com
Leadership Butler County Makes Donation To BHS Food Institute
The Butler Health System is receiving funding from a local organization to help people access healthy food. This year’s Leadership Butler County class was at Butler Memorial Hospital last night to present a check for over $12,000 that will go toward the BHS Food Institute. The institute was established...
wisr680.com
Cranberry VFC Seeking Volunteers
A local municipality is seeking more volunteer firefighter participation. Cranberry Township is currently accepting applications for volunteer firefighters with no prior experience necessary. The Cranberry VFC offers a stipend staffing program, quarterly incentives, stay and work program, private bunkrooms, and a full gym. Members and new recruits receive classroom, online,...
Washington County family grows frustrated with ongoing bills, sewage problems
NEW EAGLE, Pa. — A Washington County woman and her family are growing frustrated after their sewage went out back in Nov. but they say they are still getting utility bills. Beth Beam said her mom Susan was thrilled when they moved her into a newly remodeled mobile home in July of last year.
wisr680.com
SRU Details Renovation To University Union
Slippery Rock University has released more information about major renovations to the University Union scheduled to begin this spring. The building which has served as the main hub for students since 1970 is scheduled for over $19 million in renovations including interior and exterior work along with new plumbing and electrical systems.
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
wisr680.com
Butler Students Going To Compete On Hometown High Q
A trio of local students will advance to the next round of a regional trivia competition following a recent victory. Butler Area students Charles Simms, David Krainbucher, and Maxwell Channells recently won the first round of Hometown High Q. Their performance on the show will be broadcast on KDKA-TV this...
Casino floods in Pennsylvania
A viral video that was shared on social media shows a local casino was flooding on Friday. A video shared by Samantha Carol on Facebook shows water coming from the ceiling at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. Carol said she left the casino but the casino had large sections roped off and were bringing out carpet […]
wisr680.com
Mars 2nd Grader Continues Initiative To Help Homeless
A Mars Elementary Student is doing her best efforts to tackle homelessness in the community. Ashlynd Warba is a second grader and resident of Valencia. For over a year, she has been collecting coats, hats, blankets, and more through her own initiative “Ashlynd’s Homeless Project.”. Her mother Amber...
NPR
Pa. natural gas plant explosion under investigation in Washington County
The Department of Environmental Protection is investigating a Christmas Day explosion at a natural gas processing plant in Washington County. The explosion occurred in the early morning at Energy Transfer’s Revolution Cryo plant in Smith Township. A DEP incident report said the explosion occurred when a defective valve released a vapor cloud of natural gas liquids from one section of the plant and ignited, though the ignition source was unknown.
Growths on deer spotted in North Huntingdon are likely papillomavirus, Game Commission says
Jacquie Kreiger took all the right steps when her son encountered a deer infected by a papillomavirus, state Game Commission officials said. Kreiger became concerned for the animal spotted in her North Huntingdon neighborhood cul-de-sac, when her son sent her a photo of the deer covered in fibromas. “He said...
wisr680.com
Seneca Valley Students Raise The Bar At Mock Trial
A group of local students are being recognized following their impressive performance in a statewide competition. Seneca Valley High School’s Mock Trial team recently placed third out of 49 teams competing in the University of Pittsburgh’s Cathedral Classic. 13 9th through 12th graders in Seneca’s gifted program spent...
Local school district seeing increase in crime on campus
BUTLER, Pa. — Since the start of the school year, Butler Area School District has seen a larger increase in crime at school than in prior years, including fights and drug issues. The superintendent Brian White said they had about 24 incidents in the fall but those dropped once...
cranberryeagle.com
Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in
The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops despite city ordinance against them
Pittsburgh Police officers have been instructed to resume enforcing minor traffic violations — like an expired registration sticker or a poorly secured license plate — despite a 2021 ordinance to prevent them from doing so in the absence of a larger infraction. A spokesperson for the department said...
wisr680.com
Library Planning Pop Up Show Thursday
The Butler Area Public Library is presenting another community program later today. Adults are welcome to take advantage of a presentation titled “Pop-up Books for Adults” from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Basement Meeting Room. A local collector will share a collection of these three-dimensional literary works...
Butler County residents say hateful billboard has no place in community
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An electronic billboard in Butler County is upsetting a lot of people.The billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township features a swastika. People who live in the area say this type of hate and negativity isn't welcome in their community, and they're working to do something about it."To me, what's on the sign is just not acceptable, it's hate speech," Heidi Priest said.The billboard is privately owned and sits on private property. Some people who live in the area said it doesn't represent their community, but they do believe it does represent the need for a deeper conversation."I...
House collapses during fire in Westmoreland County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire has destroyed a house in Westmoreland County. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Academy Lane in Mount Pleasant Township at around 6:30 p.m. A portion of the front part of the house has collapsed and debris has reached out...
wisr680.com
Group Gathers At YWCA To Discuss Hate Speech
A recent presentation at the Butler YWCA is encouraging residents to stand against hate in our community. About 50 people attended an anti-hate speech meeting either in-person or online Wednesday night. Topics of discussion included the divisive billboards that some consider to be hate speech as well as white supremacist...
WTRF
Route 2 closed in Brooke County due to accident
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Authorities tell 7NEWS that a portion of Route 2 is closed Friday evening from Beech Bottom to Wellsburg in Brooke County. Authorities say a car flipped over and fire trucks and police are on the scene. Traffic is backed up for miles. Earlier Friday,...
West Virginia county charges 19 people
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Steven E. Dragisich, Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that the January 2023 Term of the Hancock County Grand Jury met this week and returned the following Indictments: Christopher Carlton Nixon – 3/24/1979, 331 Blossom Ave., Newell, WV 26050 –Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine; and Delivery of aSchedule II […]
