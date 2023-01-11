Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Arizona Homelessness is One of the most Rampant in the Nation, According to New ReportDaily News NowArizona State
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Phoenix Highway Eastbound US 60 Closed This Weekend Between Loop 101 and Mesa Drive - Plus Other Weekend ClosingsMark HakePhoenix, AZ
California Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Related
azbigmedia.com
Here’s why Metro Phoenix is on the way to becoming a Tier 1 market
After the pain of the Great Recession, Arizona resolved to reinvent and diversify its industrial landscape to create a more resilient economy and put itself on the path to becoming a Tier 1 market. No single person or entity can take sole credit for this shift in priorities; it was made possible through the partnerships between municipalities, economic developers, lawmakers, educators and the taxpayers.
azbigmedia.com
JA Solar is bringing $60M facility, 600 jobs to Phoenix
JA Solar, a global solar cell and module manufacturing leader, announced it has leased space for its first manufacturing facility in the U.S. in Phoenix, Arizona. The facility will produce high-performance photovoltaic (PV) products and is expected to be operational by Q4 2023, creating over 600 new jobs. Representing a...
Phoenix among top in nation for soaring costs
The latest inflation report is out and it shows Phoenix remains among the highest in the nation for soaring costs.
luxury-houses.net
Listed For $2.6 Million, This Elegant Historic Custom Home in Phoenix Arizona Is Fully Upgraded With Beauty Radiating Classic Santa Barbara Warmth
7205 N 3rd St, Phoenix, Arizona blends both comfort and luxury where classic meets modern, close to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. This Home in Phoenix offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,811 square feet of living space. To know more about 7205 N 3rd St, please contact Michelle Hodges (Phone: 480 287 5200) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
AZFamily
Dog found with 3 pounds of matted hair in Chandler undergoes transformation
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
fox10phoenix.com
Why more people & manufacturing companies moving into Maricopa County is a good thing
PHOENIX - Census data shows that one person moves into Maricopa County every 5 minutes. In the latest census data, Arizona ranked 5th in the country for the biggest increase in 2021-2022 as the population went up by about 100,000 people. Scott Wilken digs into census data for Arizona's largest...
fox10phoenix.com
Caesars to open its first non-gaming hotel in Arizona
Crews are working on the 11-story building, which is located near Scottsdale Fashion Square. The hotel is set to open in January 2024. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Rooftop Bars in Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, Arizona, located in the Salt River Valley of central Arizona, is surrounded by iconic mountains like the distinctive Camelback, Phoenix Mountain Preserve, and McDowell. Look in any direction from many rooftop bars in Scottsdale, and you will surely see a mountain. These stunning views are a bonus when you’re enjoying an adult beverage (or not) and having a delicious snack or meal at one of the rooftop bars in Scottsdale.
azbigmedia.com
Nikola moves battery manufacturing to Coolidge
Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero emission transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, today announced that it is moving its battery manufacturing from Cypress, Calif. to its Coolidge, Ariz. manufacturing facility. The move, which the company expects to complete by early Q3, brings Nikola's truck assembly, fuel cell power module assembly, and battery module and pack production under one roof and includes battery line automation geared toward improving quality and increasing efficiencies.
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead
An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
AZFamily
Phoenix-area seeing homes staying on market longer, selling for less in 2023
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Brenna Rizzuto is about to put her north Phoenix home up for sale. She should get a reasonable price, but it won’t be as much as she would have made listing her house last year. “I do understand that I am not going to have people beating down my door, not going to get as much as I might have six months or a year ago,” said Rizzuto. “But I am okay with that.”
azbigmedia.com
Tucson, Phoenix among 10 cities where minimum wage goes furthest
A growing number of cities are raising the minimum wage, which means bigger paychecks for many workers. However, the cost of living in each city can greatly impact how far these wages actually go. With this in mind, SmartAsset analyzed 79 of the largest U.S. cities to uncover where minimum wage goes the furthest. To do so, we evaluated how much the minimum wage (as of January 1, 2023) is worth after adjusting for the cost of living in each city. Our findings show Tucson (No. 6) and Phoenix (No. 8) ranked among the 10 cities where minimum wage goes the furthest.
azbigmedia.com
12 LGBTQ-owned businesses to know in 2023
Phoenix has earned a score of 100 — the highest score possible — on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index Scorecard for nine consecutive years. That’s why one of Metro Phoenix’s best-kept secrets is the prominence and longevity of the city’s LGBTQ+ business community. Here are 12 LGBTQ-owned businesses in Metro Phoenix to know in 2023.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Closing Down 5 Arizona Stores
These closings are part of the company's latest round of layoffs.
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
queencreeksuntimes.com
New women's tower opens at Banner Desert in Mesa
Banner Desert Medical Center opened a new patient tower Jan. 10 dedicated to women’s health and wellness. The tower is adjacent to the existing pediatric patient tower, providing easy access for the unique health care needs of women and children of all ages. The women’s tower, which is part...
AZFamily
Phoenix shoppers react to Gov. Hobbs proposal to end the pink tax in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona families struggling to make ends meet could soon see more savings at the grocery store. Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to eliminate the ‘pink tax’ on things like tampons and diapers. A similar tax cut was proposed five years ago and failed. People say...
AZFamily
Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Scottsdale developer steps back, names new president, CEO
Michael Ingram, founder of El Dorado Holdings Inc., is relinquishing his CEO title and passing the torch to Jim Kenny, who has served as president of the Scottsdale development firm for 15 years. Taking Kenny’s place as president is Chris Grogan, who served as vice president for the past 11...
azbex.com
El Dorado Buys 4,150 Acres in Florence
El Dorado Holdings Inc. has bought two parcels in Florence totaling 4,150 acres for a total of $82.7M. The company intends to develop a master-planned community with 12,000 homes and industrial, commercial and retail components. EDH bought the property from Southwest Value Partners and GTIS. Nate Nathan, David Mullard and...
Comments / 0