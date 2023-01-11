ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

azbigmedia.com

Here’s why Metro Phoenix is on the way to becoming a Tier 1 market

After the pain of the Great Recession, Arizona resolved to reinvent and diversify its industrial landscape to create a more resilient economy and put itself on the path to becoming a Tier 1 market. No single person or entity can take sole credit for this shift in priorities; it was made possible through the partnerships between municipalities, economic developers, lawmakers, educators and the taxpayers.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

JA Solar is bringing $60M facility, 600 jobs to Phoenix

JA Solar, a global solar cell and module manufacturing leader, announced it has leased space for its first manufacturing facility in the U.S. in Phoenix, Arizona. The facility will produce high-performance photovoltaic (PV) products and is expected to be operational by Q4 2023, creating over 600 new jobs. Representing a...
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Listed For $2.6 Million, This Elegant Historic Custom Home in Phoenix Arizona Is Fully Upgraded With Beauty Radiating Classic Santa Barbara Warmth

7205 N 3rd St, Phoenix, Arizona blends both comfort and luxury where classic meets modern, close to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. This Home in Phoenix offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,811 square feet of living space. To know more about 7205 N 3rd St, please contact Michelle Hodges (Phone: 480 287 5200) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
PHOENIX, AZ
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Rooftop Bars in Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, Arizona, located in the Salt River Valley of central Arizona, is surrounded by iconic mountains like the distinctive Camelback, Phoenix Mountain Preserve, and McDowell. Look in any direction from many rooftop bars in Scottsdale, and you will surely see a mountain. These stunning views are a bonus when you’re enjoying an adult beverage (or not) and having a delicious snack or meal at one of the rooftop bars in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Nikola moves battery manufacturing to Coolidge

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero emission transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, today announced that it is moving its battery manufacturing from Cypress, Calif. to its Coolidge, Ariz. manufacturing facility. The move, which the company expects to complete by early Q3, brings Nikola's truck assembly, fuel cell power module assembly, and battery module and pack production under one roof and includes battery line automation geared toward improving quality and increasing efficiencies.
COOLIDGE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix-area seeing homes staying on market longer, selling for less in 2023

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Brenna Rizzuto is about to put her north Phoenix home up for sale. She should get a reasonable price, but it won’t be as much as she would have made listing her house last year. “I do understand that I am not going to have people beating down my door, not going to get as much as I might have six months or a year ago,” said Rizzuto. “But I am okay with that.”
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tucson, Phoenix among 10 cities where minimum wage goes furthest

A growing number of cities are raising the minimum wage, which means bigger paychecks for many workers. However, the cost of living in each city can greatly impact how far these wages actually go. With this in mind, SmartAsset analyzed 79 of the largest U.S. cities to uncover where minimum wage goes the furthest. To do so, we evaluated how much the minimum wage (as of January 1, 2023) is worth after adjusting for the cost of living in each city. Our findings show Tucson (No. 6) and Phoenix (No. 8) ranked among the 10 cities where minimum wage goes the furthest.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

12 LGBTQ-owned businesses to know in 2023

Phoenix has earned a score of 100 — the highest score possible — on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index Scorecard for nine consecutive years. That’s why one of Metro Phoenix’s best-kept secrets is the prominence and longevity of the city’s LGBTQ+ business community. Here are 12 LGBTQ-owned businesses in Metro Phoenix to know in 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

New women's tower opens at Banner Desert in Mesa

Banner Desert Medical Center opened a new patient tower Jan. 10 dedicated to women’s health and wellness. The tower is adjacent to the existing pediatric patient tower, providing easy access for the unique health care needs of women and children of all ages. The women’s tower, which is part...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Scottsdale developer steps back, names new president, CEO

Michael Ingram, founder of El Dorado Holdings Inc., is relinquishing his CEO title and passing the torch to Jim Kenny, who has served as president of the Scottsdale development firm for 15 years. Taking Kenny’s place as president is Chris Grogan, who served as vice president for the past 11...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbex.com

El Dorado Buys 4,150 Acres in Florence

El Dorado Holdings Inc. has bought two parcels in Florence totaling 4,150 acres for a total of $82.7M. The company intends to develop a master-planned community with 12,000 homes and industrial, commercial and retail components. EDH bought the property from Southwest Value Partners and GTIS. Nate Nathan, David Mullard and...
FLORENCE, AZ

