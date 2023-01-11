A growing number of cities are raising the minimum wage, which means bigger paychecks for many workers. However, the cost of living in each city can greatly impact how far these wages actually go. With this in mind, SmartAsset analyzed 79 of the largest U.S. cities to uncover where minimum wage goes the furthest. To do so, we evaluated how much the minimum wage (as of January 1, 2023) is worth after adjusting for the cost of living in each city. Our findings show Tucson (No. 6) and Phoenix (No. 8) ranked among the 10 cities where minimum wage goes the furthest.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO