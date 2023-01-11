Read full article on original website
Related
republic-online.com
Taylor scores team-high 22 points at Bonner Springs
BONNER SPRINGS – Landon Taylor scored a team-high 22 points for Paola on the road against Bonner Springs. The Paola Panthers went on a 22-9 fourth-quarter run, but the comeback fell short in a 10-point, 68-58, loss.
republic-online.com
Patricia Ann Harshman
Patricia Ann Harshman, age 82, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Vintage Park of Louisburg. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Dengel & Son Mortuary – Louisburg. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Committal will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Altoona Cemetery, Altoona, KS.
republic-online.com
Leawood, KS Is One of the Richest Cities in the Country
The U.S. Census Bureau recently released its latest American Community Survey, offering an updated snapshot of demographic and economic conditions in the United States. According to new ACS estimates, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. This latest figure represents a...
republic-online.com
Silver Alert issued for missing Spring Hill man
SPRING HILL – Law enforcement officials in Spring Hill and Louisburg are looking for an 84-year-old man who walked away from his residence early Thursday, Jan. 12, in Spring Hill. The Spring Hill Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Irvin D. Middlebusher, who was last seen between...
Comments / 0