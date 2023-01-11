Read full article on original website
Nadal in rut, Djokovic on roll as Australian Open approaches
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic own the two largest collections of Grand Slam trophies in the history of men’s tennis. They are their sport’s two most prominent active figures; no one else is even close. Both are in their mid-30s; no one knows how much longer they’ll be at the top of the game.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Continental Europe extends lead to 2 points at Hero Cup
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Continental Europe will take a two-point lead into the final day of the Hero Cup after extending its advantage over Britain & Ireland in the afternoon foursomes on Saturday. The inaugural tournament is giving European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald a chance...
Kaillie Humphries of US wins 100th major bobsled medal
ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. got a milestone medal Saturday, winning a World Cup women’s monobob race for the 100th top-three finish of her career in major international competition. Humphries has won 70 medals in two-woman races in her career; 60 in World Cups,...
