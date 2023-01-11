ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

CBS Sports

How to watch Louisville vs. North Carolina: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: North Carolina 11-6; Louisville 2-15 The North Carolina Tar Heels won both of their matches against the Louisville Cardinals last season (90-83 and 70-63) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. UNC and U of L will face off in an ACC battle at 2 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX Carolina

‘Won’t be the last’: NWS confirms two EF-1 tornadoes in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Weather experts say the South is the region to most likely experience tornadoes in January, and Friday’s number of clean ups is evidence of that. A swirling storm system is responsible for the deaths of at least six people in Alabama. And here in our region the National Weather Service confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes are responsible for damage in Laurens and Greenwood Counties.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Bon Secours St. Francis to illuminate Greenville campuses in blue lights

In recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System will illuminate its downtown and Eastside campuses in blue lights on Jan. 11. The event is also in support of the Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign and #WearBlueDay, which works to bring awareness to the prevalence of human trafficking.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dr. Martin Luther King lived a profound life filled with numerous accomplishments regarding race and social equality. As we approach the day of celebrating his life and work, there are several Upstate events you can take part in. Friday, January 13. Furman University “M.L.K. Community...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

School districts announce schedule changes due to weather

(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

NWS confirms tornado damage in Laurens and Greenwood Counties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service (NWS) survey team assessed damage in Laurens and Greenwood Counties after Thursday’s storms. Based on the damage, NWS determined that a tornado hit Laurens County near Joanna and Highway 72. Preliminary evidence estimates wind speeds reached nearly 95 miles per hour, which would rate the tornado as an EF-1.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Schools in North Carolina make changes due to winter weather expected Friday morning

Some schools have made changes for Friday morning in expectation of winter weather. Check the forecast for your area here. Check back for updates as they come in. "Due to the Winter Weather Advisory, dropping temperatures, and possible snow accumulation, Asheville City Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for all students and staff members tomorrow, Friday, January 13th, 2023. Our buses will be running their regular routes just two hours later. The Central Office will open at 10 a.m. A grab-and-go breakfast will be available for students upon their arrival. We will continue to monitor both local and national weather reports."
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

FAA system outage causes flight troubles at GSP, nationwide

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Flights at the Greenville Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) were delayed due to a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Wednesday morning. The outage is caused widespread flight delays across the United States. The FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9...
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

The Pasture restaurant opens for business in downtown Clinton

Clinton has a unique dining feature now with the opening Wednesday of The Pasture restaurant on North Broad Street. Across from the MS Bailey Municipal Building, The Pasture is owned by Marcus and Fran Cheeks in the former Patriots Kitchen location. Its decor has been unfitted to fit the new owners’ tastes, and the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce feted the new business Jan. 10 with a ceremonial grand-opening, ribbon-cutting.
CLINTON, SC
wspa.com

Upstate woman sentenced to 20 years for killing husband

Upstate woman sentenced to 20 years for killing husband. Upstate woman sentenced to 20 years for killing husband. Some use of a shot clock in area high school basketball. SCHSL allows experimental use in tournaments in invitationals for two years. Upstate Harm Reduction Coalition helping to educate …. Upstate Harm...
SPARTANBURG, SC

