The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
FOX Carolina
‘Won’t be the last’: NWS confirms two EF-1 tornadoes in the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Weather experts say the South is the region to most likely experience tornadoes in January, and Friday’s number of clean ups is evidence of that. A swirling storm system is responsible for the deaths of at least six people in Alabama. And here in our region the National Weather Service confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes are responsible for damage in Laurens and Greenwood Counties.
greenvillejournal.com
Bon Secours St. Francis to illuminate Greenville campuses in blue lights
In recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System will illuminate its downtown and Eastside campuses in blue lights on Jan. 11. The event is also in support of the Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign and #WearBlueDay, which works to bring awareness to the prevalence of human trafficking.
FOX Carolina
Upstate events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dr. Martin Luther King lived a profound life filled with numerous accomplishments regarding race and social equality. As we approach the day of celebrating his life and work, there are several Upstate events you can take part in. Friday, January 13. Furman University “M.L.K. Community...
School districts announce schedule changes due to weather
(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
FOX Carolina
NWS confirms tornado damage in Laurens and Greenwood Counties
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service (NWS) survey team assessed damage in Laurens and Greenwood Counties after Thursday’s storms. Based on the damage, NWS determined that a tornado hit Laurens County near Joanna and Highway 72. Preliminary evidence estimates wind speeds reached nearly 95 miles per hour, which would rate the tornado as an EF-1.
WYFF4.com
Schools in North Carolina make changes due to winter weather expected Friday morning
Some schools have made changes for Friday morning in expectation of winter weather. Check the forecast for your area here. Check back for updates as they come in. "Due to the Winter Weather Advisory, dropping temperatures, and possible snow accumulation, Asheville City Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for all students and staff members tomorrow, Friday, January 13th, 2023. Our buses will be running their regular routes just two hours later. The Central Office will open at 10 a.m. A grab-and-go breakfast will be available for students upon their arrival. We will continue to monitor both local and national weather reports."
WYFF4.com
Tornado confirmed: Laurens County residents recover after storm levels buildings and trees
JOANNA, S.C. — Thursday night, an EF1 tornado knocked the walls of a Joanna, South Carolina, carwash over like they were dominos, crumpling up roofs and snapping trees in its wake, officials confirmed Friday. Though the National Weather Service said winds reached 95 miles an hour, buildings and trees...
FOX Carolina
‘Family asking for prayers’: Baby Clyde passes away after health battle
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Upstate family is remembering the life of a baby who was loved by an entire community but sadly lost his battle with a brain and heart defect. Clyde Sutton Childs’ family posted on Facebook saying he underwent open heart surgery on Dec. 29 but...
WYFF4.com
A 'damming' situation: 130-year-old dam leaking; holding back tons of toxic waste from Reedy River
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people in Greenwood and Laurens counties. But just over an hour upstream in Greenville County, the 130-year-old Conestee Dam is crumbling and cracking day by day, according to experts, holding back millions of tons of chemicals and raw sewage.
FOX Carolina
FAA system outage causes flight troubles at GSP, nationwide
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Flights at the Greenville Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) were delayed due to a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Wednesday morning. The outage is caused widespread flight delays across the United States. The FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9...
golaurens.com
The Pasture restaurant opens for business in downtown Clinton
Clinton has a unique dining feature now with the opening Wednesday of The Pasture restaurant on North Broad Street. Across from the MS Bailey Municipal Building, The Pasture is owned by Marcus and Fran Cheeks in the former Patriots Kitchen location. Its decor has been unfitted to fit the new owners’ tastes, and the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce feted the new business Jan. 10 with a ceremonial grand-opening, ribbon-cutting.
wspa.com
Upstate woman sentenced to 20 years for killing husband
Upstate woman sentenced to 20 years for killing husband. Upstate woman sentenced to 20 years for killing husband. Some use of a shot clock in area high school basketball. SCHSL allows experimental use in tournaments in invitationals for two years. Upstate Harm Reduction Coalition helping to educate …. Upstate Harm...
