NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
Related
CBS Sports
How to watch Louisville vs. North Carolina: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: North Carolina 11-6; Louisville 2-15 The North Carolina Tar Heels won both of their matches against the Louisville Cardinals last season (90-83 and 70-63) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. UNC and U of L will face off in an ACC battle at 2 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Breaking: Virginia Tech lands NC A&T RB Bhayshul Tuten
Transfer running back Bhayshul Tuten has had a change of heart. After committing to Boston College on Christmas Eve, the North Carolina A&T Aggies standout running back has changed his transfer plans and is now headed to Virginia Tech. Tuten visited Virginia Tech officially over the past weekend. Tuten is...
247Sports
Star power. N.C. A&T's Duncan Powell nabs another CAA weekly basketball nod
Duncan Powell is beginning to live up to the hype for the North Carolina A&T Aggies and the accolades are starting to flow in the Aggies first season in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Colonial Athletic Association released its weekly men's basketball honors on Monday. North Carolina A&T forward Duncan...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: An update on Armando Bacot’s injury
The Tar Heels desperately missed Armando Bacot in their 58-65 loss against Virginia on Tuesday night. In the star center’s absence, the Heels barely out-rebounded the Cavaliers, only had four second-chance points, and they only had 20 points in the paint to Virginia’s 32. Losing Bacot for more games this season seems like a dangerous proposition, but we at least received some positive news from the school yesterday.
Peterkin brothers shine together leading Mount Tabor basketball to the best start in years
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — No matter who you root for, sports bring us together. In the past week, we've seen the power in that. One Winston-Salem family takes that idea to a whole new level. Wednesday we met two brothers, on a mission to win a championship as their school...
Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
Two WSJS radio towers destroyed in Winston-Salem, leaving flagship station off air
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after they said someone damaged two local radio towers, belonging to WSJS. The department received two reports of vandalism at Truth Radio Station. A person with the radio station said a couple of their channels are temporarily down. The flagship station, AM...
High Point University
HPU Announces Community Events This Spring
High Point University invites the community to campus for an exciting lineup of cultural events. Join the Wind Ensemble for a concert on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 13, 2023 – High Point University invites the community to campus for...
Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on Greensboro murder cold case
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 murder in Greensboro. The State is seeking information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the murder of 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons. In June 2017, investigators responded […]
Beeson Dairy Road closed after tree downs power line
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Beeson Dairy Road is closed after a fallen tree downs a power line in Winston-Salem. East and west bound Beeson Dairy Road is closed at Old Belews Creek Road. The road will be closed until the tree is removed and the road is safe for travel.
WXII 12
3 men shot while walking down road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in Winston-Salem involving three men. Police said the men were shot while walking down the road on LaDeara Crest Lane. Police said all three men were taken to the hospital. One man was in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition. Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.
Cooper appoints Guilford County prosecutor to district court bench
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – One of Guilford County’s prosecutors is getting a promotion. Walter W. “Trip” Baker III of High Point is one of three people promoted Thursday by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper into vacant judicial positions. Baker was named a district court judge in the Judicial District 18, which serves Guilford County, the […]
WXII 12
Heavy police presence seen on 3rd Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There was a heavy law enforcement presence on Third Street in Winston-Salem, near Jackson Avenue, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Winston-Salem police will only confirm an active police investigation is underway. Authorities will not share the...
Fiancée wants answers after man serving life denied parole under North Carolina program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Lemuel L. Newell has been serving a life sentence for rape since 1992, and his fiancée said she doesn’t understand why the state won’t grant his release under a program designed to do just that. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which considers releases for persons sentenced for crimes […]
abc45.com
Gov. Cooper Offers Reward for Solving 2017 Murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the 2017 murder of 18-yeaer-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons. On June 4, 2017 around 1:21 a.m., officers...
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several lanes of Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132, near Exit 132 for Mt. Hope Church Road in Guilford County. The closure began at around 1:06 p.m. and is expected […]
WXII 12
Juvenile shot in car on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a juvenile reportedly shot in a car Thursday afternoon on Lambeth Street. Shortly after officers were dispatched to the 3500 block, a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to their ankle and arm, according to a police report.
WXII 12
WSSU students protest to support 20-year-old student arrested in viral video after 'disagreement' with professor
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Students and community members protested at Winston-Salem State University to support the 20-year-old student who was arrested during a final after a "disagreement" with a professor. INVESTIGATION:. A video went viral on social media around mid-December, which appeared to show two officers putting handcuffs on a...
Man sentenced to 15.5 years after seven robberies throughout Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A string of robberies that Greensboro Police have been pursuing for at least two years came to fruition Friday when a man pleaded guilty in federal court and was sentenced to 15.5 years in prison. James Dennard Squire, a resident of Greensboro, received seven, concurrent 186-month prison sentences for seven separate […]
rhinotimes.com
High Point’s Rev. Robert Williams Jr. Is As Good As They Come
In November of 2022, High Point began looking for the city’s next Humanitarian of the Year and on Wednesday, Jan.11, city officials announced that they had found their man – not surprisingly a man of God. Reverend Robert J. Williams Jr. will receive the Human Relations Humanitarian Award...
