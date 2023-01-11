Current Records: North Carolina 11-6; Louisville 2-15 The North Carolina Tar Heels won both of their matches against the Louisville Cardinals last season (90-83 and 70-63) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. UNC and U of L will face off in an ACC battle at 2 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO