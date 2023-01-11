ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

CBS Sports

How to watch Louisville vs. North Carolina: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: North Carolina 11-6; Louisville 2-15 The North Carolina Tar Heels won both of their matches against the Louisville Cardinals last season (90-83 and 70-63) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. UNC and U of L will face off in an ACC battle at 2 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Breaking: Virginia Tech lands NC A&T RB Bhayshul Tuten

Transfer running back Bhayshul Tuten has had a change of heart. After committing to Boston College on Christmas Eve, the North Carolina A&T Aggies standout running back has changed his transfer plans and is now headed to Virginia Tech. Tuten visited Virginia Tech officially over the past weekend. Tuten is...
BLACKSBURG, VA
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: An update on Armando Bacot’s injury

The Tar Heels desperately missed Armando Bacot in their 58-65 loss against Virginia on Tuesday night. In the star center’s absence, the Heels barely out-rebounded the Cavaliers, only had four second-chance points, and they only had 20 points in the paint to Virginia’s 32. Losing Bacot for more games this season seems like a dangerous proposition, but we at least received some positive news from the school yesterday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
High Point University

HPU Announces Community Events This Spring

High Point University invites the community to campus for an exciting lineup of cultural events. Join the Wind Ensemble for a concert on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 13, 2023 – High Point University invites the community to campus for...
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

3 men shot while walking down road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in Winston-Salem involving three men. Police said the men were shot while walking down the road on LaDeara Crest Lane. Police said all three men were taken to the hospital. One man was in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition. Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Heavy police presence seen on 3rd Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There was a heavy law enforcement presence on Third Street in Winston-Salem, near Jackson Avenue, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Winston-Salem police will only confirm an active police investigation is underway. Authorities will not share the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Gov. Cooper Offers Reward for Solving 2017 Murder

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the 2017 murder of 18-yeaer-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons. On June 4, 2017 around 1:21 a.m., officers...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several lanes of Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132, near Exit 132 for Mt. Hope Church Road in Guilford County. The closure began at around 1:06 p.m. and is expected […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Juvenile shot in car on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a juvenile reportedly shot in a car Thursday afternoon on Lambeth Street. Shortly after officers were dispatched to the 3500 block, a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to their ankle and arm, according to a police report.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

High Point’s Rev. Robert Williams Jr. Is As Good As They Come

In November of 2022, High Point began looking for the city’s next Humanitarian of the Year and on Wednesday, Jan.11, city officials announced that they had found their man – not surprisingly a man of God. Reverend Robert J. Williams Jr. will receive the Human Relations Humanitarian Award...
HIGH POINT, NC

