North Carolina witness reports low flying triangleRoger MarshWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
wccbcharlotte.com
North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
kiss951.com
This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast
One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
travelmag.com
A Comparison of Myrtle Beach Golf Resorts
The popular vacation city of Myrtle Beach on South Carolina’s Atlantic coast boasts a number of celebrity-designed golf courses, several of which are set within enticing resort hotels. Nestled along a spectacular 100 kilometre stretch of shoreline, the lively seaside escape has long attracted visitors with its mild subtropical...
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023
Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Leland Smokehouse
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Every time the calendar changes, I’m filled with both joy and sadness. January is my birth month, with my birthday falling on Inauguration Day (so every 4 years is either very fun or very bad). January is also when I lost my dad, 5 years ago in just a couple of weeks. I was thinking about him the other day as a Pink Floyd tune played, and remembered us frequently going to pick up BBQ. He loved it, as do I, so I thought “let’s see what Southeastern North Carolina has to offer.” However, since I moved here years ago, I would ask my chef friends “who has the best BBQ?” The universal answer has been “no one.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pumping on Wilmington construction site halted after resident ‘blows whistle’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A small hiccup for a Wilmington construction project after a resident called New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington when he noticed something just didn’t look right. Every morning Philip Thompson takes in the view from his balcony but on Wednesday the marsh...
The All-You-Can-Eat Prime Rib Buffet In North Carolina You Must Try
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. North Carolina is home to dozens of buffets but none are quite as good or unique as this all-you-can-eat restaurant known as Madison's Prime Rib Steak & Seafood.
WMBF
Construction on North Myrtle Beach Hampton Inn could soon be underway
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction for a Hampton Inn and Suites in North Myrtle Beach could begin in the next couple of months. The hotel, which will be located at the 3500 block of Ocean Boulevard, was approved in 2019 but put on pause due to COVID. During a North Myrtle Beach City Council meeting Monday night, an agent for the hotel’s developer requested another floor and more parking spots.
1 hurt after shooting reported Tuesday night at Little River apartment complex, police report says
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt but declined to go to the hospital Tuesday night after a reported shooting at a Little River area apartment complex, according to an Horry County police report. Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to N. Horseshoe Road after getting a report of a shooting and […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy places second in shooting competition
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy recently showed off his shooting skills in a competition. The Air Force 4th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance section hosted an excellence-in-competition pistol match at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base late last year.
whqr.org
Residents at Wilmington senior housing community say they're entering fifth day without reliable water
Update: Despite Excel Property Management's claims, residents say the water is still not running consistently, and still is not potable. The low-income community for seniors is located in Wilmington’s North Side, and has 96 units. The property is owned by Wilmington Housing Authority but operated by Excel Property Management.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island approves paid parking contract
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Another beach town in the Cape Fear has opted to install a paid parking program. The Town of Oak Island Town Council voted 4 to 1 to approve a paid parking contract with Otto Connect at its meeting Tuesday night. Parking will be enforced...
The State Port Pilot
Extra connector may increase St. James water pressure
St. James staff recently attended a meeting regarding the joint project with Brunswick County to upgrade the town’s water pressure. St. James Town Council voted last year to allocate its $1.9 million in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the county as part of an interlocal agreement for a water pressure improvement project.
borderbelt.org
Columbus County Republican Party calls for DA’s removal following sheriff controversy
The Columbus County Republican Party is calling for the removal of District Attorney Jon David, who led a months-long effort to get the county’s controversial sheriff out of office. Sammy Hinson, chairman of the group, described David’s attempts to remove Republican Jody Greene as sheriff as a “set up”...
WECT
One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man arrested for allegedly raping child
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man has been arrested for alleged rape of a child. Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 20-year-old Brian Johnson Flynn Kennedy from Bolivia. Kennedy has been charged with four counts of statutory rape of a...
whqr.org
“Say it out loud”: NHC school board member criticizes attempt to scuttle trans-athlete policy over 'procedural error'
The newly elected and more conservative wing of the New Hanover County Board of Education attempted to scrap the district’s policy on middle-school transgender athletes at Tuesday night’s meeting over the protests of a more centrist Republican and one of the board’s two Democrats. The board also struggled, without resolution, to solve its ongoing school calendar problem.
wpde.com
Crews extinguish commercial vehicle fire in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were able to put out a commercial vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:41 p.m. to the fire on Eversheen Drive. The fire was under control as of 1:30 p.m. Crews said no one...
WECT
Lane closed during evening commute following two-vehicle accident on River Road near Independence Blvd.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A two-vehicle accident on River Road near Independence Blvd. on Jan. 11 closed one of the lanes. While crews worked to clear the scene, traffic was being turned around on River Road coming from Shipyard, and traffic coming from south of Independence was being diverted. WECT...
