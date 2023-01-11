Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Related
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Delaware: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
For hundreds of years flags have been flown as beacons of hope, as symbols of power, and as a way to represent history. They have many, many different designs and colors, and each one manages to be completely unique and distinctive in its own right. Although a lot of flags use shapes or even images of animals, there are some that depict a coat of arms, and one of these is the flag of Delaware. But just what is it representing and why is it so significant? Join us as we find out!
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love to have a nice burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware
Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
5 Unusual Facts About Philadelphia
ven if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts about Philadelphia:
Warehouse announced on 28 acres in First State Crossing
A developer has sold 28 acres in First State Crossing, a multiuse Claymont site that once housed a steel plant, and the buyer will build a 358,000-square-feet warehouse there. First Industrial Realty Trust is planning a rear-load facility with 68 dock door positions, a 40-foot clear height and parking for 241 trailers and 289 cars. The land is on the ... Read More
Delaware Man Robs Woman Pumping Gas In Chesco: Police
A Delaware man sits in a Pennsylvania jail cell for robbing a Chester County woman while she fueled up, authorities say. The victim was standing near a pump at the Sunoco gas station at 8955 Gap Newport Pike in Avondale at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a man ran up and wrestled away her wallet, Southern Chester Regional Police said.
WDEL 1150AM
Avelo ready to say 'hello' to Wilmington
Avelo Airlines officials say they're ready to take to the skies out of the Wilmington Airport, and, in the process, ease fears of another failed airline. In May, Frontier stopped flying out of Wilmington, less than two years after returning to Delaware commercial air service. Avelo spokesperson Jim Olson told...
Do You Remember Joe Carcione ‘The Green Grocer’ from Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
Do you remember Joe Carcione "The Green Grocer" from Channel 6 in Philly?. If you grew up in or around Philadelphia in the 1970s and 80s and you watched Action News, you probably remember his produce updates, which aired several times per day. For someone who wasn't a true member...
Phillymag.com
Controversy Erupts After Main Line Cops Tase Black Woman in Wawa Parking Lot
Plus: Eagles playoff tickets go on sale, sell out immediately. But you can still get into the game, assuming you got a nice Christmas bonus. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for...
Delaware State Police Conducting Criminal Investigation at William Penn High School
Delaware State Police are currently conducting a criminal investigation at William Penn High School located at 713 E. Basin Road, New Castle, DE. As a result, there is an increased […] The post Delaware State Police Conducting Criminal Investigation at William Penn High School appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WGMD Radio
GOLD ALERT: Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 2 is issuing a Gold Alert for 55-year-old, Narish Smiley. Smiley was last seen on January 11, 2023, in the New Castle area. Attempts to contact or locate Smiley have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Smiley is described as...
Cape Gazette
Outdoor cat houses to be given to colony caretakers Jan. 13
Humane Animal Partners, a statewide animal welfare organization with locations in Rehoboth Beach, Stanton/Christiana and Wilmington, is distributing 50 free outdoor cat houses for Sussex County cat colony caretakers. The cat houses will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at at HAP’s Rehoboth Beach adoption...
Delaware’s Robbie Jester wins ‘Pressure Cooker,’ $100,000
Robbie Jester is not one to sleep late. But on Monday, Jan. 9, he snoozed until 10:30 a.m. “I almost felt guilty,” the chef acknowledged. Almost. But just about anyone would forgive the owner of Pizzeria Mariana in Newark. After all, it’s not every weekend that you celebrate winning $100,000 on Netflix. Jester is the champion of “Pressure Cooker,” a culinary competition that is a ... Read More
3 firefighters hospitalized after multi-alarm fire in Delaware
PIKE CREEK, Del. (CBS) -- Three New Castle County firefighters are recovering in the hospital after they suffered multiple injuries battling a townhome fire. The fire happened just before 12 p.m. off the 3200 block of Champions Drive in Pike Creek.The three firefighters are expected to be OK.Neighbors helped evacuate people from their homes and tell CBS Philadelphia that they have never seen a fire that intense before.Cellphone shot by neighbor Norman Custis Sr. showed flames shooting out of a New Castle County townhome."It was so engulfed in flames," Custis said. "I never seen nothing like that up close"Firefighters from...
wilmingtonde.gov
Mayor Mike Purzycki Appoints Donald Patton to Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s (WLC) Governing Council
The longtime educator will begin his 4-year term on Friday, January 13; Mayor thanks Governor Carney and school districts for bringing the WLC to fruition. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said today he is pleased to announce the appointment of Donald B. Patton to serve as his representative on the newly formed Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s 12-member governing council. Patton, who was born and raised in Wilmington, is a former teacher and school principal with an extensive background in education as well as 20 years of experience working in corporate America. He currently serves a Member for the Christina School District Board. As a member of the WLC’s governing council, Donald Patton will help to oversee the executive director and a small administrative staff as well as be responsible for oversight of schools participating in the collaborative. As the Mayor’s appointee, Patton will serve a 4-year term beginning this Friday, January 13, 2023.
NBC Philadelphia
Delaware School Closed for Rest of Week After Gunshot in Restroom
Students are staying home for the rest of the week after a gunshot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school Wednesday. A school resource officer at William Penn High School along East Basin Road in New Castle was made aware of "a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school" around 11:40 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
Police investigate after gun fired at William Penn High School in Delaware
A high school in New Castle, Delaware is closed for the rest of the week as state police investigate a gun being fired inside the building.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Guns Down rally in Wilmington
Grieving relatives of gun violence victims, local clergy and local residents gathered Tuesday in Wilmington at 24th and Jessup Streets to call upon each other to lay down weapons, go door-to-door and to hold each other accountable - as well as service providers, law enforcement, and elected officials. Wilmington City...
Phillymag.com
Is Johnny Doc Broke? Sure Sounds Like It.
Plus: Bucks County continues to be a terrible place to live. And is Philly really the 8th worst city in the world for traffic?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the...
NBC Philadelphia
4 Firefighters Hurt After Floor Collapses During Delaware Townhome Fire
Four firefighters were injured after the floor of a townhome collapsed during a fire in New Castle County, Delaware, on Thursday. The flames broke out late in the morning along the 3200 block of Champion Drive near Doral Drive in the Fairway Falls Townhouse community in Wilmington. “Soon as I...
Comments / 0