techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Showing Interest in Former FCS All-American K Jerry Rice
Virginia Tech had their ups and downs at kicker this past season with a combination of Will Ross and John Love going 9-12 on field goals led by Ross who was 8-10 on the season including 5-6 from 40-49 yards. While there's definitely plenty of potential between Ross and Love...
WVNT-TV
Heavy snow showers at times tonight, cold start to weekend
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 7 AM: Raleigh, McDowell, Summers, Wyoming and Tazewell counties. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 1 PM: Fayette, Nicholas, northwest Greenbrier, and northwest Pocahontas counties. Tonight features lake effect snow showers, which could briefly be heavy at times. These snow showers could cause some brief visibility problems in...
wfxrtv.com
Home fire in Roanoke, crews still on scene
The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. A shortage of farm vets could threaten the U.S. Food supply. George takes a look at the factors in Virginia causing the shortage.
WSLS
WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World
In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
WDBJ7.com
Kroger celebrates renovation of Blacksburg location
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Kroger is celebrating the renovation of one of its Blacksburg supermarkets. The Blacksburg Kroger on University City Boulevard recently received some upgrades. January 11, Kroger representatives held a ribbon-cutting to commemorate the work and show off some new features. This location has been in Blacksburg around...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
WSLS
Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel
Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
WDBJ7.com
Fur on the Mountain opens shop in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new shop in the NRV for people looking to wash their pets or have dogs groomed. Fur on the Mountain opened a brick and mortar location in Christiansburg. It features professional hair cuts, baths, nail trimmings and “do it yourself” baths.
wfxrtv.com
Witnesses and victims say they're afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City
Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won't cooperate with the police. Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate …. Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won't cooperate with the police.
WSLS
Black Dog Salvage’s Dog Bowl Market returns Sunday
ROANOKE, Va. – The Black Dog Salvage in Roanoke is hosting the Dog Bowl Market again this weekend to kick off its 2023 season. The event is held on the third Sunday of every month, and features local artisans and vendors. This weekend, it will also have the Floyd...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Public Schools closing early today
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) are dismissing two hours early this Friday. According to reports, the schools will be closed early on Jan. 13 and will conduct a test for the RCPS panic alarm app. They say during the test, staff who downloaded the app...
wfirnews.com
Late night homicide in Roanoke; suspect in custody
On January 11 at approximately 10:40 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of Delaware Avenue NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound inside a residence. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man deceased on scene. His identity will be shared after next-of-kin is properly notified.
wfxrtv.com
Brush fire threatened home in Botetourt co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Eagle Rock Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a brush fire that threatened a home on Wednesday. Firefighters say they responded to the 10000 block of Craig Creek Rd. for a fire that was measured at 1.5 acres. Firefighters report a deck extension was burned in the fire but the house and residents were unharmed.
Franklin News Post
WATCH NOW: Phillip Bane and Rocky Mount town employees May 9, 2022
A video collage combines town of Rocky Mount security footage and two town employees' cell phone video recordings of a May 9, 2022 interaction between town staff and Phillip Bane. Some sections have been sped up. The clips were previously published as three separate videos, which are still available on The Roanoke Times website..
wfxrtv.com
Crews respond to fire at Altec Industries in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a fire at Altec Industries in Daleville Friday morning. Firefighters say around 7:45 they received a call for a structure fire. They report when they got to the building they found heavy smoke coming from the dust collector.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Judith Jones, beloved SML barber, retires
Being a barber involves much more than just cutting hair, as barbers have to provide a personable atmosphere for their clients. Judith Jones, a barber in Hardy, is more than just someone who cut hair for people in the Smith Mountain Lake (SML) community. She went above and beyond to ensure her customers felt at home and happier after their haircut.
wfxrtv.com
Deputies investigate a shooting in Troutville
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says one man is hospitalized after a shooting occurred near the Westview area of Troutville on Thursday, Jan. 12. Deputies say around 1:21 p.m. they received a report of shots fired regarding a domestic-related incident. They say one...
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that left one dead in Pulaski County Monday. Authorities say at 3:34 p.m., police responded to the crash on Route 11 close to a half-mile north of Route 766. A 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was heading north...
actionnews5.com
Man electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A utility worker in West Virginia died by electrocution while on the job Wednesday. West Virginia State Police said 24-year-old Daniel McGrath was installing fiber optic wire while working on a bucket truck near a road in Oakvale. American Electric Power said it was...
