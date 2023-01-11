ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

WAVY News 10

Kris Bankston is Norfolk State’s human highlight reel

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Nobody has wowed the crowds in the MEAC better than Norfolk State’s Kris Bankston. “Banks,” as head coach Robert Jones calls him, “He’s a highlight reel.” “His in-game dunks could easily be dunk contest dunks,” said NSU’s head coach. A sixth-year senior from Little Rock, Arkansas, Bankston broke the school record […]
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Tribe handles Hampton in 757 CAA showdown

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WTKR)- William and Mary and Hampton have met before on the basketball court, but Wednesday night was a little bit different, as the Tribe and Pirates tipped off for the first time as CAA rivals. The green and gold shot 59 percent from the floor and pulled away...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WTKR

Five area high school stars nominated for McDonald's All-American Game

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The McDonald's All-American Games are the most prestigious high school basketball contests in the country and five Hampton Roads standouts are up for spots on the roster. Hampton's Kennedy Harris, Diamond Wiggins of Norview and Zakiya Stephenson of Princess Anne are among the nominees for the girls...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Meal Prep Made For You

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If eating better is part of the changes you would like to make in 2023, you might want to give Clean Eatz a try! Melanie Cambron from Clean Eatz joined us with all we need to know about meal prep made easy. Clean Eatz Chesapeake...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Hampton University Appoints New Title IX Coordinator

HAMPTON, Va. (Jan. 11, 2023) — Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams announced today the appointment of Ms. Kori Harris as the new Title IX Coordinator at Hampton University. “Ms. Kori Harris is a seasoned professional who will continue to bring integrity and compassion to the Title IX office,”...
HAMPTON, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

MLK EVENTS IN HAMPTON ROADS

The City of Norfolk will host a ceremony filled with guest speakers, music, and performances on Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m. at the Attucks Theatre. Doors open at 9 a.m. Following the ceremony, the public is invited to march to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at the intersection of Church Street and Brabmelton Avenue for a wreath-laying ceremony.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Peninsula Food Bank holding mobile event Jan. 14

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Hampton announced the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will have a mobile food distribution event this weekend. On Saturday, January 14, head to the Immaculate Conception Church for the event at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 2150 Cunningham Drive in Hampton. For...
HAMPTON, VA
Black America Web

Luther Barnes to Perform in Concert at the Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Celebration Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, in Newport News, VA

NEWPORT NEWS, VA. – Luther Barnes is set to perform during the Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at New Beech Grove Baptist Church, 361 Beechmont Drive, Newport News, Virginia. Dr. Willard Maxwell Jr. Pastor will host, along with co-host Doc Christian and Dr. Floyd Miles.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

18-year-old reported missing out of Williamsburg area

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, who was last seen Wednesday by her family, the James City County Police Department says. She may be in the Williamsburg, Hampton, or greater Hampton Roads area, police say, and could...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Broadway star’s biggest performance saves a loved one’s life in his hometown

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Over the decades, Norfolk native Deon Ridley danced his way from Lambert’s Point and Park Place all the way to Broadway and beyond. Ridley has performed in “Damn Yankees,” “Fame,” “Cats,” “The Lion King,” and numerous other productions. In Las Vegas, he served as Celine Dion’s lead dancer, and on September 10, 2001, he was on stage with Michael Jackson at Madison Square Garden in New York.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Festevents announces ’23 events season

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Festevents unveiled its 41st season of events, which begins in early May with the 15th annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival. That event takes places May 6-7, followed by the 33rd annual Bayou Boogaloo Cajun Music & Food Festival May 19-21. Tickets for...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton

Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. William & Mary holds off Hampton 81-65 Hampton defeated William & Mary 81-65 in the first meeting between the two schools as members of the Colonial Athletic Association. Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth businesses bet on big boost from new casino

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — City officials are placing big bets on the new Rivers Casino bringing big bucks and an economic boost to Portsmouth — but some experts say that might not necessarily be in the cards. The casino is expected to bring in $16 million in tax...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

