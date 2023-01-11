NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Over the decades, Norfolk native Deon Ridley danced his way from Lambert’s Point and Park Place all the way to Broadway and beyond. Ridley has performed in “Damn Yankees,” “Fame,” “Cats,” “The Lion King,” and numerous other productions. In Las Vegas, he served as Celine Dion’s lead dancer, and on September 10, 2001, he was on stage with Michael Jackson at Madison Square Garden in New York.

