FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?Mario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Oscar Smith and Norview pick up high school basketball wins on Friday night
The Tigers were hosting Indian River while the Pilots hosted Lake Taylor.
Kris Bankston is Norfolk State’s human highlight reel
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Nobody has wowed the crowds in the MEAC better than Norfolk State’s Kris Bankston. “Banks,” as head coach Robert Jones calls him, “He’s a highlight reel.” “His in-game dunks could easily be dunk contest dunks,” said NSU’s head coach. A sixth-year senior from Little Rock, Arkansas, Bankston broke the school record […]
WTKR
Tribe handles Hampton in 757 CAA showdown
WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WTKR)- William and Mary and Hampton have met before on the basketball court, but Wednesday night was a little bit different, as the Tribe and Pirates tipped off for the first time as CAA rivals. The green and gold shot 59 percent from the floor and pulled away...
Portsmouth, January 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Portsmouth. The I. C. Norcom High School basketball team will have a game with Manor High School on January 13, 2023, 12:00:00. The I. C. Norcom High School basketball team will have a game with Manor High School on January 13, 2023, 13:30:00.
WTKR
Five area high school stars nominated for McDonald's All-American Game
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The McDonald's All-American Games are the most prestigious high school basketball contests in the country and five Hampton Roads standouts are up for spots on the roster. Hampton's Kennedy Harris, Diamond Wiggins of Norview and Zakiya Stephenson of Princess Anne are among the nominees for the girls...
‘I thought it was a joke’: Virginia Beach man wins $110K in online lottery game
Scott Simpson, a longshoreman hit the jackpot in the December 17 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing of the Virginia Lottery, winning a whopping $110,000.
WAVY News 10
Meal Prep Made For You
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If eating better is part of the changes you would like to make in 2023, you might want to give Clean Eatz a try! Melanie Cambron from Clean Eatz joined us with all we need to know about meal prep made easy. Clean Eatz Chesapeake...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Hampton University Appoints New Title IX Coordinator
HAMPTON, Va. (Jan. 11, 2023) — Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams announced today the appointment of Ms. Kori Harris as the new Title IX Coordinator at Hampton University. “Ms. Kori Harris is a seasoned professional who will continue to bring integrity and compassion to the Title IX office,”...
Chesapeake coach maintains innocence on prison release anniversary
Thursday marks one year since the release of a former Chesapeake basketball coach from prison, following a News 3 investigation uncovering evidence pointing to his innocence in a 2012 robbery.
thenewjournalandguide.com
MLK EVENTS IN HAMPTON ROADS
The City of Norfolk will host a ceremony filled with guest speakers, music, and performances on Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m. at the Attucks Theatre. Doors open at 9 a.m. Following the ceremony, the public is invited to march to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at the intersection of Church Street and Brabmelton Avenue for a wreath-laying ceremony.
City closings, events planned for MLK Jr. Day
This year, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday is observed on Monday, January 16, 2023.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Peninsula Food Bank holding mobile event Jan. 14
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Hampton announced the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will have a mobile food distribution event this weekend. On Saturday, January 14, head to the Immaculate Conception Church for the event at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 2150 Cunningham Drive in Hampton. For...
Black America Web
Luther Barnes to Perform in Concert at the Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Celebration Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, in Newport News, VA
NEWPORT NEWS, VA. – Luther Barnes is set to perform during the Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at New Beech Grove Baptist Church, 361 Beechmont Drive, Newport News, Virginia. Dr. Willard Maxwell Jr. Pastor will host, along with co-host Doc Christian and Dr. Floyd Miles.
Three Virginia Mega Millions tickets win $10K, one bought at Richmond BP Mart
One of the $10,000 Mega Millions winners was bought at the Beulah BP Mart in Richmond.
WAVY News 10
NSU professor: Pandemic-related perfect storm may have set stage for NN teacher shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Some academics were not surprised by what happened at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News last Friday when police said a teacher was shot in the chest by a first-grader who was armed with a 9mm pistol. Norfolk State psychology professor Dr. Ernestine Duncan said...
WAVY News 10
18-year-old reported missing out of Williamsburg area
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, who was last seen Wednesday by her family, the James City County Police Department says. She may be in the Williamsburg, Hampton, or greater Hampton Roads area, police say, and could...
WAVY News 10
Broadway star’s biggest performance saves a loved one’s life in his hometown
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Over the decades, Norfolk native Deon Ridley danced his way from Lambert’s Point and Park Place all the way to Broadway and beyond. Ridley has performed in “Damn Yankees,” “Fame,” “Cats,” “The Lion King,” and numerous other productions. In Las Vegas, he served as Celine Dion’s lead dancer, and on September 10, 2001, he was on stage with Michael Jackson at Madison Square Garden in New York.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Festevents announces ’23 events season
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Festevents unveiled its 41st season of events, which begins in early May with the 15th annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival. That event takes places May 6-7, followed by the 33rd annual Bayou Boogaloo Cajun Music & Food Festival May 19-21. Tickets for...
WAVY News 10
BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton
Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. William & Mary holds off Hampton 81-65 Hampton defeated William & Mary 81-65 in the first meeting between the two schools as members of the Colonial Athletic Association. Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after...
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth businesses bet on big boost from new casino
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — City officials are placing big bets on the new Rivers Casino bringing big bucks and an economic boost to Portsmouth — but some experts say that might not necessarily be in the cards. The casino is expected to bring in $16 million in tax...
