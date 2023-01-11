STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A slow start to winter has already made this season at least the eighth-latest to experience a first measurable snowfall in New York City. Accumulation at the National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not surpassed one-tenth of an inch from the start of winter through Jan. 10, 2023 — just one day short of the seventh-latest start with no snow forecasted through the end of the week.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO