Hempstead, NY

Highschool Basketball Pro

Hempstead, January 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The H. Frank Carey High School basketball team will have a game with Sacred Heart Academy on January 12, 2023, 13:15:00.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
islipbulletin.net

Bay Shore volleyball coach recognized

Bay Shore Girls Varsity Volleyball Coach Jamie Soldinger has been named the 2022 League I Coach of the Year. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.
stonybrook.edu

Statement from Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis on New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2023 State of the State

“Governor Hochul’s announcement today providing support for an endowment match, research labs, and innovative programs will help to propel Stony Brook to even greater heights,” said Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis. “The endowment match will inspire our philanthropic supporters to secure our long-term future while supporting current research and student scholarships. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her visionary leadership and for providing the flexibility and mission-specific resources needed to advance our transformational goals of doubling research expenditures and moving into the top 25-ranked public research universities nationally.”
STONY BROOK, NY
Daily Voice

New York Woman Wins $5 Million Scratch-Off Prize

A woman from New York City won a $5 million lottery prize.Patricia Kontrafouris, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from the X Series: 100X scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Friday, Jan. 6.The lottery said Kontrafouris received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $…
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Wegmans Gets Closer to Opening in Lake Grove

The Rochester Business Journal reported on Wednesday that Wegmans has crossed another hurdle in getting their Lake Grove store built. The village of Lake Grove gave the food store special-use permits and variances it needed along with approving the site plan. In April, Wegmans announced that it was bringing its...
LAKE GROVE, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A record-setting winter? Here’s the latest New York City has had to wait for snowfall.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A slow start to winter has already made this season at least the eighth-latest to experience a first measurable snowfall in New York City. Accumulation at the National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not surpassed one-tenth of an inch from the start of winter through Jan. 10, 2023 — just one day short of the seventh-latest start with no snow forecasted through the end of the week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Sub Shop Opening New Nassau County Location

A popular chain of sub sandwich shops is set to open its newest location on Long Island. Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its latest shop in West Hempstead at the Nassau Plaza shopping center, located at the southwest corner of Hempstead Turnpike and Nassau Boulevard, according to a release from Breslin Realty.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Elmont after-school program director arrested

Daniel Butler, director of the Fullness of Joy Ministries Church, was arrested last month for sexual-related crimes against a 10-year-old girl who attended the organization’s after-school program, officials said. Butler, 41, of Elmont was charged with 1st degree rape, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. In...
ELMONT, NY

