FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
The Suspect of Murdering and Stabbing the ex-NYPD officer has been arrestedNewsing the StatesStaten Island, NY
Goodbye MetroCards: Vending machines in NYC will be phased out soonVeny WestNew York City, NY
The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Hempstead, January 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The H. Frank Carey High School basketball team will have a game with Sacred Heart Academy on January 12, 2023, 13:15:00.
islipbulletin.net
Bay Shore volleyball coach recognized
Bay Shore Girls Varsity Volleyball Coach Jamie Soldinger has been named the 2022 League I Coach of the Year. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.
Mega Millions results: $3M, $1M tickets sold in NY; jackpot now $1.35 billion
There was no Mega Millions winner for the $1.1 billion jackpot on Tuesday, but some lucky lotto tickets in New York won as much as $3 million. The winning Mega Millions numbers in the Jan. 10, 2023, drawing were 07-13-14-15-18; Mega Ball: 09; Megaplier: 3X. No tickets matched all six...
2 Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in New York, Jackpot Now Second Largest in History
No one hit the big Mega Millions jackpot but there were two winning tickets sold in New York. One is worth $3 million and the other is a million-dollar winner. The winning numbers for the January 10 Mega Millions drawing were:. 7-13-14-15-18 +9. There were three $3 million winners, including...
stonybrook.edu
Statement from Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis on New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2023 State of the State
“Governor Hochul’s announcement today providing support for an endowment match, research labs, and innovative programs will help to propel Stony Brook to even greater heights,” said Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis. “The endowment match will inspire our philanthropic supporters to secure our long-term future while supporting current research and student scholarships. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her visionary leadership and for providing the flexibility and mission-specific resources needed to advance our transformational goals of doubling research expenditures and moving into the top 25-ranked public research universities nationally.”
Police: Long Beach hockey player fatally hit by car while riding skateboard
The driver of the car that struck the victim remained at the scene, and no charges have been filed.
Long Island’s winter snowstorm season is just beginning
If this weather keeps up through the end of the month – and it looks like it could – it will be the warmest January on record for the Island.
Rally held to oppose possible multi-billion dollar casino on Long Island
The Nostrand Gardens Civic Association says a casino at the location would be bad for the community.
News 12
Las Vegas Sands plans to lease Nassau Coliseum for multibillion-dollar flagship casino
News 12 Long Island has learned that Las Vegas Sands is looking to develop a multibillion-dollar flagship hospitality, entertainment and casino project at Nassau Coliseum. The decision to pursue the development comes after the recent release of the New York State Gaming Commission's request for application for three downstate New York gaming licenses.
New York Woman Wins $5 Million Scratch-Off Prize
A woman from New York City won a $5 million lottery prize.Patricia Kontrafouris, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from the X Series: 100X scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Friday, Jan. 6.The lottery said Kontrafouris received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $…
HV Wins: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York State
A $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a popular store in the Hudson Valley. No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday which was valued at over $1 billion. Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Set for Friday the 13th In New York State. This means a gigantic...
Police: Woman hospitalized after driving off road on Southern State Parkway in North Babylon
The woman was taken to the hospital where she is currently listed in serious but stable condition.
LI'S MAJOR CRIMES SPIKE: 41% in Nassau, 15% in Suffolk in 1 year
Long Island saw a spike in major crimes last year compared to 2021 despite a decline in violent crime, according to new crime statistics and the counties’ top cops.
longisland.com
Wegmans Gets Closer to Opening in Lake Grove
The Rochester Business Journal reported on Wednesday that Wegmans has crossed another hurdle in getting their Lake Grove store built. The village of Lake Grove gave the food store special-use permits and variances it needed along with approving the site plan. In April, Wegmans announced that it was bringing its...
Suffolk DA: 4 Long Islanders charged for fatal botched robbery
Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney says the two women and two male teens tried to rob a marijuana dealer in 2021.
A record-setting winter? Here’s the latest New York City has had to wait for snowfall.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A slow start to winter has already made this season at least the eighth-latest to experience a first measurable snowfall in New York City. Accumulation at the National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not surpassed one-tenth of an inch from the start of winter through Jan. 10, 2023 — just one day short of the seventh-latest start with no snow forecasted through the end of the week.
Popular Sub Shop Opening New Nassau County Location
A popular chain of sub sandwich shops is set to open its newest location on Long Island. Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its latest shop in West Hempstead at the Nassau Plaza shopping center, located at the southwest corner of Hempstead Turnpike and Nassau Boulevard, according to a release from Breslin Realty.
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont after-school program director arrested
Daniel Butler, director of the Fullness of Joy Ministries Church, was arrested last month for sexual-related crimes against a 10-year-old girl who attended the organization’s after-school program, officials said. Butler, 41, of Elmont was charged with 1st degree rape, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. In...
Resort company announces plans for multi-billion dollar casino on Long Island
The casino development would include hotels, restaurants, a performance venue and convention space.
fox5ny.com
Huntington offering drivers over $120 an hour to plow snow
NEW YORK - We may not have seen much snow just yet this winter, but the season is far from over and if you have a plow and want to make some extra cash, the town of Huntington would like you to give them a call. Huntington’s Highway Department is...
