Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Watch Florida State vs. Virginia: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Virginia 12-3; Florida State 5-12 The #13 Virginia Cavaliers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Virginia and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a win while FSU will be stumbling in from a loss.
247Sports
Star power. N.C. A&T's Duncan Powell nabs another CAA weekly basketball nod
Duncan Powell is beginning to live up to the hype for the North Carolina A&T Aggies and the accolades are starting to flow in the Aggies first season in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Colonial Athletic Association released its weekly men's basketball honors on Monday. North Carolina A&T forward Duncan...
cbs17
UNC forward Armando Bacot out indefinitely with ankle injury, despite getting positive X-rays
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Less than two minutes into the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s loss to the No. 13 University of Virginia on Tuesday, star forward, and arguably the Tar Heels’ most important player, center Armando Bacot, went down with an ankle injury and did not return.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: An update on Armando Bacot’s injury
The Tar Heels desperately missed Armando Bacot in their 58-65 loss against Virginia on Tuesday night. In the star center’s absence, the Heels barely out-rebounded the Cavaliers, only had four second-chance points, and they only had 20 points in the paint to Virginia’s 32. Losing Bacot for more games this season seems like a dangerous proposition, but we at least received some positive news from the school yesterday.
Peterkin brothers shine together leading Mount Tabor basketball to the best start in years
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — No matter who you root for, sports bring us together. In the past week, we've seen the power in that. One Winston-Salem family takes that idea to a whole new level. Wednesday we met two brothers, on a mission to win a championship as their school...
insideradio.com
Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.
A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
WXII 12
Strong storms move through North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
WXII 12
WSSU students protest to support 20-year-old student arrested in viral video after 'disagreement' with professor
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Students and community members protested at Winston-Salem State University to support the 20-year-old student who was arrested during a final after a "disagreement" with a professor. INVESTIGATION:. A video went viral on social media around mid-December, which appeared to show two officers putting handcuffs on a...
Two WSJS radio towers destroyed in Winston-Salem, leaving flagship station off air
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after they said someone damaged two local radio towers, belonging to WSJS. The department received two reports of vandalism at Truth Radio Station. A person with the radio station said a couple of their channels are temporarily down. The flagship station, AM...
Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
WXII 12
3 men shot while walking down road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in Winston-Salem involving three men. Police said the men were shot while walking down the road on LaDeara Crest Lane. Police said all three men were taken to the hospital. One man was in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition. Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.
rhinotimes.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Day A Holiday For Some But Not All
In the private sector most people will be expected to be at work on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16. However, in the public sector it is a federal, North Carolina, Greensboro, Guilford County and Guilford County Schools holiday. Since the City of Greensboro takes Martin Luther King...
High Point University
HPU Announces Community Events This Spring
High Point University invites the community to campus for an exciting lineup of cultural events. Join the Wind Ensemble for a concert on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 13, 2023 – High Point University invites the community to campus for...
'Why do I see a camera in a medical exam room': Viewer snaps a picture at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There are plenty of places you expect to be on camera, the bank, a drive-thru, in a store. Yet, you probably don't expect to be on camera in the exam room of a doctor's office. Just recently, a WFMY News 2 viewer snapped a picture from...
Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on Greensboro murder cold case
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 murder in Greensboro. The State is seeking information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the murder of 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons. In June 2017, investigators responded […]
WITN
Man leads deputies on chase from one I-95 rest area to another
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A foot chase from one I-95 rest area to the next has landed a Forsyth County man in an Eastern Carolina jail. Nash County deputies said around 8:40 a.m. this morning a stolen car from Maryland was reported and that it may be in the southbound rest area. The victim, who is related to the suspect, gave deputies a description of the man who stole the car.
Greensboro man sentenced to 15 years for a string of robberies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for multiple robberies. James Dennard Squire, 36, pleaded guilty to seven robberies of Greensboro businesses that occurred from Oct. 18, 2020 to Nov. 13, 2020. Evidence showed Squire robbed the Circle K on Groometown...
WXII 12
Juvenile shot in car on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a juvenile reportedly shot in a car Thursday afternoon on Lambeth Street. Shortly after officers were dispatched to the 3500 block, a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to their ankle and arm, according to a police report.
Comments / 0