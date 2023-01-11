Current Records: Virginia 12-3; Florida State 5-12 The #13 Virginia Cavaliers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Virginia and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a win while FSU will be stumbling in from a loss.

