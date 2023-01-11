Steelers' Brian Flores Named Betting Candidate for Three Head Coach Jobs

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker coach is a hot commodity this offseason.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely lose senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores this offseason and betting odds already have him listed as a head coach candidate for three teams.

It's only been a year since Flores was fired from the Miami Dolphins and open his lawsuit with the NFL for discrimination. He's since spent the 2022 season with the Steelers, helping orchestrate one of the league's most successful units this past season.

"In terms of Brian's contributions, man, it was significant throughout," head coach Mike Tomlin said in his year-end press conference.

Tomlin confirmed the team has already received a request for another team to interview Flores for a defensive coordinator position. However, BetOnline believes the linebackers coach could also be on the list for at least three teams.

Current odds have Flores tied 11th as the favorite for the Denver Broncos' vacancy with 33/1 odds. He's eighth on the list for the Indianapolis Colts with 25/1 odds, and also eighth on the Carolina Panthers list with just 14/1 odds.

Flores spent two years as the Dolphins head coach, leading the team 10-6 and 9-8 records his last two seasons.

