Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
How to Remove Video From Continue Watching on Amazon Prime?
Amazon Prime’s Continue Watching section allows you to resume the video from where you’ve last stopped. Although it makes your streaming easier, it looks cluttered on your home screen if you do not clear it. You might want to remove the show you no longer intend to continue. Or you might just want to hide your watchlists from others.
Twitter bans the publication of links from other platforms such as Facebook, Linktree or Wryhat
Twitter gives once again what to talk about, after launching its policy "Promotion of Alternative Social Platforms Policy", which prohibits promoting other platforms. The new policy announced by @TwitterSupport on Sunday morning, it announced what the violation guidelines were and what platforms were prohibited.
msn.com
Non-Americans Are Sharing "Glaringly Obvious" Ways To Pinpoint An American Abroad, And I'm Suddenly Feeling Self-Conscious
As an American, I always try to blend in when I travel. But maybe I'm not doing a great job, because apparently people from abroad have quite a few ideas about how you can immediately identify an American. So Redditor u/Ermland2 asked, "What’s an obvious sign someone’s American?" Here are some of the responses.
msn.com
People in Switzerland Baffled by "Floating Man" Caught on Film
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s…a flying Swiss man? Bystanders in Kandersteg, Switzerland, were baffled by the sight of what looked like a man levitating high above the mountain ridge. Though reports of flying men have been known since time immemorial, the advent of pocket phones mean more and more people are able to take their own pictures, and speculate wildly on what it is we’re actually seeing.
Kotaku
Released Today, The Last Google Stadia Game Is A Piece Of History
If you haven’t heard, Google Stadia is shutting down and closing shop next week. But before the never-quite-successful game streaming service dies, it has provided one neat (and free) little gift you can only play for a few days before it all goes offline. Launched back in 2019, Google...
TechRadar
YouTube may soon show free, ad-supported TV channels
You could soon be tuning into TV channels on YouTube for free, as the feature is currently being tested with a small group of users in the US. It would put YouTube into more direct competition with the likes of Roku and Plex. Originally reported by the Wall Street Journal...
The Windows Club
Character Map not working in Windows 11/10
In this post, we will show you what you can do if the Character Map is not working in Windows 11/10. Character Map is a Windows built-in tool that allows users of the Windows OS to see all the special characters available in each font installed on the computer. It also displays the Unicode of the selected character and the keyboard input required to type the character.
Twitter now forces you into its algorithmic feed with a new tabbed interface
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Twitter has been in the spotlight lately, and not necessarily for good reasons. Ever since Elon Musk took over the company’s day-to-day operations, we've seen changes-a-plenty — both controversial and a few welcome. In a lot of ways, it really feels like the social media platform has been heedlessly fiddling with its existing features — the most notable example being its overly complicated system for issuing checkmarks and badges. For its latest contentious move, Twitter will now default to an algorithm-generated feed.
The Verge
Twitter’s For You timeline appears on desktop browsers now, too
Twitter’s new For You tab, which rolled out to iPhones and iPads on Tuesday, is now appearing on desktop web browsers. The For You tab is the TikTok-inspired name for Twitter’s algorithmically curated “Home” tab, and on iOS, it’s now the default tab you see when you close and reopen the app. You can still access the reverse-chronological list of the latest posts from the people you follow on the “Following” tab (previously “Latest”), though Twitter has removed the star icon to switch between the timelines.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Spoiler Alert Free Online
Best sites to watch Spoiler Alert - Last updated on Jan 13, 2023. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Spoiler Alert online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Spoiler Alert on this page.
AOL Corp
Emoji reacts are finally coming to Google Meet
A long, long time ago (Feb. 2021, to be exact), Google said it's adding emoji reacts to Google Meet. Well, it's finally happening (though not everywhere and not right away). In a blog post published Wednesday, Google said the feature is going live on the Web and on iOS; on Android, it's "coming soon."
ComicBook
Google Reveals Official Stadia Shutdown Time
Google has officially revealed when its Stadia game streaming service will be going down for good. In case you missed it, back in September 2022, Google revealed that it would finally be pulling the plug on Stadia in the early part of 2023. And while this news wasn't met with much shock considering that Stadia never really took off in the way that Google expected, its shutdown is still something that will impact a fair number of people when it comes about.
Gizmodo
YouTube Is Testing a Free, Ad-supported Streaming Service
YouTube announced it is introducing free, ad-supported streaming channels in a product test as the company grows its video platform. The new hub, known as FAST, would create competition for other industry players including Roku, Pluto TV, and Tubi. The rollout was first reported by the Wall Street Journal and...
CNET
iOS and Android's Built-In Way to Cancel All Those Subscriptions You Don't Need
There's a subscription for everything now. It used to be that you would just pay for your favorite magazine or cable TV every month, but now you'll find food delivery, social media, dating, music streaming and ride share companies all charging you monthly for some sort of service. BMW is even charging its customers $18 a month to heat the front seats of their own cars.
Comments / 0